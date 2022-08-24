North Sea firms ‘stand ready’ to cut your fuel bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Sea firms 'stand ready' to cut your fuel bills

By Keith Findlay
August 24, 2022
UK consumers are facing rocketing bills for their gas and electricity.
UK consumers are facing rocketing bills for their gas and electricity.

A conveyor belt of potential gas projects can plug a gap in UK supplies and may help tackle soaring household bills.

That was the message from the chairman of Deltic Energy today as the North Sea oil and gas explorer unveiled first half results

It came the same day trade body Offshore Energies UK revealed companies have stepped up to the plate in recent months to help the UK cut its dependence on imports.

Domestic production in the first half of 2022 was 26% higher than the same period in 2021.

Meanwhile, Neptune Energy has started a drilling campaign, on its Cygnus gasfield, which may unlock enough gas to heat an additional 200,000 UK homes this winter.

Mark Lappin, based in Monymusk, Aberdeenshire, is a veteran of the North Sea oil and gas industry.

He became part-time chairman at London-based Deltic – formerly Cluff Natural Resources – in May 2019, taking over the role from the company’s founder, North Sea pioneer Algy Cluff.

Prediction came true

Mr Cluff campaigned long and hard over many years to highlight the dangers of Britain’s growing dependency on foreign gas imports.

In March 2018 he warned of the potential for Russian president Vladimir Putin to choke off supplies from the east.

Events of 2022 have proved him right, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparking a crisis over energy supplies.

Algy Cluff’s fears about energy supplies and Russia have come true.

In Deltic’s results statement today, Mr Lappin said: “In the last year the UK has become more aware of the importance of natural gas for heating of homes, businesses, hospitals and schools, and for cooking family meals, as well as being the single biggest source of UK electricity generation.

“Unfortunately, this realisation has come with ever-increasing costs and concerns over security of supply due to our dependence upon imports.

“Energy supplies and costs are presented in almost every news programme at present.”

Policy folly

He added: “The dependence upon imported gas and a global energy market are the result of policy decisions taken over the previous 15 to 20 years.

“Cheap sources of overseas’ volumes appeared attractive to an economy where oil and gas absolutely dominate the energy landscape of transport, heating and power generation.

“The growth of liquid natural gas (LNG) transportation increased diversity of suppliers around the globe but then fuelled demand as new markets accessed the growing supply.

“The USA had never exported natural gas before 2016. Today, it is the biggest exporter of LNG in the world, including to the UK.”

Deltic Energy chairman Mark Lappin.

The Dundee University-educated geologist continued: “This global competition, along with the economic rebound post-Covid and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have caused gas prices to the UK consumer to soar significantly.

“Imported LNG creates double the greenhouse gas emissions of our domestic supply.”

Mr Lappin said Deltic and other companies “stand ready to fill this gap” with a conveyor belt of potential gas fields ready or preparing for the first phase of exploration drilling.

The UK needs North Sea natural resources,” he said, adding: “Deltic has a portfolio of North Sea natural resources investments that are ready to be progressed.”

Deltic’s results showed a widening of pre-tax losses to just over £1 million in the first six months of 2022, from £691,754 a year earlier.

The firm said drilling on its “potentially transformational” Pensacola exploration well with Shell would likely start in October, targeting an estimated 309 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas.

Pensacola lies north-west of Ineos’ Breagh gasfield, one of the largest natural gas fields developed in the southern UK North Sea.

Prospects deemed ‘enormously valuable’

Deltic recently committed to a second “potentially company-making exploration well” on the Selene prospect, also in the southern sector of the UK North Sea.

It contains an estimated 318bcf of P50 prospective resources of natural gas. P50 refers to a 50% probability the quantities recovered will equal or exceed the best estimate.

Pensacola and Selene are expected to be “enormously valuable” in the current environment of high energy prices and security of supply issues, Deltic said, adding its joint venture with Capricorn Energy across five southern North Sea licences was “making significant progress”.

Deltic has also completed the initial phase of geological work on the Syros prospect in the central North Sea, with a farm-out process under way.

