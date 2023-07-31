Gallery: Thrill-seekers take part in 130ft abseiling challenge for Archie Foundation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Thrill-seekers take part in 130ft abseiling challenge for Archie Foundation

A total of 96 brave volunteers reached new heights for the fundraiser on Saturday.

Jim Souter and Carole Duncan stepping off the tower
Off they go! Jim Souter, from Inverurie, and Carole Duncan, from Aberdeen, were two of the brave participants of the Archie Foundation abseil challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

Almost 100 thrill-seekers have taken part in a hair-raising abseiling challenge to raise funds for an Aberdeen-based charity.

The brave volunteers made their way down the 130ft King’s Church Tower on Saturday to benefit the Archie Foundation.

All of the money raised from entrance fees and donations will go directly to support sick children and their families in the north-east.

Those taking part turned out in charity T-shirts and fancy dress costumes to brave the epic challenge – from the highest accessible height in the city.

Jackie McIntyre wearing a Superwoman uniform putting her helmet on
Archie’s own Jackie McIntyre dressed the part. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. 

Cassie McGunnigle, fundraising manager at the Archie Foundation, said: “Our abseil at King’s Church Radio Tower at the weekend was a huge success, with 96 of our incredible supporters descending the daunting 130ft tower to raise vital funds for the Archie Foundation.

“It was a terrifying challenge, but our supporters knew their bravery would translate into tangible support for babies, children and their families.

“It was fantastic to see a mix of participants on the day. Some of those who took part had personal motivation for doing so, while others simply took part to support our cause.

“We are still adding up the total raised but we are so thankful to all who bravely abseiled and helped to raise funds and awareness for the Archie Foundation.”

Our photographer Kami Thomson captured the adrenaline junkies in action on Saturday.

The best photos from the Archie abseil

A woman at the top of the abseil tower
Brave volunteers reached new heights.
Four men on the tower look down on a woman starting her abseil
Off she goes!

 

Jim Souter and Carole Duncan look up at the camera as they abseil
Jim Souter and Carole Duncan in action.
Jim Souter abseiling
Jim Souter having a ball.
A man looks at the camera as he abseils with an empty car park in the background
All of the money raised will benefit the Archie Foundation.
A woman abseiling in the forefront with people and cars on the ground
It’s a long way down!
A woman can be seen abseiling through a gap in the building
The participants abseiled down 128ft.
A man wearing an Archie Foundation t-shirt putting his abseiling safety gear on
Thrill-seekers getting ready for the challenge.
Becca Freestone starting her abseil challenge
The Press and Journal’s very own Becca Walker talking on the challenge.
A group of six people wearing Archie Foundation t-shirts and helmets
A fundraising team from Morrisons.
The top of King's Church Tower
The event took place at King’s Church Tower.
Caitlin Parkin and Jackie McIntyre photographed from above as they abseil
Caitlin Parkin, a child bereavement support worker for Archie (left) and Jackie McIntyre, a hospital play specialist for Archie, were the first to abseil.
A woman holding on to the tower barrier before abseiling
A keen participant looked happy to be taking part in the abseil challenge.
A woman smiles as she begins the abseil
Many people watched on from the ground.
Jim Souter and Carole Duncan look at each other as they begin the abseil
Jim Souter and Carole Duncan were in good spirits.
A woman leans off the barrier in her abseil gear
One woman starting her abseil.
Two men look down from the tower
Jim Souter taking in his route.
A woman abseiling down the tower
A brave abseil participant on her way to the ground.
Jim Souter holding on to the barrier before abseiling
Jim Souter, of Inverurie, prepping to take his first step.
Jackie McIntyre in her Superwoman costume
Jackie McIntyre, a hospital play specialist for Archie, gets prepped for the abseil.

