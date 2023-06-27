Ex-BP boss appointed chairman at Net Zero Technology Centre

A former boss of BP in Europe, Peter Mather, has been unveiled as the new chairman of Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC).

He will succeed outgoing chairman and north-east business entrepreneur Martin Gilbert, who has led the board of the technology development organisation since June 2020.

Launched as the Oil and Gas Technology Centre as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal and backed by £180 million of UK and Scottish government funding, NZTC now helps develop and deploy technology to support a net-zero North Sea energy industry.

Mr Mather left his position at BP at the end of 2021, having served as UK head of country and regional president for Europe since 2010.

He joined NZTC’s board as an independent director just over a year ago, bringing with him nearly 40 years of experience in the sector.

Another appointment last year saw him join the board of the Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy.

Changing of the guard

His new role is the latest big change to be announced by NZTC. Solution centre director Myrtle Dawes has already been named as successor to chief executive Colette Cohen, who announced her intention to step down earlier this year.

Welcoming the new board appointment, Ms Dawes, said: “Peter has served on our board as a senior independent director for over a year, during which time he has made a significant contribution, helping shape our overall strategic direction. He understands the business and our mission.

NZTC’s ‘pivotal point’

“We’re at a pivotal point in the evolution of NZTC. Peter’s leadership and strategic vision aligns with the energy and forward-thinking approach of NZTC’s leadership team and our exceptional people.

“I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to Martin Gilbert who has, for the last three years, provided invaluable guidance and strategic direction, helping NZTC to thrive.”

Reflecting on his time leading the board, Mr Gilbert said: “It has been an honour to serve as chairman of the Net Zero Technology Centre for the past three years, witnessing its remarkable progression and the impact it has had on advancing the energy transition and diversifying the energy industry.

“I am confident that under Peter’s leadership, the centre will continue to thrive, driving innovation and playing a pivotal role in the transition to a net-zero economy.”

‘Pioneering institution’

Mr Mather said he was “excited” to be taking on the chairman’s role, having seen “the excellence, ingenuity, and drive for success” across the organisation in the past year.

He added: “NZTC is a pioneering institution that has been at the forefront of advancing sustainable energy solutions, and the opportunity in front of it is significant.

“Together with the talented team and industry partners, we will continue to accelerate not only the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies but also the growth of NZTC both in the UK and internationally”.