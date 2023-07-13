Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker turned entrepreneur on a mission to boost Cove

When Aberdeen oil and gas worker Ryan Coutts was made redundant he decided to “take destiny into his own hands” and set up his own business.

The 38-year-old launched a party supply company which he’s been running successfully for the past three years.

He set up Party Supplies Aberdeen, with partner Claire Harris, 37, after he lost his job as a procurement specialist at an oil and gas firm.

He said: “I was weighing my options up and being in charge of my own destiny.

“My partner and I had had the idea in the back of our minds for a while to launch a party supplies business but it was never really the right time to do it.

“But it seems like the right moment to do it.”

Party Supplies Aberdeen provides event equipment rentals including LED garden furniture, giant love letters, candyfloss and popcorn carts and supplies for kids including soft play.

Spotlight on Cove businesses

But the dad-of-one is now on a mission to help other small businesses in the suburb of Cove and has launched the Cove Business Finder.

The website contains a free local business directory, offers, information and job vacancies for the Cove and Altens area.

Having lived in Cove all his life Ryan believes this is an ideal way for people to shop local.

He said: “Being a local business to the Cove community I always feel like not a lot of people know you exist and are there.

“We prefer working locally so it’s raising awareness of our business and all the other good ones in the community.

“People are going in to the city centre and maybe further afield for a service when it could be on their doorstep already.

“We want people to try and keep it local as much as you can.”

The website, which is free for the first month of advertising, has so far attracted around 60 businesses.

Expand to other areas of Aberdeen

Former Kincorth Academy pupil Ryan, dad to nine-year-old Chloe, said: “Lots of businesses have added money saving offers which are proving popular.

“The feedback so far has been really positive. It’s still early days at the moment and I’m trying to make people aware of it.

“If it’s successful it’s easy to replicate in other areas of Aberdeen.

“I want to see what the end result is with this one and look at other places.”

Advertisers get the first month for free and can then pay £10 per month or £50 for six months.