Fond farewell to a ‘true Scottish legend’ as Robbie Shepherd is laid to rest

Robbie Shepherd was born to a cobbler at Dunecht in the spring of 1936, and today he was laid to rest just a few miles away.

Growing up, he “danced his heart away” at nearby Garlogie Hall – and later turned his passion for traditional Scottish music into a career.

That brought him into the homes of thousands, where his gentle manner and soothing Doric twang made him a family favourite.

He spent decades championing the tunes close to his heart on BBC Radio Scotland, and became the face of popular TV shows.

The humble Aberdeenshire loon even charmed royalty as the long-running voice of the Braemar Gathering, and penned a weekly column in Doric for the Press and Journal.

He was made an MBE in 2001 for his services to Scottish music and culture.

Despite all this, mourners today learned that little pleased the modest Dunecht loon more than when he would be given the occasional mention in The Broons.

Robbie Shepherd died aged 87 on August 1, prompting an outpouring of tributes from his friends and fans worldwide.

He is survived by widow Esma, to whom he was married for 62 years, son Gordon and grandchildren Dougie and Rose.

It had the feeling of the end of an era as the funeral of the multi-talented lad o’ pairts took place this afternoon at Echt Parish Church.

Funeral of Robbie Shepherd an emotional occasion

A field at the entrance to the village had been turned into a makeshift car park for the day, as volunteers explained they’re not used to services on this scale.

The small church was full by 1pm, with dozens of mourners directed instead to the adjacent town hall – where the ceremony was being screened live.

The Lonach Highlanders formed a guard of honour at Echt Parish Church, and carried the coffin from the kirk as a service full of tears and laughter came to an end.

Funeral hears how Robbie Shepherd ‘became an institution’

An image of Robbie, resplendent in typical compere garb of a tartan suit jacket and black bow tie, smiled down on the assembly from a TV on the wall.

Beneath a stained glass window shining brightly in the August sun, north-east entertainer and events compere Robert Lovie gave the eulogy of “one of his heroes”.

Robert explained how the broadcasting legend’s knack for “playing the moothie, singing bothy ballads and making folk laugh” led to him becoming a national treasure.

He said: “It has been special to see so many thousands of tributes pour in for Robbie.

“To so many thousands of folk Robbie Shepherd was the mannie on the wireless who came into their homes principally on a Saturday night.

“And with his many years in the job, his name and his famous voice would become an institution in our weekly lives.”

Robert recounted how “barrowloads” of requests would come in from all over the north and north-east…

From Laurencekirk to Unst, news of who had a bairn, who had passed their driving test or “fa hid spare sikky lambs” was dutifully relayed.

He joked: “Who needed social media with Robbie was on the wireless?”

What was the secret to Robbie Shepherd’s success?

Robert described how Robbie became “a household name around the country”.

He explained that audiences “loved him because he was the same mannie on the stage with a bothy concert in Strichen, in a studio with the BBC or heading up a concert in The Royal Albert Hall”.

Looking out at the packed room, he added: “When you can cross all those boundaries in daily and weekly life, you are a true professional.”

Fighting back tears, Robert concluded: “He famously signed off his broadcasts in words I will hear in my head for a long time to come.

“Although we part with you today Robbie, I hope one day to meet again my friend. So until that time, we’ll be looking for you Robbie Shepherd – and a’ the best till then.”

As the service ended, and the Highlanders shuffled from their seats to lift the coffin, a hush fell on the church.

The silence was pierced moments later by accordionist Graeme Mitchell – striking up the “Robbie Shepherd MBE” tune he wrote in honour of that accolade 22 years ago.

Robbie was buried in the kirkyard, surrounded by the Aberdeenshire countryside he adored all his life.

Collection plate for cause close to Robbie Shepherd’s heart

Donations from the funeral went to Easter Anguston Farm, run by charity VSA.

It’s a place Robbie “loved to drive out to” for many years, to lend the students a hand and some words of support.

He was said to be a “frequent visitor and a well kent face” there, enjoying handing out certificates when youngsters passed their modules.

One of Robbie’s final public performances of The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen was recorded from his living room for us, with wife Esma accompanying on the piano:

It’s a song he made his own, Robbie’s coothie twang producing a swelling of pride in the chests of all those who cherish the city.

Now there’s one more heavenly dancer among those Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen.

