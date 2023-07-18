Scottish Thistle Awards: All the north and north-east round finalists

Scores of tourism businesses, people, events and experiences have been unveiled as contenders for north and north-east heats of the Scottish Thistle Awards.

Finalists in the 11th annual Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards (Acstas) range from castles and kirks to a specialist in campervans and a popular festival devoted to crime.

Meanwhile, the shortlist for the Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards (Hitas) 2023, features hotels, B&Bs, boat trips and music festivals, among others.

Notable nominees in the north include Tiree Music Festival, which has grown in stature despite this year’s event having to be cancelled due to the weather.

47 contenders for prestigious Aberdeen city and shire event

A total of 47 tourism and hospitality businesses and individuals from across the north-east were selected for final judging ahead of the Acstas ceremony at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen on Friday September 22.

Leslie Castle in Auchleven, near Insch, and the Auld Kirk in Ballater are vying for the title of best B&B or guesthouse experience.

And going head-to-head in the best self catering accommodation and experience category are Grampian Campervan Hire, Boutique Farm Bothies, both based near Huntly, Shepherd’s Loch Glamping, near Turriff, and Down on the Farm at Rosehearty.

Aberdeen’s Granite Noir (crime fiction) and Spectra events are up against Stonehaven’s Midsummer Beer Happening for the honour of being named the region’s most outstanding cultural occasion.

The Acstas are organised by a committee of volunteers from across the tourism and hospitality sector, supported by sponsors.

Big jump in entries for 2023 awards

Awards chairman Stephen Gow said: “We had an increase of 30% in entries this year.

“It’s great to see some first-time entrants reaching the finals.

“We’ve always wanted the awards to be representative of the entirety of our tourism sector, with finalist businesses of all sizes and to represent all corners of our region.

“So, it’s excellent to see the finalists are split equally between businesses in the city and those in the shire.”

Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards, finalists:

Best B&B or guesthouse experience – Leslie Castle (Auchleven), Auld Kirk (Ballater)

Best hotel experience – Sandman Signature Aberdeen Hotel and Spa, Saplinbrae Hotel and Lodges (Mintlaw), Ferryhill House Hotel (Aberdeen)

Best eating experience – Tarragon by Graham Mitchell, Castleton Farm, Peartree Coffee House and Bistro, Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

Celebrating thriving communities – Gordon Highlanders Museum, Royal Deeside Golf Week, Benholm and Johnshaven Heritage Society

Best self-catering accommodation experience – Grampian Campervan Hire, Shepherd’s Loch Glamping, Boutique Farm Bothies, Down on the Farm

Best bar or pub – The Craftsman Company, Grape and Grain, The Tippling House (all Aberdeen)

MacRobert Trust emerging talent award – Liam Ord (Aberdeen Altens Hotel), Nicole Roy (Siberia Hotel), Callum Davie (Chop Grill and Bar), Kyle Ewen (Resident X), Rosa Jackson (Leonardo Hotels)

Inclusive tourism – Crathie Opportunity Holidays, Aberdeen Art Gallery, Dalriada Luxury Lodges

Outstanding cultural event or festival – Granite Noir, Spectra, Midsummer Beer Happening

Best outdoor or adventure experience – Down On The Farm, Highlands Unbridled, National Trust for Scotland, Wild Discovery

Tourism and hospitality employer of the year – Aberdeen Altens Hotel, Leonardo Hotels, Castleton Farm

Visitor attraction – Gordon Highlanders Museum, Aberdeen Science Centre, Aberdeen Art Gallery

Tourism individual of the year – Ian Pithie (Gordon Highlanders Museum), Anna Mitchell (Castleton Farm), Alison Christie (Leonardo Hotels), Alan Findlater (Luxe Scotland)

Climate action award – Cairngorms Bothies and Lodges, Aberdeen Performing Arts, The Bay Fish and Chips

The Hitas also cover all aspects of the industry – from food and drink and accommodation, to outdoor adventures, cultural events and attractions. There are gongs for innovation, inclusivity, action on climate change, individuals and employers who have gone above and beyond their roles.

Winners from across the north will be unveiled at a gala dinner and ceremony at the Macdonald Drumossie Hotel, Inverness, on Friday November 10.

Drumossie general manager Kenny McMillan said: “The Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards are the highlight of the tourism and hospitality season in the region.

“They give all of us who work in the industry the opportunity to celebrate the talent, dedication and often the innovation of the people who not only make holidays to our beautiful part of Scotland unforgettable, but contribute to a vital sector in the Highland economy providing rewarding and exciting career opportunities.”

Hita vice-chairwoman Lorna Maclennan, lead judge for 2023, added: “This year has seen another fantastic number of entries from businesses and individuals right across the Highlands, islands and Moray.

“The range and calibre of submissions has been impressive and made our work as judges all the harder in deciding our shortlist.”

Winners in both regional competitions will progress to the final of the Scottish Thistle Awards in December.

Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards, finalists:

Best B&B or guesthouse experience – Melfort House, Tigh na Mara Guesthouse, Torlinnhe Guest House

Best bar or pub – MacGregors Hospitality, Scotch & Rye

Best eating experience – Edinbane Lodge, No 88, The Pierhouse Hotel and Seafood Restaurant

Best hotel experience – Links House at Royal Dornoch, Heathbank, Sonas Collection

Best outdoor or adventure experience – Stravaigin Sailing, Wilderness Scotland, Wilder Ways

Best self-catering accommodation experience – Kabn Company, The Hollies Argyll, The Tin Shed

Best visitor attraction – Cruachan The Hollow Mountain (Drax), Seabirds and Seals (Original Noss Boat Tours), The Highlanders’ Museum

Celebrating thriving communities – Gairloch and Loch Ewe Action Forum, Loch Ness Hub and Travel, The Pierhouse Hotel and Seafood Restaurant

Climate action – JP Orkney, Wilderness Scotland, Woodlands Glencoe

Inclusive tourism – Carradales, Seabirds and Seals (Original Noss Boat Tours)

Innovation in tourism – The Dramathon, SkyeConnect, Stories of Scotland podcast

Outstanding cultural event or festival – Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Eden Court, HebCelt Festival, Tiree Music Festival