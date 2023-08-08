Union Terrace Gardens toilets to finally open in the coming days

The long-awaited toilet facilities at Union Terrace Gardens may finally open later this week.

The £30m Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) is nearing completion, with the temporary fencing around the grass area removed yesterday for Aberdonians to enjoy.

However, one element of the public space has yet to open and it’s one many people are looking for in a modern city park – toilet facilities.

While UTG officially opened to the public back in December 2022, the toilets under the arches at the north end of the gardens remain sealed off by metal fencing.

The Press and Journal previously reported some confusion from Aberdeen City Council (ACC) on whether the facilities were in use or not. Turns out they are not.

UTG has been a source of much discussion within the Granite City as the project faced several delays, eventually opening 18 months after it should and £1.5m over budget.

Even then, some areas of the gardens remained unfinished, including the central grass area, the Burns pavilion and of course the toilets.

However, it now appears the toilet facilities will be open to the public this week.

An ACC spokesman said: “Repair works relating to the new public toilets located in the arches are now concluded with the expectation that they will be open to the public in the coming days.

“The delay to the repairs has been primarily driven by supply issues.”

Once the UTG toilets are open, they will be free to use.