Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker turned entrepreneur on a mission to boost Cove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker turned entrepreneur on a mission to boost Cove

Ryan Coutts was made redundant from his role at an oil and gas firm.

By Kelly Wilson
Ryan Coutts is looking to encourage people to shop local in Cove & Altens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ryan Coutts is looking to encourage people to shop local in Cove & Altens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

When Aberdeen oil and gas worker Ryan Coutts was made redundant he decided to “take destiny into his own hands” and set up his own business.

The 38-year-old launched a party supply company which he’s been running successfully for the past three years.

He set up Party Supplies Aberdeen, with partner Claire Harris, 37, after he lost his job as a procurement specialist at an oil and gas firm.

He said: “I was weighing my options up and being in charge of my own destiny.

“My partner and I had had the idea in the back of our minds for a while to launch a party supplies business but it was never really the right time to do it.

Ryan Coutts, partner Claire Harris and daughter Chloe Coutts pictured in front of their new Party Supplies Aberdeen van. Image: Party Supplies Aberdeen

“But it seems like the right moment to do it.”

Party Supplies Aberdeen provides event equipment rentals including LED garden furniture, giant love letters, candyfloss and popcorn carts and supplies for kids including soft play.

Spotlight on Cove businesses

But the dad-of-one is now on a mission to help other small businesses in the suburb of Cove and has launched the Cove Business Finder.

The website contains a free local business directory, offers, information and job vacancies for the Cove and Altens area.

Having lived in Cove all his life Ryan believes this is an ideal way for people to shop local.

He said: “Being a local business to the Cove community I always feel like not a lot of people know you exist and are there.

“We prefer working locally so it’s raising awareness of our business and all the other good ones in the community.

Ryan Coutts hopes more businesses will join the Cove business website. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“People are going in to the city centre and maybe further afield for a service when it could be on their doorstep already.

“We want people to try and keep it local as much as you can.”

The website, which is free for the first month of advertising, has so far attracted around 60 businesses.

Expand to other areas of Aberdeen

Former Kincorth Academy pupil Ryan, dad to nine-year-old Chloe, said: “Lots of businesses have added money saving offers which are proving popular.

“The feedback so far has been really positive. It’s still early days at the moment and I’m trying to make people aware of it.

“If it’s successful it’s easy to replicate in other areas of Aberdeen.

“I want to see what the end result is with this one and look at other places.”

Advertisers get the first month for free and can then pay £10 per month or £50 for six months.

More from Business

Sophie Hannah, director, SBP Accountants & Business Advisers.
From work experience to north-east company director in just over 10 years
ATM withdrawals in some parts of the UK have fallen by about 60% since spring 2019, according to analysis by cash machine network Link (Alamy/PA)
Areas with biggest and smallest falls in ATM withdrawals since 2019 revealed
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has challenged a transport minister over the planned ticket office closures, insisting he is not being told the truth by train operators (PA)
Commons Speaker challenges transport minister over ticket office closures
Losses and default rates on mortgages have increased in the past few months and are expected to rise further in the months ahead, according to a survey (Joe Giddens/PA)
Mortgage defaults expected to increase in months ahead, say lenders
The takeover of the maker of Call Of Duty, World Of Warcraft and Candy Crush would be one of the biggest ever in the technology industry (Tim Ireland/PA)
Microsoft faces fresh US appeal after court allows takeover of video game maker
Virgin media is being investigated by Ofcom over the number of complaints the watchdog has received from customers who struggled to end their contracts (Nick Ansell/PA)
Ofcom investigating Virgin Media over customers’ difficulty in leaving
Andrew Rennie will take over next month (Domino’s/PA)
Domino’s UK ends hunt for boss as it names Andrew Rennie in top role
Barratt Developments has warned of a slump in house builds as it said cost-of-living pressures and rising mortgage rates were impacting homebuyer demand (PA)
Barratt to build up to 23% fewer homes over year ahead amid slumping demand
The Yangshan container port in Shanghai, China (Chinatopix via AP)
China exports slumped in June from year earlier as global demand weakened
The UK economy declined in May after the King’s coronation saw an extra bank holiday weekend (David Parry/PA)
UK economy contracted in May after King’s coronation halted activity