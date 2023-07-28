Martin Gilbert: Why we all need to go back to school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Martin Gilbert: Why we all need to go back to school

We’re going to need upskilling, retraining and IT know-how.

Martin Gilbert
"ITraining and development isn't a luxury item for firms with spare cash to indulge in" - Martin Gilbert. Image: Savills
By Martin Gilbert

If we are seriously determined to grow a sustainable economy that will raise our living standards, then we are all going to have to go back to school.

Regardless of what sector we work in, whether wearing a hard hat on a North Sea platform or managing a business in an office, we’re going to need upskilling, retraining and IT know-how that equips us to meet the challenges of an increasingly high-tech environment.

Training and development isn’t a luxury item for firms with spare cash to indulge in. It is an indispensable tool for everyone who wants to stay in business.

Adults in classroom.
It’s time to get back to school. Image: Shutterstock

This year’s Open University Business Barometer report shows 71% of Scottish organisations are experiencing skills shortages, so that over the next year 77% plan to invest in some form of staff training.

But it also reveals many small and medium-sized enterprises lack the necessary resources for effective reskilling, and so are “trapped in a cycle of continual recruitment and retention challenges”.

Scottish entrepreneurs recognise the urgency of the situation. Recent research from Lloyds Bank shows 56% of firms north of the border intend to invest in upskilling their workers over the next six months, more than in all other UK regions. On-the-job training is the most popular method of upskilling among Scottish companies, with 31% prioritising apprenticeships.

Young woman learning new digital skills.
Learning new digital skills. Image: Shutterstock

Data from Skills Development Scotland (SDS) shows that in Aberdeenshire, as of December 30 2022, there were 2,079 Modern Apprentices in training. The Modern Apprenticeship achievement rate for Aberdeenshire is 74.9%. Over Q2-Q4 of 2022, SDS supported 943 Modern Apprenticeship starts in the area – an important support system for skills development in the north-east.

Investment in a digital future is important for all organisations to capitalise on opportunities for growth. But research still shows people in all existing roles have insufficient access to digital skills upskilling.

Industry well-placed to develop talent, thanks to upskilling support

By growing our own diverse and inclusive talent pipeline it is possible for us to create the skills we need for a sustainable, prosperous and greener future, support future generations and access more diverse talent as they start their digital and tech careers.

Industry is well placed to develop its own talent by retraining and upskilling them through programmes like CodeClan, Techscaler and The Data Lab, working in collaboration with Opportunity North East (One),  through the One Tech Hub.

Hotdesk working in the One Tech Hub.
One Tech Hub is home to a vibrant digital tech community of start-ups and scaling businesses. Image: Opportunity North East

CodeClan, Scotland’s not-for-profit digital academy, has retrained 2,000 people from every sector, including retail, hospitality, engineering and financial services, into technical roles as software engineers and data analysts over the past seven years.

It has placed them into more than 400 companies across Scotland.

Meanwhile, CodeClan’s new on-demand programme will allow companies to upskill their teams in software engineering and data science part time as they transition them into more in-demand technical roles in their organisations.

North-east must raise its game in terms of training and development

We’ve recently had good news for the north-east, with the region being chosen as one of the UK’s 12 new investment zones.

This represents an £80 million investment over five years, but to fully exploit the benefits we need to raise our game in training and development.

In many cases “retraining’ is another word for digitisation, especially in the context of securing supply chains. There’s a whole new world of high-tech innovation developing very fast and nowhere is this more the case than in the offshore energy industry.

New skills ‘passport’ key to unlocking the full potential of energy transition

Energy skills organisation Opito has developed an Integrated People and Skills Strategy to support the North Sea Transition Deal.

UK offshore energy jobs are forecast to grow to 211,000 by 2030, and although 50,000 oil and gas roles could be lost over the same period, 90% of employees in the hydrocarbon sector have skills transferable to green energy.

Key to workers’ ability to transfer to renewables will be the energy skills “passport”, a digital solution from Opito being developed by the 3t Transition Group which will identify employees’ skills and credentials for employment in the renewables sector.

Offshore wind farm at sunset
The North Sea is transitioning to greener energy. Image: Shutterstock

It’s an industry set to transition beyond recognition. While the offshore sector is expected to be producing 200 million barrels of oil and gas annually by 2030, it’s also targeting 50 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity, 20-30 million tonnes of carbon capture and storage capacity, and 10GW of hydrogen production.

Hydrogen is one of the most potentially rewarding technologies of the new energy industry.

Last month the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub, a joint venture between Aberdeen City Council and BP to deliver a scalable, green hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility, received planning permission, with production expected to start in 2025.

Tanker carrying hydrogen.
Image: Shutterstock

Growth predictions modelled on the Scottish Government’s “hydrogen action plan” forecast this country’s upstream hydrogen economy will have a cumulative turnover of £7.6 billion by 2030, with direct annual employment of 6,614 full-time equivalent jobs.

The skills required will largely be at college and graduate levels, so a talent shortage is a concern for the new hydrogen economy.

Smarter subsea inspections

At the cutting edge of energy transition is the National Subsea Centre (NSC), the multi-million-pound centre of excellence for subsea research and technology development delivered under a partnership between Robert Gordon University and the Net Zero Technology Centre through the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

NSC will develop smart digital and engineering innovation, including integrating artificial intelligence technology into subsea inspection operations for a faster, more cost-effective and sustainable transition to net-zero in the North Sea.

North-east’s digital tech ambition

With more than 200 digital tech companies in the north-east, the ambition – with the support of One Tech Hub – is to grow 10 to 20 firms in the region to a turnover of £20m, operating on an international basis.

Entrepreneurs are investing in digital-based innovation. For example, Aberdeen-based Fennex, a digital technology company, has announced a £1.2m investment to accelerate its transition into the renewables sector over the next three years.

Hand pressing button on screen.
Image: Shutterstock

Businesses of all kinds need to embed IT solutions in their everyday work processes, with VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol, which allows you to make voice calls using a broadband internet connection instead of a regular phone line), other cloud services and backup solutions among the available facilities.

There are lots of people and plenty of opportunities to retrain and upskill talent with the new skills we now need to succeed. The key to prosperity is constantly updated know-how – and that’s why we all have to go back to school.

