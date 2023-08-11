New Indian restaurant to open in Inverness as city centre location revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Indian restaurant to open in Inverness as city centre location revealed

The owner of the new restaurant said it is inspired by Indian state Kerala and will have a live cooking station for its speciality dish.

By Alex Banks
Owners Karthikappallil George and Donald Mackay with the keys to the new venue. Image: Mumbai Thistle
Owners Karthikappallil George and Donald Mackay with the keys to the new venue. Image: Mumbai Thistle

A new Inverness business has announced the location of its upcoming restaurant.

Mumbai Thistle, owned by Donald Mackay and Karthikappallil George, has revealed it will open on Academy Street.

The city centre venue was previously Coyotes, which moved premises to Bank Street earlier this year.

Around 12 jobs will be created by the new restaurant’s opening, which will specialise in the Indian street food and dosas.

Live cooking at Mumbai Thistle

Donald believes the street food which will be on offer at the Indian restaurant is unlike anything else Inverness has to offer.

He said: “It’s something a bit different for the city, we’re inspired by Kerala, George’s hometown.

“We’re going to be doing live cooking with our specialty dish dosas, which will be the centrepiece.

“Dosas are kind of like crepes and can be served sweet or savoury.

The business will also make naan breads – but not your normal ones.

The new Indian will take over the old premises of Coyotes on Academy Street. Image: Google Maps

“Ours will be stuffed with cheese and different fillings then folded over and toasted.”

Mumbai Thistle has just started the rebranding of the building.

Donald continued: “We’re super excited. As soon as we heard Coyotes were leaving the premises I wanted it.

“We’ve already had loads of positive feedback from people who are excited by the new idea.

“We’re aiming to do delivery services so you can order online and intend to be licensed as well with craft and traditional Indian beers available.”

Karthikappallil also operates Thai and south Indian restaurant, Georges, in Inverness, which will continue.

When can you visit?

Donald said the business plans are progressing well as they aim towards setting an opening date.

He said: “Although we don’t have a date yet, we do aim to open our doors within the next month.

“We’re almost there, at the moment we have to rebrand the building and it’s mostly decors which need to go in.

“We’re putting in a brand-new kitchen and as long as there’s no unexpected delays will be open soon.”

