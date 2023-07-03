South College Street in Aberdeen to be fully reopened to traffic tomorrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

South College Street in Aberdeen to be fully reopened to traffic tomorrow

Gridlock delays for Aberdeen drivers could finally be easing.

By David Mackay
Looking south on South College Street with road surface ripped up and crews working on road.
South College Street will be fully open to traffic from tomorrow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

South College Street will finally be reopened to traffic from tomorrow following months of roadworks.

Aberdeen City Council has been carrying out improvements on the city centre road to increase its capacity and improve traffic flow.

Part of South College Street reopened about two weeks ago, but now the final southern section is due to welcome back traffic.

What work has been done at South College Street?

The main changes to the road are an additional lane between Bank Street and Wellington Place and on Palmerston Place.

A new traffic light junction has also been created between North Esplanade West and Palmerston Place.

Traffic queued up next to a "diverted traffic" road sign.
The South College Street roadworks have created congestion elsewhere in the city. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Existing junctions between South College Street and Wellington Place and Millburn Street have also been altered to take account of the additional lanes and improve coordination.

Aberdeen City Council says the works will help make bus journeys through the city centre quicker as part of the city centre masterplan.

It is hoped the extra capacity will take motorists away from the city centre to free up space for public transport.

The final section of the project, which is a second left turn lane from Palmerston Place to North Esplanade West, will be completed in autumn after utility works.

Other improvements as part of South College Street project

  • New and altered walking and cycling infrastructure along the South College Street and Palmerston Place.
  • Reconfigured parking and loading areas on South College Street between Millburn Street and Riverside Drive.

More from Press and Journal

South College Street will be fully open to traffic from tomorrow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Western Isles councillor blasts 'remote' mainland officials over ferries crisis
Stornoway cyclist Christina Mackenzie pictured on her bike in the Highlands.
2023 Island Games: Cyclist Christina Mackenzie on her long road from hit-and-run recovery to…
South College Street will be fully open to traffic from tomorrow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Off-the-field focus is good for player-assistant boss Josh Meekings at Brora Rangers
South College Street will be fully open to traffic from tomorrow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Elgin City and Banks o' Dee keen to sharpen up further in Spain Park…
South College Street will be fully open to traffic from tomorrow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Eleanor Bradford: Our outdated school curriculums aren't fit for purpose
South College Street will be fully open to traffic from tomorrow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Charity with vision to build Scotland's first inclusive surf facility in Lossiemouth on the…
South College Street will be fully open to traffic from tomorrow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'Heartbroken' pensioner died waiting for apology from thieving carer who betrayed her trust
South College Street will be fully open to traffic from tomorrow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Matthew Cross says Scotland are embracing the pressure of crunch World Cup qualifying clash
South College Street will be fully open to traffic from tomorrow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'He gives people hope': Aberdeen mental health advocates speak out on Lewis Capaldi
South College Street will be fully open to traffic from tomorrow. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Husband and wife who had indecent images of children spared jail