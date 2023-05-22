Two men arrested in connection with disturbing eagle nest in the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been arrested following reports of an eagle’s nest being disturbed in the Strathspey area.

Police became aware of activity that could be detrimental to breeding eagles on Thursday, March 23.

Inquiries were carried out and a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A 33-year-old man has also been arrested and reported to the procurator fiscal.

PC Jon Clarke, who tackles wildlife crime in the area, said: “Police Scotland takes all wildlife crime seriously and reports made to us will always be investigated.

“Anyone with information should contact us on 101 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”