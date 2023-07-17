Small business ownership going swimmingly for Laurencekirk woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Small business ownership going swimmingly for Laurencekirk woman

She and her husband, Craig, are running a swim studio in the Mearns.

Jacquie Donoghue.
"The government could significantly help start-ups by not imposing business rates while premises are being refurbished and trade isn’t possible" - Jacquie Donoghue. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Jacquie Donoghue, one of the husband and wife duo behind Blue Sky Swim Studio in Laurencekirk.

How and why did you start in business?

I’ve been a self-employed fitness instructor since 2005, hiring local halls to deliver a variety of classes from Zumba to senior exercise. I’d always wanted my own business, with premises, but knew a gym and classes-based model would be hard to establish locally.

I retrained as a swim coach after my husband, Craig, started triathlons and wanted to improve his technique. Through our own swim training, we met many coaches with their own pool studios. We realised we could own our own pool and start a swim business. There were many swim companies teaching children, but there was a big untapped market in adult swim instruction and coaching in Aberdeenshire and Angus.

Jacquie and Craig Donoghue, of Blue Sky Swim Studio.
Jacquie and Craig Donoghue, of Blue Sky Swim Studio down at the beach. Image: Jacquie Donoghue

How did you get to where you are today?

I was a competitive swimmer in my youth and helped coach at my swim club. I also worked as a lifeguard and swim instructor while studying in Aberdeen. My return to coaching came in 2018. It followed two years with a great swim coach in Edinburgh to completely revamp my technique. I even travelled to Spain twice to complete my advanced training.

Initially, I hired a health club pool in Aberdeen to teach adults and children. But Covid forced me to stop all my fitness and swimming work. When the pool closed I realised how vulnerable my business was.

A shop came up for sale on Laurencekirk High Street, and Craig and I decided it would be perfect for a swim studio business. The central location was ideal because there’s no public pool in Laurencekirk, and many new families were moving into the town and local area. It was exactly right for what we’d been planning.

Who helped you?

I’ve mentioned my business partner and husband, Craig. If he hadn’t started the journey to improve his swimming, we wouldn’t be here now.

At the start we divided up our roles. Craig was leading the refurbishment and running of the premises/pool, and I was doing all the back-office business work, like the website, marketing and service delivery. That’s when we saw the value in joining the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB). We’re hoping to work with FSB to host a business networking event next year.

We’ve also had fantastic training, continuing professional development and ongoing support from industry-recognised company SwimMastery. Through it, we can tap into an excellent community of great swim coaches around the world.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

I like self-improvement books and read one called Mindset (Carol S Dweck) just before we started this project. I learnt to stop wasting time and energy on trying to work with or help people with a fixed mindset, and instead, focus on those with an open or growth mindset.

Mrs Donoghue, of Blue Sky Swim Studio, with a promising young swimmer, Selah, from Balmedie.
Mrs Donoghue, of Blue Sky Swim Studio, with a promising young swimmer, Selah, from Balmedie. Image: Jacquie Donoghue

What is your biggest mistake?

There are no mistakes, just opportunities to learn and improve.

What is your greatest achievement?

I’m especially proud of my specialist senior classes. They help to keep many older people physically well, able to live independently and continue to enjoy their lives.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

Our studio building was completely stripped back. We installed a lot of insulation, particularly in the pool room, which has helped enormously with managing our running costs.

The government could significantly help start-ups by not imposing business rates while premises are being refurbished and trade isn’t possible. We received a start-up grant from Aberdeenshire Council which we used to cover our rates bill.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I would love to become a swim trainer, and have our studio used as a training hub for new SwimMastery instructors and coaches. I would also like to train in advanced biomechanics, and help people move better with less or no pain.

What do you do to relax?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, I love open water swimming. I also play the piano and enjoy gardening.

The Laurencekirk businesswoman after a swim in the bracing North Sea.
The Laurencekirk businesswoman loves to swim in the bracing North Sea. Image: Jacquie Donoghue

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m trying to re-read Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance (Robert M Pirsig) but it’s hard going. The last TV show I was hooked on was Stranger Things. I’ve been so busy this past year I can’t get into anything else.

What do you waste your money on?

Plants. Every piece of bare earth is an opportunity for new plants.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Have a cup of green tea and look out at my garden.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I have a Ford B-Max and no car aspirations – as long as it has a boot and gets me places.

"The government could significantly help start-ups by not imposing business rates while premises are being refurbished and trade isn't possible" - Jacquie Donoghue.
