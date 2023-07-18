Scottish Thistle Awards: All the north and north-east round finalists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Thistle Awards: All the north and north-east round finalists

Scores of contenders are vying for the Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards and Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards.

By Keith Findlay
Leslie Castle, near Insch.
Leslie Castle, in Auchleven, near Insch. is among the Aberdeen city and shire finalists. Image: Tricker PR

Scores of tourism businesses, people, events and experiences have been unveiled as contenders for north and north-east heats of the Scottish Thistle Awards.

Finalists in the 11th annual Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards (Acstas) range from castles and kirks to a specialist in campervans and a popular festival devoted to crime.

Meanwhile, the shortlist for the Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards (Hitas) 2023, features hotels, B&Bs, boat trips and music festivals, among others.

Notable nominees in the north include Tiree Music Festival, which has grown in stature despite this year’s event having to be cancelled due to the weather.

47 contenders for prestigious Aberdeen city and shire event

A total of 47 tourism and hospitality businesses and individuals from across the north-east were selected for final judging ahead of the Acstas ceremony at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen on Friday September 22.

Leslie Castle in Auchleven, near Insch, and the Auld Kirk in Ballater are vying for the title of best B&B or guesthouse experience.

And going head-to-head in the best self catering accommodation and experience category are Grampian Campervan Hire, Boutique Farm Bothies, both based near Huntly, Shepherd’s Loch Glamping, near Turriff, and Down on the Farm at Rosehearty.

Ferryhill House Hotel in Aberdeen is in with a chance of winning a gong.
Ferryhill House Hotel in Aberdeen is in with a chance of winning a gong. Image: Tricker PR

Aberdeen’s Granite Noir (crime fiction) and Spectra events are up against Stonehaven’s Midsummer Beer Happening for the honour of being named the region’s most outstanding cultural occasion.

The Acstas are organised by a committee of volunteers from across the tourism and hospitality sector,  supported by sponsors.

Big jump in entries for 2023 awards

Awards chairman Stephen Gow said: “We had an increase of 30% in entries this year.

“It’s great to see some first-time entrants reaching the finals.

“We’ve always wanted the awards to be representative of the entirety of our tourism sector, with finalist businesses of all sizes and to represent all corners of our region.

“So, it’s excellent to see the finalists are split equally between businesses in the city and those in the shire.”

Stephen Gow, chairman of Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards.
Stephen Gow, chairman of Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards, is looking forward to another great night at the regional final in September. Image:: Tricker PR

Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards, finalists:

  • Best B&B or guesthouse experience – Leslie Castle (Auchleven), Auld Kirk (Ballater)
  • Best hotel experience – Sandman Signature Aberdeen Hotel and Spa, Saplinbrae Hotel and Lodges (Mintlaw), Ferryhill House Hotel (Aberdeen)
  • Best eating experience – Tarragon by Graham Mitchell, Castleton Farm, Peartree Coffee House and Bistro, Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish
  • Celebrating thriving communities – Gordon Highlanders Museum, Royal Deeside Golf Week, Benholm and Johnshaven Heritage Society
  • Best self-catering accommodation experience – Grampian Campervan Hire, Shepherd’s Loch Glamping, Boutique Farm Bothies, Down on the Farm
  • Best bar or pub – The Craftsman Company, Grape and Grain,  The Tippling House (all Aberdeen)
  • MacRobert Trust emerging talent award – Liam Ord (Aberdeen Altens Hotel), Nicole Roy (Siberia Hotel), Callum Davie (Chop Grill and Bar), Kyle Ewen (Resident X), Rosa Jackson (Leonardo Hotels)
The Granite Noir festival in Aberdeen.
The Granite Noir festival in Aberdeen. Image: Tricker PR
  • Inclusive tourism – Crathie Opportunity Holidays, Aberdeen Art Gallery, Dalriada Luxury Lodges
  • Outstanding cultural event or festival – Granite Noir, Spectra, Midsummer Beer Happening
  • Best outdoor or adventure experience – Down On The Farm, Highlands Unbridled, National Trust for Scotland, Wild Discovery
  • Tourism and hospitality employer of the year – Aberdeen Altens Hotel, Leonardo Hotels, Castleton Farm
  • Visitor attraction – Gordon Highlanders Museum, Aberdeen Science Centre, Aberdeen Art Gallery
  • Tourism individual of the year – Ian Pithie (Gordon Highlanders Museum), Anna Mitchell (Castleton Farm), Alison Christie (Leonardo Hotels), Alan Findlater (Luxe Scotland)
  • Climate action award – Cairngorms Bothies and Lodges, Aberdeen Performing Arts, The Bay Fish and Chips
Tiree Music Festival 2022.
Tiree Music Festival 2022. Image: Tiree Music Festival

The Hitas also cover all aspects of the industry – from food and drink and accommodation, to outdoor adventures, cultural events and attractions. There are gongs for innovation, inclusivity, action on climate change, individuals and employers who have gone above and beyond their roles.

Winners from across the north will be unveiled at a gala dinner and ceremony at the Macdonald Drumossie Hotel, Inverness, on Friday November 10.

Finalists in the north include Edinbane Lodge on Skye.
Finalists in the north include Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Image: Hotel PR

Drumossie general manager Kenny McMillan said: “The Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards are the highlight of the tourism and hospitality season in the region.

“They give all of us who work in the industry the opportunity to celebrate the talent, dedication and often the innovation of the people who not only make holidays to our beautiful part of Scotland unforgettable, but contribute to a vital sector in the Highland economy providing rewarding and exciting career opportunities.”

The Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards are the highlight of the tourism and hospitality season in the region.”

Kenny McMillan, Macdonald Drumossie Hotel

Hita vice-chairwoman Lorna Maclennan, lead judge for 2023, added: “This year has seen another fantastic number of entries from businesses and individuals right across the Highlands, islands and Moray.

“The range and calibre of submissions has been impressive and made our work as judges all the harder in deciding our shortlist.”

Winners in both regional competitions will progress to the final of the Scottish Thistle Awards in December.

Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards, finalists:

  • Best B&B or guesthouse experience – Melfort House, Tigh na Mara Guesthouse, Torlinnhe Guest House
  • Best bar or pub – MacGregors Hospitality, Scotch & Rye
  • Best eating experience – Edinbane Lodge, No 88, The Pierhouse Hotel and Seafood Restaurant
  • Best hotel experience – Links House at Royal Dornoch, Heathbank, Sonas Collection
  • Best outdoor or adventure experience – Stravaigin Sailing, Wilderness Scotland, Wilder Ways
  • Best self-catering accommodation experience – Kabn Company, The Hollies Argyll, The Tin Shed
  • Best visitor attraction – Cruachan The Hollow Mountain (Drax), Seabirds and Seals (Original Noss Boat Tours), The Highlanders’ Museum
The Highlanders Museum in Inverness.
The Highlanders’ Museum in Inverness.
  • Celebrating thriving communities – Gairloch and Loch Ewe Action Forum, Loch Ness Hub and Travel, The Pierhouse Hotel and Seafood Restaurant
  • Climate action – JP Orkney, Wilderness Scotland, Woodlands Glencoe
  • Inclusive tourism – Carradales, Seabirds and Seals (Original Noss Boat Tours)
  • Innovation in tourism – The Dramathon, SkyeConnect, Stories of Scotland podcast
  • Outstanding cultural event or festival – Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Eden Court, HebCelt Festival, Tiree Music Festival
Karawane DJs in action at Eden Court in Inverness.
Music at Eden Court in Inverness. Image: Karawane
  • Highland rising star – Dylan Wynne (Cobbs), Natasha Wallis (Dolphin Spirit), Kevin Barber (Links House at Royal Dornoch)
  • Tourism and hospitality employer of the year – Drumossie Hotel, Loch Insh Outdoor Centre, The Pierhouse Hotel and Seafood Restaurant
  • Tourism individual of the year – Chris O’Brien (Nevis Range Development Company), Debbie Cole (Dolphin Spirit), Michael Golding (Visit Inverness Loch Ness)

