Home Business

‘Rare’ opportunity to buy or rent 5,245sq ft workshop in Elgin

It's on sale for £500,00 and available to let at £42,500 a year.

By Keith Findlay
Areial view of workshop.
DM Hall is seeking an owner or tenant for this Moray workshop. Image: DM Hall

A £500,000 workshop in Elgin is being marketed as a “rare opportunity” to acquire industrial accommodation in the Moray town.

Would-be occupiers also have the option of renting the unit in Moycroft Industrial Estate for £42,500 a year.

The property comprises a 5,245sq ft detached workshop, with ancillary office accommodation, car parking and a yard.

Neighbours include car showroom and Premier Inn

Located on the north side of Castlebank Street, it is on the market as a result of a relocation.

Nearby occupiers include Pentland Land Rover, ATS Euromaster, Pinefield Glass and Premier Inn.

Chartered surveyor Ruari MacIntyre, of property specialist DM Hall, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire, either by purchase or rental a well-found industrial property which can be adapted for a number of uses.

“Full details of its size and rateable value are available on our website. We expect to see significant interest.”

Split workshop

A lean-to store was added to the rear of the main building at some point in the past.

Internally, the workshop is split into two main working areas separated by a dividing block wall.

DM Hall, established in 1897, has 23 offices across Scotland and earlier this summer expanded into the north of England through the acquisition of Cumbria firm Hyde Harrington.

The company is inviting anyone in the Elgin workshop to contact Mr MacIntyre by email on ruari.macintyre@dmhall.co.uk, or phone on 07515 069525.

Alternatively, they can contact Stuart Johnston – partner and head of commercial, north Scotland – at the firm, either at stuart.johnston@dmhall.co.uk or on 07913 046226.

The £500,000 price tag is on an “offers in the region of” basis.

Other sites on DM Hall’s books

Other industrial properties currently being marketed by DM Hall include a former garage in Kinellar, near Aberdeen, storage units in Mintlaw, workshop and office accommodation in Inverurie and “starter units” at Kempstone Business Park in Stonehaven. There are also a number of industrial assets in Peterhead on the firm’s books, including 11 units ranging from 1,000sq ft to 2,000sq ft at Balmoor Trade Park.

