Inheritance Tax should be abolished – but we can help if it isn’t.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

Inheritance Tax should be abolished – but we can help if it isn’t.

A certified financial planner calls for the abolition of inheritance tax. Here's why.

Presented by Acumen Financial Planning
elderly couple signing a document

Bill Saunders, a certified financial planner at Acumen Financial Planning, discusses why he thinks inheritance tax should be abolished.

There, I’ve said it. No doubt there will be some people up in arms at the very concept of abolishing a tax which only affects very rich people (except it doesn’t), but please, allow me to explain my rationale.

To start with, Inheritance Tax (IHT) in percentage terms raises a miniscule amount of money for the UK government. According to the Office for Budget Responsibility, it amounts to 0.7% of tax receipts and represents just 0.3% of national income.

Inheritance tax is double taxation

It’s small beer, and it’s wrong on so many levels. My number one objection is that it is effectively double taxation. Assets accumulated over a lifetime have largely come out of taxed income – in other words, the government has already had a significant slice. Then, because you have died, after some allowances, there is another 40% to pay. And it’s not as if it’s an event we have any control over.

Countries around the world have varying attitudes and thresholds for applying Inheritance Tax or its equivalent. In the UK, after the first £325,000, 40% is charged on the balance. In many European countries the threshold is less than that, yet in the US, the official estate and gift exclusion before tax becomes due is $12.92 million in 2023. In New Zealand, Canada, Mexico and Portugal there is no inheritance tax. Australia abolished it in 1979.

Inheritance tax doesn’t affect only the wealthy

It is a myth that IHT only affects wealthy people. By August 2022, the average price of a house in the UK had reached £298,000, meaning that a single Mr or Ms Average living alone in that average priced house would need to have just £27,000 of savings or other assets before the government came looking for their 40%. Yes, there are other exemptions such as the Resident Nil Rate Band which applies if the home is passed onto direct dependants, but my point is that you don’t need to be super rich for your family to be affected by IHT.

In fact, being super rich when thinking about who gets clobbered most by IHT is dead handy. According to the OECD, the richest 0.01% of the world’s population own 50% of the assets squirrelled away in tax-free offshore havens. Also, Mr or Ms Average in the above example may not own agricultural land or a business, for which there are generous tax reliefs from IHT – these cost the government about £600 million every year. As a result, it is estimated that estates worth more than £10 million are often paying an effective rate of IHT of around 10%, which is half the rate of those with assets of £2 to £3 million. There is nothing fair about that.

Strategies to reduce inheritance tax

However, we are where we are and in the current political and economic environment it is almost inevitable that we will be stuck with IHT in the UK for the foreseeable future. The good news is that there are a number established and perfectly legal ways that families of average wealth can drastically reduce the amount of Inheritance Tax their families will need to pay.

headshot of Acumen's Bill Saunders who says inheritance tax should be abolished
Acumen’s Bill Saunders: Families of average wealth can drastically reduce the Inheritance Tax they will need to pay.

Perhaps the number one strategy is to give money away during your lifetime and then make sure you live for 7 years after that, at which time, the gift will be deemed to be outside your estate for IHT purposes. This 7 year “clock” can be accelerated to 2 years if investing in certain assets. You are also able to give money away but still benefit from an “income” from the money you gifted if set up as certain types of trust.

You can also make unlimited gifts out of income which are not subject to a seven or two year clock, if certain conditions are met. In addition, there are potential solutions for the family home, should that be the biggest contributor to IHT exposure.

Of course, giving money away during one’s lifetime is not always an enticing prospect and frankly can be a little scary without being 100% confident that it can be done without affecting one’s own standard of living, now or at any time in the future – this is where lifetime cashflow modelling can come into its own.

Acumen Financial Planning is able to help with all of the above – if you would like an initial discussion, even if it is just to tell us about your own views on whether Inheritance Tax is a good or bad thing, don’t hesitate to get in touch.

The award-winning firm, Acumen Financial Planning has offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Elgin and Glasgow.

Email info@acumenfp.com or check out Acumen Financial Planning’s website

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Business

BAT promoted its finance director Tadeu Marroco to the top job as chief executive last month, after a 30-year career at the businesss (Jason Alden/ PA)
British American Tobacco investors hope vape sales are heating up under new boss
bank transfer scams
‘Massive blow’ as Bank of Scotland announces branch closures in north and north-east
FlixBus UK managing director Andreas Schorling.
FlixBus v Stagecoach: Bus battle intensifies in Aberdeen
Purplebricks has been sold for £1 to online estate agency Strike after shareholders approved the offer from the only remaining bidder (John Nguyen/ PA)
Strike gets the keys to Purplebricks after £1 sale approved
Connection delays are holding back £15 billion of investment in windfarms, the trade association RenewableUK said (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘Zombie’ projects to step aside to allow quicker link-ups to National Grid
HSBC UK is boosting the interest rates on some savings accounts with increases of up to 0.75 percentage points, the bank has announced (Aaron Chown/PA)
Banks set out plans to hike savings rates next week
Budget airlines Wizz Air and Ryanair both saw passenger numbers grow in May (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Budget airlines see higher passenger numbers in May
Rising interest rates are helping fuel an increase in evictions as landlords look to hike rents or sell up (Yui Mok/PA)
What is behind a rise in evictions and what does it means for the…
Rose Nash is a rural surveyor with Galbraith.
Scottish beef event returns with sustainability to the fore
The Gillies furniture store in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Gillies: Historic retailer's sales climb £6m in 'year of two halves'