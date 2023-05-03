Tea-time kick-off confirmed for Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle will face Celtic in a tea-time kick-off in the Scottish Cup final next month.

There were concerns the showpiece showdown at Hampden would be switched to lunchtime to avoid a TV clash with the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

However, the Scottish FA have confirmed the Championship Highlanders will face Celtic at 5.30pm on June 3.

An SFA statement said: “We would like to thank all parties for their support in ensuring a slot commensurate with Scottish football’s showpiece occasion. The match will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland and on Viaplay.”

Caley Thistle, who are aiming to reach the promotion play-offs by defeating Ayr United this Friday, beat Falkirk 3-0 in Saturday’s semi at Hampden and look set to get up to 10,000 tickets for the final.

Celtic were 1-0 victors against Old Firm rivals Rangers on Sunday to book their place back at the national stadium.

Inverness, winners of the Scottish Cup in 2015, have beaten the Hoops three times in the knockout competition.

They famously as a First Division side “went ballistic” and won 3-1 at Parkhead in 2000 and posted a 1-0 home win against the Glasgow giants three years later.

Eight years ago, John Hughes’ men came out on top in a pulsating 3-2 extra-time thriller before beating Falkirk 2-1 in the final.

Hoops ‘disappointed’ with new time

Celtic, however, have issued a statement, clearly unhappy the game won’t kick off at 3pm.

It said: “We are hugely disappointed that the Scottish Cup final has been moved from its traditional 3pm slot, something we don’t believe was necessary, or in the best interests of both sets of supporters.

“Additionally, there was no meaningful consultation with Celtic on this matter, in terms of assessing the many issues affecting supporters attending the match – something which is also extremely regrettable.”