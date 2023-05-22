Shell facing more climate change pressure following record profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Shell facing more climate change pressure following record profits

Campaigners expected to protest inside and outside AGM

By Keith Findlay, Rebecca Speare-Cole and August Graham
Shell shearwater production hub. in the North Sea.
Shell's Shearwater production hub in the UK North Sea. Image: Shell

Shell holds its annual general meeting (AGM) tomorrow and the event is widely expected to be dominated by clashes over the energy giant’s record on climate change.

Shareholder activists will push for faster action on environmental issues at the meeting at the Excel Centre in east London.

Climate protesters are expected to gather outside the venue.

It follows record annual and first quarter profits at the North Sea oil and gas major.

Clamour for tighter targets

Activist group Follow This has filed a resolution calling for Shell to tighten its 2030 reductions targets for emissions on the products it sells.

The resolution has been backed by proxy adviser Pirc, which has also called for shareholders to vote against reappointing the company’s chairman, Sir Andrew Mackenzie, and oppose its annual report for failing to address climate risks by setting adequate targets.

Dutch pension managers PGGM and MN, which are leading engagement with Shell on behalf of Climate Action 100+, the world’s largest climate-focused investors group, has also recommended votes for the resolution.

Shell North Sea platform
Shell North Sea platform

Follow This founder Mark van Baal said: “As long as investors enable ‘big oil’ to cause climate breakdown with their votes against Paris-alignment, oil majors will hang onto their fossil business model as long as possible.

Mr van Baal added the oil majors would also continue to invest in fossil fuel extraction “far outside the boundaries of the Paris Accord”, lobby against climate legislation and “not invest in alternatives at scale”.

He went on to accuse the industry’s biggest players of riding roughshod over the law.

As an example, he cited Shell “largely ignoring the Dutch court ruling to reduce all emissions this decade”.

 

Proxy advisers ISS and Glass Lewis have recommended votes against the Follow This resolution.

We trust a vast majority of shareholders will agree on the need to collaborate in balancing the supply and use of energy to accelerate the energy transition.”

Shell

Shell said it “strongly” disagrees with the activist resolution and the organisations which have recommended supporting it, and welcomes the position of ISS and Glass Lewis.

A Shell spokesperson said: “We trust a vast majority of shareholders will agree on the need to collaborate in balancing the supply and use of energy to accelerate the energy transition, while reducing the social costs.”

The Follow This resolution is not expected to receive enough votes to pass.

Nevertheless, it will pile pressure on the board and new chief executive.

Shell's Nelson platform
Shell’s Nelson platform. Image: Shell

Shell made £68 billion in core profits last year, the highest in its 115-year history.

And the London-headquartered firm hauled in £11.57bn in pre-tax profits during the first three months of 2023 – equating to about £128.6 million a day, or nearly £1,500 per second.

North Sea operators are paying more to the UK Treasury as a result of the energy profits levy – the so-called “windfall tax”.

But the colossal earnings of firms including Shell, Equinor and BP continue to anger people amid the cost-of-living crisis. Campaign groups like Global Witness and Greenpeace have used recent results to argue for more taxation for the industry.

Windfall tax worries

The oil and gas sector has warned the levy will drive away investment and many north-east business leaders, including Sir Ian Wood, tend to agree.

Meanwhile, Shell’s investors are due to vote on pay packages for 2022, including that of outgoing chief executive Ben van Beurden.

He took home £9.7 million, including a £7.5 million bonus – a jump of more than 50% from the previous year.

Tomorrow’s AGM will also be the first time new boss Wael Sawan, who has worked at Shell since the 1990s, faces shareholders as CEO.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]