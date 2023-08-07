Orkney Brewery toasts new bottle shop in Kirkwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney Brewery toasts new bottle shop in Kirkwall

The shop stocks the brewery's full range of beers and is open seven days a week.

By Kelly Wilson
Peedie Bottle Shop has opened in Kirkwall. Image: David Flanagan Media
Peedie Bottle Shop has opened in Kirkwall. Image: David Flanagan Media

The Orkney Brewery has opened a new bottle shop in Kirkwall in a bid to help ensure the city centre remains “vibrant and busy”.

The Peedie Bottle Shop has been designed to mirror the look, feel and finish of Orkney Brewery’s five-star visitor centre in Quoyloo, in the west of the Orkney.

The new visitor attraction, based in Albert Street, has created two full-time jobs and several part-time positions.

The shop is stocked with the company’s full bottled line-up and a number of exclusive beers.

Plans for tasting sessions

Customers can also find others beer-related products including clothing and food.

The Peddie Bottle Shop is completely stocked with its range of beers. Image: David Flanagan Media

Beer samples will be available in the shop, along with takeaway coffee, with plans to use the versatile space for special events and tastings throughout the year.

The Peedie Bottle Shop has been in planning for the past year and it is hoped will boost retail activity in Kirkwall.

Peedie Bottle Shop ‘high-quality retail space’

Orkney Brewery managing director Norman Sinclair said: “We’ve long been conscious that not everyone has the time to make it out to our brewery and visitor centre in Quoyloo, particularly if they’re just visiting Orkney for the day.

“We were also keen to create a high-quality retail space in town that could be enjoyed by local folk, just as much as tourists.

The Peedie Bottle Shop has opened in Kirkwall’s Albert Street. Image: David Flanagan Media

“Our beers do very well here at home in Orkney, so it’s fitting that we’re now able to offer them to all of our customers, right in the heart of our islands’ capital.

“We’re also proud to be playing a part in helping ensure Kirkwall remains a vibrant and busy town centre.”

The shop features bespoke shelving, sales area and bar, and specially commissioned lighting and flooring.

The Peedie Bottle Shop is open from 10am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and noon until 4pm on Sundays.

