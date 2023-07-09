Devastated Tiree Music Festival fans made their own ceilidh when event was cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Devastated Tiree Music Festival fans made their own ceilidh when event was cancelled

Festival-goers want to go back to Tiree after experiencing "amazing" generosity from islanders.

By David Mackay
Bethany Graves and Roma Banga wearing sunglasses on a windswept Tiree beach.
Bethany Graves and Roma Banga are both eager to return to Tiree. Image: Bethany Graves.

Devastated fans lifted their spirits after the cancelled Tiree Music Festival by holding their own ceilidh in a hall being used to coordinate the emergency response.

More than 1,000 people had been due to attend the island event at the weekend until extreme weather forced it to be cancelled just hours before it was due to start.

The announcement left hundreds stranded with no campsite to pitch a tent, nowhere else to stay and no way back to the mainland.

However, instead of being consumed with worry and stress, some Tiree Music Festival-goers shook off the bad news by having a packed ceilidh party while local residents opened their doors to those affected.

Later in the evening, musicians also performed impromptu gigs in homes across the island.

‘Amazing community spirit on Tiree’

Bethany Graves travelled to Tiree Music Festival from Edinburgh with two friends from Lossiemouth and one from Aberdeen.

Being a keen watersports enthusiast and festival-goer, the marine biologist was eager to sample the atmosphere on the island.

However, despite her initial live entertainment plans for the weekend being dashed, they were replaced by others following the generosity of islanders.

She said: “As soon as we got there everyone was talking about the weather, but they thought it was going to be manageable and they had put out some communication about it.

“We were probably one of the last groups back after it was cancelled and all the tepees were completely flat. We had to pull our one down and ended up ripping it in half.

“We went into the community centre, there were hundreds of people there and it looked like there was a contingency plan because we were immediately given a hot drink and a blanket.

“It was all a bit mad in there. Some people were crying, but other people were ceilidh dancing.”

Bethany and the rest of her group were eventually put up in the home of an islander.

Bethany Graves, pictured right, and Roma Banga, pictured centre, made friends with Emma after Tiree Music Festival was cancelled. Image: Bethany Graves

Despite their initial Tiree Music Festival plans being dashed, the festival-goers were treated to an impromptu gig from musicians due to appear on the line-up, including from Skerryvore, while the storm raged outside.

And after enjoying their first night so much, they decided to stay another to spend another day

Bethany said: “When we were walking about everyone was offering us a lift, offering to take our bags or just asking if we need help.

“There was just amazing support from the community, you could really see that.”

‘Want to support Tiree Music Festival’

Tiree Music Festival organisers say they have already begun the process to claim an insurance payout following the cancellation of the event – and say they will offer refunds to ticket holders in due course.

However, some festival-goers have said they are not interested in their money back, instead preferring to have their money support next year’s event.

Fans want to support Tiree Music Festival after it was forced to be packed up so quickly this year. Image: Bethany Graves

Bethany added: “We would prefer to roll our tickets over to next year’s event to help with the funding for that.

“Lots of people have been asking where to buy merchandise because they just want to support them.

“Tiree isn’t the easiest place to get to. It takes a certain type of person to go, I think you really have to embrace and care about the community.”

More from Press and Journal

Cairncry Court. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Two people arrested following disturbance at Aberdeen high rise
Kinlochshiel's Mark Macdonald (centre) is closed down by Callum Maciver (left) and Euan MacCormick of Beauly. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Kinlochshiel dig deep to reach semi-final of Camanachd Cup
CR0043669. Kathryn Wylie 29th June 2023. Dr Michael Close is pictured leaving Elgin Court earlier today.
Highland teacher in court again after breaking firearms law
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay to step up pursuit of fresh defensive options
Changes could be made to offices in Elgin town centre. Image: Google Maps/Design team
Cullen dinosaur's fate, Elgin building's new purpose and warehouse's transformation
The Suez recycling centre in Altens was destroyed by fire potentially caused by a lithium battery in July last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
One year on from Altens recycling centre fire: How to safely get rid of…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer clown hoax and a callous carer
Joe Lewis captaining Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Paul Third: There was no medal but many highlights as Joe Lewis bids farewell…
Runners make their way over the old bridge in Sligachan at the start of the Glamaig Hill Race. Image: Simon Riddell
Gallery: Runners brave fearsome Glamaig Hill Run to 2,500ft summit on Skye
Drummers provided a stirring soundtrack to the day. Image: Jasperimage
Gallery: Crowds brave heat for stunning Forres Highland Games