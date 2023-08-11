Fond farewell to a ‘true Scottish legend’ as Robbie Shepherd is laid to rest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fond farewell to a ‘true Scottish legend’ as Robbie Shepherd is laid to rest

Scores of people turned out to pay their final respects at Echt Parish Church.

By Ben Hendry
The Lonach Highlanders carry the coffin of Robbie Shepherd at his funeral
The Lonach Highlanders carry the coffin of Robbie Shepherd at his funeral. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Robbie Shepherd was born to a cobbler at Dunecht in the spring of 1936, and today he was laid to rest just a few miles away.

Growing up, he “danced his heart away” at nearby Garlogie Hall – and later turned his passion for traditional Scottish music into a career.

That brought him into the homes of thousands, where his gentle manner and soothing Doric twang made him a family favourite.

The broadcaster and entertainer meant many things to a great deal of people. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He spent decades championing the tunes close to his heart on BBC Radio Scotland, and became the face of popular TV shows.

The humble Aberdeenshire loon even charmed royalty as the long-running voice of the Braemar Gathering, and penned a weekly column in Doric for the Press and Journal.

He was made an MBE in 2001 for his services to Scottish music and culture.

Robbie Shepherd, displays the award which he received from the Queen. PA Photo: Ben Curtis.

Despite all this, mourners today learned that little pleased the modest Dunecht loon more than when he would be given the occasional mention in The Broons.

Robbie Shepherd died aged 87 on August 1, prompting an outpouring of tributes from his friends and fans worldwide.

Some mourners were seen wiping away tears.
Some mourners were seen wiping away tears. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He is survived by widow Esma, to whom he was married for 62 years, son Gordon and grandchildren Dougie and Rose.

It had the feeling of the end of an era as the funeral of the multi-talented lad o’ pairts took place this afternoon at Echt Parish Church.

Funeral of Robbie Shepherd an emotional occasion

A field at the entrance to the village had been turned into a makeshift car park for the day, as volunteers explained they’re not used to services on this scale.

There were smiles as well as sadness at the ceremony. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The small church was full by 1pm, with dozens of mourners directed instead to the adjacent town hall – where the ceremony was being screened live.

The Lonach Highlanders formed a guard of honour at Echt Parish Church, and carried the coffin from the kirk as a service full of tears and laughter came to an end.

Highlanders carrying the coffin at Robbie Shepherd's funeral.
Highlanders carrying the coffin at Robbie Shepherd’s funeral. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Funeral hears how Robbie Shepherd ‘became an institution’

An image of Robbie, resplendent in typical compere garb of a tartan suit jacket and black bow tie, smiled down on the assembly from a TV on the wall.

Beneath a stained glass window shining brightly in the August sun, north-east entertainer and events compere Robert Lovie gave the eulogy of “one of his heroes”.

The coffin was piped to the kirkyard. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Robert explained how the broadcasting legend’s knack for “playing the moothie, singing bothy ballads and making folk laugh” led to him becoming a national treasure.

He said: “It has been special to see so many thousands of tributes pour in for Robbie.

“To so many thousands of folk Robbie Shepherd was the mannie on the wireless who came into their homes principally on a Saturday night.

“And with his many years in the job, his name and his famous voice would become an institution in our weekly lives.”

Robbie Shepherd has died.
Robbie Shepherd was described as the “voice of the Highland Games”. Seen here with friend Robert Lovie in the background. Image: David Whittaker-Smith/DC Thomson

Robert recounted how “barrowloads” of requests would come in from all over the north and north-east…

From Laurencekirk to Unst, news of who had a bairn, who had passed their driving test or “fa hid spare sikky lambs” was dutifully relayed.

He joked: “Who needed social media with Robbie was on the wireless?”

What was the secret to Robbie Shepherd’s success?

Robert described how Robbie became “a household name around the country”.

He explained that audiences “loved him because he was the same mannie on the stage with a bothy concert in Strichen, in a studio with the BBC or heading up a concert in The Royal Albert Hall”.

Looking out at the packed room, he added: “When you can cross all those boundaries in daily and weekly life, you are a true professional.”

Fighting back tears, Robert concluded: “He famously signed off his broadcasts in words I will hear in my head for a long time to come.

“Although we part with you today Robbie, I hope one day to meet again my friend. So until that time, we’ll be looking for you Robbie Shepherd – and a’ the best till then.”

The Lonach Highlanders
The Lonach Highlanders were honoured to be a part of the occasion. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

As the service ended, and the Highlanders shuffled from their seats to lift the coffin, a hush fell on the church.

The silence was pierced moments later by accordionist Graeme Mitchell – striking up the “Robbie Shepherd MBE” tune he wrote in honour of that accolade 22 years ago.

Robbie was buried in the kirkyard, surrounded by the Aberdeenshire countryside he adored all his life.

Collection plate for cause close to Robbie Shepherd’s heart

Donations from the funeral went to Easter Anguston Farm, run by charity VSA.

It’s a place Robbie “loved to drive out to” for many years, to lend the students a hand and some words of support.

He was said to be a “frequent visitor and a well kent face” there, enjoying handing out certificates when youngsters passed their modules.

What are your favourite memories of Robbie Shepherd? Let us know in our comments section below

One of Robbie’s final public performances of The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen was recorded from his living room for us, with wife Esma accompanying on the piano:

It’s a song he made his own, Robbie’s coothie twang producing a swelling of pride in the chests of all those who cherish the city.

Now there’s one more heavenly dancer among those Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen.

You can listen to a selection of Robbie’s music here on Spotify, or remember the Doric champion with a celebration of his life recorded by the BBC for his 70th birthday.

Read our full obituary here, and learn more about Robbie’s marriage to Esma below.

Doric hero Robbie Shepherd and wife Esma marked 60th anniversary – after romance blossomed on rural bus

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stephen Flynn Wimbledon
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn wined and dined at Wimbledon by oil giant BP
Newly opened Gairnshiel Bridge.
New £3.8m Gairnshiel Bridge finally opens
hmv
HMV Aberdeen to shut 'temporarily' for refit
Stephen Stewart
Mum launches fundraiser for headstone in memory of 'top' Fraserburgh dad
The beer being poured ahead of the tasting. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
We tried blue beer from Westhill Service Station - another round, or down the…
Youth gangs are turning Union Square into a 'hostile and dangerous' place. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Calum Petrie: Union Square louts need dealt with before it becomes a no-go zone
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man to stand trial accused of serious assault on dancer at Aberdeen strip club
Valerie Cheyne, chief compliance officer at Ace Winches, and Alfie Cheyne, managing director.
Decommissioning and renewables work spurs on Ace Winches to huge jump in sales
Ballater Highland Games 2023 at Monaltrie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Crowds turn out for Ballater Highland Games 2023
To go with story by David McPhee. Sid Scott: Job gave photographer troubling access to aspiring teenage models Picture shows; Simon 'Sid' Scott . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 07/08/2023
Simon 'Sid' Scott verdict: How his female victims stood up to take down a…

Conversation