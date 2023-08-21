Your Money: What’s next for your mortgage?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Your Money: What’s next for your mortgage?

Mortgage rates are coming down but they are unlikely to hit levels homeowners have enjoyed in the recent past, says money expert Darren Polson.

By Darren Polson
Darren Polson, of Aberdein Considine.
Darren Polson, of Aberdein Considine. Image: David Johnstone Photography

It doesn’t seem that long ago that both first time buyers and home movers were reasonably relaxed about what they would be paying for their mortgage.

Indeed rates had remained fairly stable and at very low levels for some years.

Then the conflict in Ukraine arrived and things got a little less relaxed. Not only did rates begin to rise, albeit slowly, but the general cost of living also began to increase.

And just when you thought the worst might have hit us, along came the new prime minister and her chancellor with their mini-Budget. Not what the doctor ordered.

‘Damaging impact’

Some people have described it as disastrous and by any measure it certainly had a damaging impact on the UK economy, especially interest rates. The knock-on effect of the following few months has been felt by the whole country and most definitely by people either looking to buy a home for the first time, or looking to move or renew their mortgage deal.

We have since seen interest rates rise at a rapid pace, with base rate predictions of well over 6% and nearing 7%.

Hand holding house icon on wooden circle.
Base interest rates and monthly mortgage payments have skyrocketed. Image: Shutterstock

Mortgage rates have risen accordingly, making it significantly more difficult for anyone whose mortgage deal is coming to an end and putting off those who may be first time buyers.

Given the difficulties over the past few months, you could be forgiven for wondering if or when the pain will end. Well, perhaps there may be – just may be – some light at the end of the tunnel.

Firstly, the predictions of ever increasing base rates have resided somewhat. And, secondly, inflation seems to be falling – perhaps not as quickly as we’d like but it is falling.

House interest rates balance and loan percentage concept image.
Have mortgage rates reached their peak?Image: Shutterstock

Finally, and most importantly for home buyers and those with a mortgage, a number of major lenders have begun to reduce their rates. Halifax, HSBC, Nationwide, NatWest, Virgin Money and TSB are among those who have recently cut their mortgage rates.

Again, it is not by as much as we might like but it is still enough to make a difference.

Now, the big question is will we see a return to the era of ultra-low mortgage rates?

Is a new normal for mortgages coming?

The consensus opinion appears to be “no”. In fact, many experts believe rates of around 1% or so were probably the exception and that their normal level looks more like 4-5%.

That said, if you can now base your affordability on those higher figures, then at the very least any fall in rates can be seen more as a bonus than a necessary requirement.

So, is this a good time to get a mortgage or buy a home?

As ever, it depends on your individual circumstances but the best place to start is speaking to a mortgage broker.

Darren Polson is head of mortgage operations at Aberdeen-based law firm Aberdein Considine.

