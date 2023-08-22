Oil explorer’s chairman says industry a ‘political football’ yet again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Oil explorer’s chairman says industry a ‘political football’ yet again

Meanwhile, the company's CEO hails a 'transformational' first half for the business.

By Hamish Penman and Keith Findlay
BP's Clair Ridge development, west of Shetland.
New oil and gas production is at the heart of a raging debate. Image: Stuart Conway/PA Wire

The chairman of North Sea oil and gas explorer Deltic Energy has bemoaned the sector becoming a “political football” again as battle lines are drawn ahead of the next general-election.

Mark Lappin said London-listed Deltic’s North Sea porfolio was “robust”, with or without future licensing, amid a raging debate and protests over the continued extraction of fossil fuels.

In a first half results statement from the company, Mr Lappin said: “We now have assets at all stages along this conveyor belt; a portfolio of opportunities which are moving through the process from a successful Pensacola discovery… to Selene drilling plans, through to opportunities that are under assessment, and back to licences expected to be added via the current licensing round.

Deltic Energy chairman Mark Lappin.
Deltic Energy chairman Mark Lappin. Image: Deltic Energy

“Alongside this, on the demand side, we have a society highly dependent upon these resources, spending more on the import of these resources than on national defence or education, based on the (UK) government’s own figures for 2022. Imports are bad for jobs, bad for Treasury receipts, bad for energy security and bad for emissions compared with the domestic supply within our portfolio.”

He added: “With an election looming, once again our sector is a political football, but we should have confidence that the demand is there and we have the supply.

Imports are bad for jobs, bad for Treasury receipts, bad for energy security and bad for emissions.”

Mark Lappin, chairman, Deltic Energy.

“The external environment may seem hostile at times, but the political environment isn’t picking on Deltic specifically.”

Deltic lodged multiple bids as part of the latest North Sea Transition Authority licensing round, the results of which are expected imminently.

The firm is hoping to add to its existing portfolio, which includes Pensacola, the largest southern North Sea gas find in a decade, and the hotly anticipated Selene prospect.

The Noble Resilient jackup rig drilled the Pensacola find.

At the start of the year it confirmed a major find on Pensacola, drilled in partnership with Shell, before announcing a significant increase to estimates.

It is thought the discovery holds around 99 million barrels of oil equivalent, nearly double initial expectations.

The well planning process for drilling Selene (Deltic interest 50%), also in the southern North Sea is “progressing well” and geotechnical surveys are pencilled in for later this year. Deltic said.

Deltic licences North Sea
Deltic Energy CEO Graham Swindells.

Pre-tax losses for the six months to June 30 came in at £1.14 million, compared with losses of just over £1m a year ago.

Chief executive Graham Swindells said: “It is no exaggeration to say the first half of 2023 has been transformational for Deltic, following the discovery of material quantities of hydrocarbons at Pensacola in the southern North Sea.

“With an estimated 100 million barrels of oil equivalent, the majority of which is natural gas, this represents one of the biggest UK discoveries in over a decade, and is particularly significant considering the enormous energy security issues that the country currently faces. I am confident that we will continue to build upon this going forward.”

More from Business

David Kemp
Thurso high-flyer calls time on distinguished career in corporate finance
The FTSE 100 made gains on Tuesday to break its worst losing streak since 2019 (John Walton/PA)
FTSE 100 rebounds on back of commodities after seven-day losing streak
New life will be breathed into the building that once housed the office of Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici.
New purpose approved for the former office of the man who brought The Beatles…
Charles Schwab plans to cut jobs and close or downsize some corporate offices (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Charles Schwab plans job cuts and office downsizing amid efforts to reduce costs
Getir is to cut about 2,500 jobs globally as part of a major restructuring (Getir/PA)
Rapid delivery firm Getir to axe 2,500 jobs in cost-cutting drive
Ferry giant P&O has announced plans to close one of its routes towards the end of the year (Alamy/PA)
P&O to close Liverpool-Dublin route
Young people were more likely to report being victims of ‘text pesting’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Information watchdog issues warning to ‘text pests’
Potato production for the Chalmers family at Mill of Tulliebelton, Bankfoot
Crop rotation plays integral part to success on Perthshire farm
The Scottish Government has controversial proposals for a year-round open season on male deer.
MSP takes up fight to kill off plans for deer ‘massacres’
Findon Farms cutting its oilseed rape on August 4 to find good yields and higher than average oil content.
Harvest slowly progressing across the country

Conversation