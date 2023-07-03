South College Street in Aberdeen to be fully reopened to traffic tomorrow

South College Street will finally be reopened to traffic from tomorrow following months of roadworks.

Aberdeen City Council has been carrying out improvements on the city centre road to increase its capacity and improve traffic flow.

Part of South College Street reopened about two weeks ago, but now the final southern section is due to welcome back traffic.

What work has been done at South College Street?

The main changes to the road are an additional lane between Bank Street and Wellington Place and on Palmerston Place.

A new traffic light junction has also been created between North Esplanade West and Palmerston Place.

Existing junctions between South College Street and Wellington Place and Millburn Street have also been altered to take account of the additional lanes and improve coordination.

Aberdeen City Council says the works will help make bus journeys through the city centre quicker as part of the city centre masterplan.

It is hoped the extra capacity will take motorists away from the city centre to free up space for public transport.

The final section of the project, which is a second left turn lane from Palmerston Place to North Esplanade West, will be completed in autumn after utility works.

Other improvements as part of South College Street project