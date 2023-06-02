Your hunt for the best pizza in Aberdeen ends now

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

You’ve tried the chains, takeaway places, independents and all the supermarkets in your hunt for the best pizza in Aberdeen. You’ve probably even had a few good slices on the way. But one city centre restaurant is coming to take the crown! Here’s what you need to know.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Six years ago, Elena – a professional Italian chef – decided to move from Florence to Aberdeen and started to look for a home for her new business.

She found the perfect spot in Alford Lane! At first, she thought it might be hard for the business to be hidden, but then she remembered that it was an Italian restaurant she was opening. Just like in Italy, you won’t find the best restaurants on the main roads. They’re often hidden and it’s word-of-mouth that brings new customers.

And so, Elena decided to settle into this new place and with resoluteness and her expertise in Italian cuisine, Da Vinci Restaurant flourished year after year.

The next step in bringing authentic Italian food to Aberdeen

As well as Elena’s personality and dedication, there’s one key factor that has helped Da Vinci stand out from the crowd: authenticity.

From the first day she opened the doors of Da Vinci, Elena’s only purpose was to bring to Aberdeen a fresh wave of ‘Italianness’.

That translated into serving authentic Italian dishes, cooked with fresh ingredients sourced locally or with ingredients arriving straight from Italy.

In fact, the Da Vinci menu is so authentic that Italian folks living in Aberdeen or the surrounding areas head to the restaurant when they feel homesick! It offers some comfort if they miss being surrounded by their Italian culture or are missing the food they grew up with.

Now, six years later, Elena has decided that her restaurant needs a change.

She’s giving her regular customers exactly what they’ve long desired (and, frankly, the best thing in the world): pizzas!

What goes into making the best pizza in Aberdeen?

Just like everything else from Da Vinci, offering the most authentic and best pizza in Aberdeen is the goal.

That’s why, one year ago in 2022, Elena started planning everything to build her pizzeria. She went through endless paperwork, inspections and building construction until her pizza oven was finally built in April.

Since Elena always has a special way of doing things, she’s found a way to stand out from all other businesses that make pizzas. She’s built an authentic Italian ‘pizzeria’, serving only pizzas with authentic Italian ingredients.

Best of all, they’re not just simple pizzas you could find anywhere – no, they’re cooked in a wood-fired pizza oven.

Walking down Alford Lane is now a unique experience in itself. You can smell the homely perfume of burnt wood and, the moment you step into the restaurant, you’re welcomed by the inviting aroma of perfectly cooked pizza dough, melted cheese and fresh seasonings. What screams ‘Italy’ more than the smell of delicious food?

Enjoy an authentic Italian meal at Da Vinci Restaurant

Elena can take pride in serving the most authentic Italian food – and, arguably, the best pizza in Aberdeen. There’s only one way to know if you agree… try the Da Vinci woodfired pizzas for yourself!

Da Vinci Restaurant is closed on Mondays but open for lunch and dinner Tuesdays to Sundays. Book a table and enjoy Elena’s delicious, crafted-with-love Italian food. Call 01224 591 810 or email davincirestaurant@hotmail.com to find out more.