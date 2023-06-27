Jack Whitehall brings his blockbuster comedy tour to Aberdeen as extra dates announced

Jack Whitehall will soon be bringing his blockbuster comedy tour to Aberdeen.

He has decided to add extra dates to his most recent live show tour Jack Whitehall: Settle Down.

The Granite City will be benefiting as the award-winning comedian will now be performing at P&J Live on Sunday, October 8.

The funnyman’s previous tours Jack Whitehall Gets Around (2014), Jack Whitehall: At Large (2017) and Jack Whitehall: Stood Up (2019) were all sell-outs.

What will Jack Whitehall’s show at P&J Live be about?

Since he began performing stand-up at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2007, Whitehall’s shows often featured his adventures as a young man.

But now, Whitehall, 34, is expecting a baby with his long-term partner model Roxy Horner.

He said: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life.

“It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue.

“It’s about a foppish man-child’s cack-handed attempt at adulting!”

Has Jack Whitehall played at P&J Live in Aberdeen before?

Whitehall was one of the first acts to grace the stage of P&J Live when it opened in 2019.

He told The Press and Journal before the show he “loves the rapport you get with a live audience”.

Now head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live Louise Stewart is looking forward to welcoming the star back.

She said: “It will be great to see Jack Whitehall back at P&J Live.

“As one of the UK’s most popular comedians, Jack is a comedy superstar who knows how to make us laugh – we are certain Aberdeen will be entertained!

“Expect a hilarious evening when he visits in just a few months time.”

Jack Whitehall’s smash-hit career

Whitehall has most recently starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and in Clifford The Big Red Dog for Paramount.

Both films are currently in development for sequels.

He will next star alongside Shailene Woodley in Robots, an independent romantic comedy directed by Academy Award nominee Ant Hines.

Whitehall has also just finished filming the second season of the Apple TV+ hit comedy series, The Afterparty, which will be released in 2023.

Jack’s previous film work has included Lasse Hallstrom’s The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, Mother’s Day and The Bad Education Movie, which he also wrote.

On television, Jack is widely celebrated for his hit Netflix show Travels With My Father, which released its fifth season last year.

His other television credits include: Decline & Fall (BBC), Fresh Meat (C4) and Bad Education (BBC), which recently released its fourth series earlier this year.

An acclaimed comedian who loves the stage, Jack’s Netflix special Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking was released in 2020.

Tickets for Jack Whithall’s Aberdeen show at P&J Live will be available on general sale at 10am on Friday, June 30, on Ticketmaster.