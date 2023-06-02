Your hunt for the best pizza in Aberdeen ends now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Your hunt for the best pizza in Aberdeen ends now

Go-to Italian restaurant adds woodfired pizza to its menu.

In partnership with Da Vinci Restaurant
Woodfired pizza from Da Vinci Restaurant

You’ve tried the chains, takeaway places, independents and all the supermarkets in your hunt for the best pizza in Aberdeen. You’ve probably even had a few good slices on the way. But one city centre restaurant is coming to take the crown! Here’s what you need to know.

Six years ago, Elena – a professional Italian chef – decided to move from Florence to Aberdeen and started to look for a home for her new business.

She found the perfect spot in Alford Lane! At first, she thought it might be hard for the business to be hidden, but then she remembered that it was an Italian restaurant she was opening. Just like in Italy, you won’t find the best restaurants on the main roads. They’re often hidden and it’s word-of-mouth that brings new customers.

And so, Elena decided to settle into this new place and with resoluteness and her expertise in Italian cuisine, Da Vinci Restaurant flourished year after year.

The next step in bringing authentic Italian food to Aberdeen

Pizza and menus on a table at Da Vinci Restaurant.
Da Vinci Restaurant serves authentic Italian dishes, cooked with fresh ingredients.

As well as Elena’s personality and dedication, there’s one key factor that has helped Da Vinci stand out from the crowd: authenticity.

From the first day she opened the doors of Da Vinci, Elena’s only purpose was to bring to Aberdeen a fresh wave of ‘Italianness’.

That translated into serving authentic Italian dishes, cooked with fresh ingredients sourced locally or with ingredients arriving straight from Italy.

In fact, the Da Vinci menu is so authentic that Italian folks living in Aberdeen or the surrounding areas head to the restaurant when they feel homesick! It offers some comfort if they miss being surrounded by their Italian culture or are missing the food they grew up with.

Now, six years later, Elena has decided that her restaurant needs a change.

She’s giving her regular customers exactly what they’ve long desired (and, frankly, the best thing in the world): pizzas!

What goes into making the best pizza in Aberdeen?

Wood fired pizza oven at Da Vinci Restaurant, Aberdeen.
Planning for Da Vinci Restaurant’s new woodfired pizza oven started in 2022.

Just like everything else from Da Vinci, offering the most authentic and best pizza in Aberdeen is the goal.

That’s why, one year ago in 2022, Elena started planning everything to build her pizzeria. She went through endless paperwork, inspections and building construction until her pizza oven was finally built in April.

Since Elena always has a special way of doing things, she’s found a way to stand out from all other businesses that make pizzas. She’s built an authentic Italian ‘pizzeria’, serving only pizzas with authentic Italian ingredients.

Best of all, they’re not just simple pizzas you could find anywhere – no, they’re cooked in a wood-fired pizza oven.

Walking down Alford Lane is now a unique experience in itself. You can smell the homely perfume of burnt wood and, the moment you step into the restaurant, you’re welcomed by the inviting aroma of perfectly cooked pizza dough, melted cheese and fresh seasonings. What screams ‘Italy’ more than the smell of delicious food?

Enjoy an authentic Italian meal at Da Vinci Restaurant

Elena can take pride in serving the most authentic Italian food – and, arguably, the best pizza in Aberdeen. There’s only one way to know if you agree… try the Da Vinci woodfired pizzas for yourself!

Da Vinci Restaurant is closed on Mondays but open for lunch and dinner Tuesdays to Sundays. Book a table and enjoy Elena’s delicious, crafted-with-love Italian food. Call 01224 591 810 or email davincirestaurant@hotmail.com to find out more.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Food and Drink

To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Kirsten Black of Kirsten's Cakes and Bakes Picture shows; Kirsten Black. Bridge of Don. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
Why 15-year-old Bridge of Don talent Kirsten Black is a legend in the baking
The coastguard bothy in Cowie is up for sale for £115,000.
Seafood Bothy owner puts Stonehaven coastguard hut on the market following lobster controversy
The new-look market opened last year after refurbishment. Image Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Victorian Market: Confidence growing in revamped attraction after 'perfect storm' of economic challenges
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. A new chip shop for Inverness Picture shows; Dougie Mackenzie is ready to open his new chip shop in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson Date; 01/06/2023
New fish and chip shop for Inverness welcomed
Groups of people sitting on the grass in front of a white gazebo during the Midsummer Beer Happening
Midsummer Beer Happening twins with one of Belgium's biggest beer festivals
Finzean Farm Shop and cafe champions local food producers. Image: Kami Thom Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Finzean Farm Shop is a breath of fresh air when it comes to local…
All about that bao. Image: McLachlan Photography
Talk of the Town: Fresh seafood, fun meal kits and a foodie festival
Sweet dreams are made of these: the afternoon tea at Meldrum House is a sweet fairytale. Image: Meldrum House
Talk of the Town: Disney inspired afternoon brings mouthwatering magic to Aberdeenshire
Tracy Cameron, Scotland Food & Drink; Stephen Bremner, Tomatin Distillery: Anja Baak, Great Glen Charcuterie; and Samantha Faircliff, Cairngorm Brewery.
New online food and drink directory lists more than 250 outlets in the Highlands
Ness Walk hotel in a sunset picture. The picture shows the Torrish restaurant . Image: Ness Walk.
Ness Walk 'leading the way' with sustainable tourism in the Highlands