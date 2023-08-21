Chamber and Gilson Gray launch north-east business mood tracker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Chamber and Gilson Gray launch north-east business mood tracker

Their new quarterly survey aims to shine light on region's economy.

By Keith Findlay
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick, second from the left, with, l-r, Gilson Gray partners Calum Crighton, Lesley McKnight, Richard Shepherd and Findlay Anderson.
Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick, second from the left, with, l-r, Gilson Gray partners Calum Crighton, Lesley McKnight, Richard Shepherd and Findlay Anderson. Image: AGCC

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) and law firm Gilson Gray have teamed up to track the mood of businesses across the north-east.

Their new quarterly survey will map key economic indicators across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

It will ask the region’s businesses if they have seen an increase, decrease or no change in a series of metrics, such as domestic sales, cash flow and investment.

It will also seek to shed light on issues companies in the region may be having with getting paid for their goods or services as customers wrestle with cost increases, high interest rates, and political and economic uncertainty.

North-east data will be fed into UK-wide business confidence barometer

The first edition of the north-east Quarterly Economic Survey (QES) is being launched today.

Findings will be revealed at a business breakfast the chamber is hosting in The Chester Hotel, Aberdeen, on October 5.

The data will also be fed into a national report from the British Chambers of Commerce, whose established quarterly surveys are closely watched by policymakers at organisations including the Treasury, Bank of England and Office of Budget Responsibility.

A barometer hanging on a wall.
The new survey for the north-east will reveal whether the outlook is “fair” or “stormy” for the region’s businesses. Image: Shutterstock

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said the north-east version would provide evidence to support the regional chamber’s lobbying activities.

Mr Borthwick added: “The Quarterly Economic Survey is among the most well-regarded and respected trackers of business confidence and performance in the UK economy.

“It also plays an essential role in setting the business agenda and informing the most senior levels of government and policy-making of the challenges facing businesses.

“To be able to produce a localised version of it will provide invaluable insight into what makes our local economy tick, and what more needs to be done to ensure our region continues to prosper both now and in the future.”

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick.
Chamber CEO Russell Borthwick. Image: AGCC/ Abermedia

He continued: “There have been many examples in recent years of policy which does not necessarily reflect the reality on the ground here in the north-east. This report will give us the evidence-base we need to ensure ministers at both Holyrood and Westminster understand what businesses in this region require to thrive.”

Gilson Gray is steadily growing its presence in the north-east, having opened an office at Blenheim Gate, Aberdeen, during 2022. It acquired Granite city firm The Law Practice earlier this year.

Findlay Anderson, an Aberdeen-based partner in the firm, said: “This is a pivotal time for our city and region. In the midst of ongoing and significant change, it is critical in any business that you strive to have a clear view of the path forward and the challenges and opportunities around you.

Gilson Gray partner Findlay Anderson.
Gilson Gray partner Findlay Anderson. Image: Frame

“You can then develop a stronger plan to deliver, whilst navigating the journey. The Quarterly Economic Survey presents an excellent opportunity to support local businesses with an updated perspective every quarter on the financial drivers and impacts that other businesses are seeing and how they are responding. We are excited to see the outcomes of this and future surveys.”

More from Business

Rolex watches are the most common recorded on the database, accounting for 44% of the total (PA)
Almost 80,000 luxury watches worth total of £1bn stolen or missing, data shows
Barclays has said tech companies should help to reimburse the victims of social media purchase scams (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Social media firms should reimburse online purchase scam victims – Barclays
Deeside Timberframe's new finance director, Kirsten Bell.
Stonehaven timber kit firm's new-look senior team targets sales in England
New life will be given to former cottage in Burghead.
Burghead cottage to become coffee shop, new life for Elgin 'Beatles building' and new…
Rail, Maritime and Transport union general secretary Mick Lynch lambasted the plans to close ticket offices (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Railway ticket office closures protest heading for Downing Street
Scott Walker, executive manager of Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers.
Time running short for new EU vet rules
FibreFlex, Balmoral's patented cable protection system, under installation in the North Sea.
Balmoral Comtec applies Aberdeen ingenuity to growing global offshore wind sector
A strong line-up of prize winners pictured before the sale starts.
Logierait tops Thainstone Spectacular at £5,800
Cerri McDonald knew it was time to set up her own business. Image: Prospect 13
'I started my business from a sun lounger in Marbella', says successful Aberdeen marketing…
Thainstone Centre has been operating since 1990. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
ANM Group: Could Thainstone Centre be revamped or rebuilt?

Conversation