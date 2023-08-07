Orkney Brewery toasts new bottle shop in Kirkwall

The Orkney Brewery has opened a new bottle shop in Kirkwall in a bid to help ensure the city centre remains “vibrant and busy”.

The Peedie Bottle Shop has been designed to mirror the look, feel and finish of Orkney Brewery’s five-star visitor centre in Quoyloo, in the west of the Orkney.

The new visitor attraction, based in Albert Street, has created two full-time jobs and several part-time positions.

The shop is stocked with the company’s full bottled line-up and a number of exclusive beers.

Plans for tasting sessions

Customers can also find others beer-related products including clothing and food.

Beer samples will be available in the shop, along with takeaway coffee, with plans to use the versatile space for special events and tastings throughout the year.

The Peedie Bottle Shop has been in planning for the past year and it is hoped will boost retail activity in Kirkwall.

Peedie Bottle Shop ‘high-quality retail space’

Orkney Brewery managing director Norman Sinclair said: “We’ve long been conscious that not everyone has the time to make it out to our brewery and visitor centre in Quoyloo, particularly if they’re just visiting Orkney for the day.

“We were also keen to create a high-quality retail space in town that could be enjoyed by local folk, just as much as tourists.

“Our beers do very well here at home in Orkney, so it’s fitting that we’re now able to offer them to all of our customers, right in the heart of our islands’ capital.

“We’re also proud to be playing a part in helping ensure Kirkwall remains a vibrant and busy town centre.”

The shop features bespoke shelving, sales area and bar, and specially commissioned lighting and flooring.

The Peedie Bottle Shop is open from 10am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and noon until 4pm on Sundays.