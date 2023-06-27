Jack Whitehall brings his blockbuster comedy tour to Aberdeen as extra dates announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Whitehall brings his blockbuster comedy tour to Aberdeen as extra dates announced

The award-winning comedian and actor will be coming to P&J Live on Sunday, October 8.

By Cameron Roy
Jack Whitehall will be coming to Aberdeen in October. Image: Andrew Cooper.
Jack Whitehall will soon be bringing his blockbuster comedy tour to Aberdeen.

He has decided to add extra dates to his most recent live show tour Jack Whitehall: Settle Down.

The Granite City will be benefiting as the award-winning comedian will now be performing at P&J Live on Sunday, October 8.

The funnyman’s previous tours Jack Whitehall Gets Around (2014), Jack Whitehall: At Large (2017) and Jack Whitehall: Stood Up (2019) were all sell-outs.

What will Jack Whitehall’s show at P&J Live be about?

Since he began performing stand-up at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2007, Whitehall’s shows often featured his adventures as a young man.

But now, Whitehall, 34, is expecting a baby with his long-term partner model Roxy Horner.

Whitehall will be changing his show’s content this time around. Image: Andrew Cooper.

He said: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life.

“It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue.

“It’s about a foppish man-child’s cack-handed attempt at adulting!”

Has Jack Whitehall played at P&J Live in Aberdeen before?

Whitehall was one of the first acts to grace the stage of P&J Live when it opened in 2019.

He told The Press and Journal before the show he “loves the rapport you get with a live audience”.

Now head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live Louise Stewart is looking forward to welcoming the star back.

Whitehall was educated at private schools the Dragon School in Oxford and then Marlborough College. Image: Andrew Cooper.

She said: “It will be great to see Jack Whitehall back at P&J Live.

“As one of the UK’s most popular comedians, Jack is a comedy superstar who knows how to make us laugh – we are certain Aberdeen will be entertained!

“Expect a hilarious evening when he visits in just a few months time.”

Jack Whitehall’s smash-hit career

Whitehall has most recently starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and in Clifford The Big Red Dog for Paramount.

Both films are currently in development for sequels.

He will next star alongside Shailene Woodley in Robots, an independent romantic comedy directed by Academy Award nominee Ant Hines.

Whitehall’s last tour in 2019 was the largest comedy tour in the UK that year. Image: Andrew Cooper.

Whitehall has also just finished filming the second season of the Apple TV+ hit comedy series, The Afterparty, which will be released in 2023.

Jack’s previous film work has included Lasse Hallstrom’s The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, Mother’s Day and The Bad Education Movie, which he also wrote.

On television, Jack is widely celebrated for his hit Netflix show Travels With My Father, which released its fifth season last year.

Jack often mentions his family life in his stand-up. Image: Andrew Cooper.

His other television credits include: Decline & Fall (BBC), Fresh Meat (C4) and Bad Education (BBC), which recently released its fourth series earlier this year.

An acclaimed comedian who loves the stage, Jack’s Netflix special Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking was released in 2020.

Tickets for Jack Whithall’s Aberdeen show at P&J Live will be available on general sale at 10am on Friday, June 30, on Ticketmaster.

