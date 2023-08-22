Inverness Cup showdown: Clachnacuddin 1-4 Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness Cup showdown: Clachnacuddin 1-4 Caley Thistle

Harry Lodovica is the star of the show with hat-trick for ICT to see off lively Highland League hosts.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
ICT defender Wallace Duffy is presented with the inverness Cup by Inverness provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair. Images: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle won the Inverness Cup after seeing off a battling Clachnacuddin side to earn a 4-1 victory at Grant Street on Tuesday.

A healthy-sized crowd were entertained as a Harry Lodovica hat-trick had Inverness 3-0 up at half-time.

Ex-Caley Jag Calum Ferguson pulled the Highland League team into the contest 20 minutes into the second half, offering the hosts hope but young Lewis Mackie ensured no way back with a fourth ICT goal.

The sparkling silverware, which was first contested in 1895-1896 when Caledonian were the victors, had been shelved for 17 years since Forres Mechanics won it, mainly due to waning interest and rival competitions.

The record-holders are Caledonian and Inverness Thistle, with 19 victories apiece.

Next year will be the 30th anniversary of Caley Thistle, the club born from the merging of these two Highland League heavyweights.

So, in some ways it is fitting for the competition to be back for the 2023-2024 edition, leading into that milestone.

Its return this month was boosted by backing from Highland Council’s common good fund and city provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair was on hand to present the trophy.

ICT last won the Inverness Cup in 2003/2004, with Clach’s last win being 70 years ago.

With Caley Thistle without a point from their opening two Championship fixtures this season, it was a line-up weighted more in favour of first-team players, especially on the back of the side not playing last weekend.

That meant starts for keeper Cammy Mackay, defender Wallace Duffy, midfielders Lewis Hyde and Aaron Doran and forwards Adam Brooks and Lodovica.

Caley Thistle striker Harry Lodovica, left, netted three against Clach.

Clach were set up in the form and strength of a usual HFL game.

The Lilywhites’ pairing of Connor Bunce and James Anderson showed signs of eagerness early on, while for ICT, Lodovica was a menace.

Brooks came close to putting the visitors ahead when his clipped a shot was turned behind the post by keeper Daniel Rae after a tidy exchange of passes on 10 minutes.

Six minutes later, Lodovica scored his first Inverness goal as he powered home a header by connecting with Doran’s teasing corner.

Calum Ferguson celebrates his goal for Clach.

Bunce almost squared the tie but a fine diving save from Mackay kept out his 25-yard free-kick.

Clach continued to believe and knocked the ball about with confidence when they could.

On 36 minutes, Caley Thistle earned a chance to go two up when Lodovica was tripped by Rae in the box as he latched on to a through ball.

The former Chelmsford City striker’s spot-kick was saved, but he was on hand to knock home the rebound.

And moments later, he added a third when he headed home from Doran’s free-kick to put one hand on the trophy.

Clach blew the chance to get on the scoresheet a minute later when Ferguson was brought down in the box, but Mackay saved the effort from same attacking midfielder.

Sub Lewis MacKenzie tried to spark a home revival early in the second half with a wonderful run down the left, but his cross was just out of reach of his in-rushing team-mates.

A low Doran drive was not far off the mark at the other end, but Clach’s determined efforts were rewarded with a goal on 65 minutes when Ferguson kept his cool to steer a low shot past Mackay.

The Merkinchers were fighting and scrapping for every ball, sensing one more goal would give them a comeback chance.

Sam Morrison headed wide when he connected with a free-kick on 71 minutes as Clach continued to press their case.

However, the lead was extended to 4-1 when 16-year-old midfielder Mackie crashed home a shot with power and precision to beat keeper Rae.

Ferguson drilled a drive a foot or so wide for Clach late on, but time ran out on their chances of a second goal.

It was a popular return for this regional competition, albeit in a two-team tussle and there is sure to be interest in more clubs rejoining in 2024.

Clach head to Brora Rangers for the first round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup this Saturday, with the Caley Jags chasing their first league points at Airdrie.

Clach keeper Daniel Rae is called into action.

