Gallery: Thrill-seekers take part in 130ft abseiling challenge for Archie Foundation

Almost 100 thrill-seekers have taken part in a hair-raising abseiling challenge to raise funds for an Aberdeen-based charity.

The brave volunteers made their way down the 130ft King’s Church Tower on Saturday to benefit the Archie Foundation.

All of the money raised from entrance fees and donations will go directly to support sick children and their families in the north-east.

Those taking part turned out in charity T-shirts and fancy dress costumes to brave the epic challenge – from the highest accessible height in the city.

Cassie McGunnigle, fundraising manager at the Archie Foundation, said: “Our abseil at King’s Church Radio Tower at the weekend was a huge success, with 96 of our incredible supporters descending the daunting 130ft tower to raise vital funds for the Archie Foundation.

“It was a terrifying challenge, but our supporters knew their bravery would translate into tangible support for babies, children and their families.

“It was fantastic to see a mix of participants on the day. Some of those who took part had personal motivation for doing so, while others simply took part to support our cause.

“We are still adding up the total raised but we are so thankful to all who bravely abseiled and helped to raise funds and awareness for the Archie Foundation.”

Our photographer Kami Thomson captured the adrenaline junkies in action on Saturday.

The best photos from the Archie abseil