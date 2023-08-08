Union Terrace Gardens toilets to finally open in the coming days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union Terrace Gardens toilets to finally open in the coming days

While the garden opened nine months ago the toilet facilities have yet to open to the public.

By Ross Hempseed
The final elements of the UTG development are coming together. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The final elements of the UTG development are coming together. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The long-awaited toilet facilities at Union Terrace Gardens may finally open later this week.

The £30m Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) is nearing completion, with the temporary fencing around the grass area removed yesterday for Aberdonians to enjoy.

However, one element of the public space has yet to open and it’s one many people are looking for in a modern city park – toilet facilities.

While UTG officially opened to the public back in December 2022, the toilets under the arches at the north end of the gardens remain sealed off by metal fencing.

Union Terrace Gardens toilet facilities sealed off but perhaps not for long. Image: Alastair Gossip/ DC Thomson.

The Press and Journal previously reported some confusion from Aberdeen City Council (ACC) on whether the facilities were in use or not. Turns out they are not.

UTG has been a source of much discussion within the Granite City as the project faced several delays, eventually opening 18 months after it should and £1.5m over budget.

Even then, some areas of the gardens remained unfinished, including the central grass area, the Burns pavilion and of course the toilets.

However, it now appears the toilet facilities will be open to the public this week.

An ACC spokesman said: “Repair works relating to the new public toilets located in the arches are now concluded with the expectation that they will be open to the public in the coming days.

“The delay to the repairs has been primarily driven by supply issues.”

Once the UTG toilets are open, they will be free to use.

Aberdonians are able to use the large grass area now the metal fencing has been removed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Conversation