How a £50 derelict railway carriage was the start of our successful tourism business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

How a £50 derelict railway carriage was the start of our successful tourism business

A Rosehearty couple with a passion for reusing and repurposing now rent four glamping units and a holiday cottage.

By Kelly Wilson
Down on the Farm owners Carole & Matthew Short. Image: Down on the Farm
Down on the Farm owners Carole & Matthew Short. Image: Down on the Farm

When it comes to recycling there’s nothing off limits for owners of Rosehearty-based glamping business Down on the Farm.

Matthew and Carole Short are well-known for their love of reusing and repurposing.

One of the first projects was converting an old railway carriage, bought for £50, into a three-bedroom glamping pod.

Guest on-site can also use a toilet in a whisky barrel.

Since starting the business on their 200-acre farm it has grown and now has four glamping units, a holiday cottage and offers farm tours.

‘Massive’ recycling fans

Carole, 45, said: “We are massive fans of recycling. We would always choose to reuse something or repurpose something than buy something new. It’s just who we are.

“One of the first things we had to do was create a toilet for a hideaway. So we got an old whisky barrel and made the whisky barrel in to a toilet.

Matthew & Carole Short converted a whisky barrel into a toilet for their business. Image: Down on the Farm

“We got a bit of a reputation for making quirky things out of things that have had their day and are finished.”

The couple, who have two children, also transformed an old railway carriage bought from a neighbour and a hut.

Vintage feel

Carole said: “People had inherited the property after someone had died and it was full of railway carriages.

The railway carriage when it was first bought for £50. Image: Down on the Farm

“The couple thought it was untidy and wanted to smarten the place up before they put it on the market so they asked us if we wanted it and bought it for £50.

“Matthew is very good at joinery, plumbing and electrics so he did it himself.

“It took a few months and went from being a hen feed store to something that sleeps three people.

The interior of the railway carriage after its transformation. Image: Down on the Farm

“You get your heat from a wood burning stove, there’s light with solar panels on the roof and there’s cold water but if you want hot water you’ve got to heat it up with a gas ring.

“Everything about it is recycled.

“Got my Granda’s old chair and Grannie’s kitchen table. It’s just our style.”

The train carriage after it was converted. Image: Down on the Farm

Carole and Matthew, 51, started the business in 2012 with just one unit and since then has continued to grow.

Carole said: “We’ve got a very good reputation and are very well known. Over that 11 years lots of people have introduced glamping to their farms and we’ve always got to be looking at what makes us different and unique.

“I think what makes us unique is we’ve got the railway carriage and the harvest hut.

Harvest Hut restored. Image: Down on the Farm

“We haven’t gone to a shop and bought a pod you can find all over Scotland. We’ve made our own accommodation.

“It was important to do that because there is competition and you need to stand out from the crowd.

“We started the glamping business in 2012 and back then it really wasn’t very well known.

“We started off with one unit an expanded a lot over the last 10 years.”

Farm tours

As well as the accommodation the couple have just introduced spaces for four motorhomes.

Visitors can also take part in a farm experience and take a trailer-ride to meet the animals and learn about sheep and cattle-farming in the north-east.

Carole said: “You have to work hard to get people to come and quite rightly because if it’s hard to earn your money then people have to spend it wisely.

“We need to make sure we are giving them a quality product and quality experience when they get here.”

Creative entrepreneurs

Their hard-work and dedication has been recognised by tourism body VisitScotland.

Chief executive Malcolm Roughead said: “There’s a great demand for eye-catching and unique holiday experiences from visitors, keen to properly immerse themselves in Scottish history and culture.

“It is wonderful to see how our resourceful and creative tourism entrepreneurs and operators as a force for good; investing time, money, love and effort into old buildings, vehicles and machinery to create priceless holiday memories, while also helping to create jobs, sustaining community assets and contributing significantly to the economy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
A sinkhole where Moray Council has closed Fife Street in Dufftown due to its size. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In pictures: Road closed after sinkhole appears in Moray town
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told