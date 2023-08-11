New Indian restaurant to open in Inverness as city centre location revealed

A new Inverness business has announced the location of its upcoming restaurant.

Mumbai Thistle, owned by Donald Mackay and Karthikappallil George, has revealed it will open on Academy Street.

The city centre venue was previously Coyotes, which moved premises to Bank Street earlier this year.

Around 12 jobs will be created by the new restaurant’s opening, which will specialise in the Indian street food and dosas.

Live cooking at Mumbai Thistle

Donald believes the street food which will be on offer at the Indian restaurant is unlike anything else Inverness has to offer.

He said: “It’s something a bit different for the city, we’re inspired by Kerala, George’s hometown.

“We’re going to be doing live cooking with our specialty dish dosas, which will be the centrepiece.

“Dosas are kind of like crepes and can be served sweet or savoury.

“The business will also make naan breads – but not your normal ones.

“Ours will be stuffed with cheese and different fillings then folded over and toasted.”

Mumbai Thistle has just started the rebranding of the building.

Donald continued: “We’re super excited. As soon as we heard Coyotes were leaving the premises I wanted it.

“We’ve already had loads of positive feedback from people who are excited by the new idea.

“We’re aiming to do delivery services so you can order online and intend to be licensed as well with craft and traditional Indian beers available.”

Karthikappallil also operates Thai and south Indian restaurant, Georges, in Inverness, which will continue.

When can you visit?

Donald said the business plans are progressing well as they aim towards setting an opening date.

He said: “Although we don’t have a date yet, we do aim to open our doors within the next month.

“We’re almost there, at the moment we have to rebrand the building and it’s mostly decors which need to go in.

“We’re putting in a brand-new kitchen and as long as there’s no unexpected delays will be open soon.”