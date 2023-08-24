Dalmally luxury lodges go on sale for £3 million

Nine lodges in Dalmally have been listed together for a price of £3 million.

The lodges are located within Portsonachan Resort and have existing bookings for 2023 and beyond.

The listing is being managed by CCL Property as “an extremely unique opportunity”.

The resort’s management is offering a full service to allow new owners “a hands-off investment”.

The option to purchase the lodges individually or collectively will be considered.

Portsonachan lodges current owners’ investment return

The lodges are freehold and can be occupied as a main residence or used as holiday lets.

The brochure states: “The current owner enjoys a return of nearly 15% on investment and has a 69% occupancy rate without utilising any digital marketing, leaving massive opportunity for growth.

“Although the lodges have everything required for self-catering holidays, they are located on the grounds of Portsonachan Hotel.

“This gives guests the option to dine out of an evening or enjoy a drink from the bar while still having all the benefits of self-catering.”

The Lodges at Portsonachan are located near Dalmally, Inveraray and the main central hub of Oban.

What have the lodges to offer?

Stirling Lodge and Dunvegan Lodge are the largest and have been valued at £395,000 each.

These lodges offer three double bedrooms and one single bedroom as well as two bathrooms.

Carrick Lodge, Kilchurn Lodge and Inneas Connell Lodge are three bedroom lodges which include two family bathrooms and are valued at £385,000 each.

The buildings include open plan living rooms, dining rooms and kitchens all spanned over one floor.

Eileen Donnan and Culzean Cedar Clad are two bedroom, semi-detached lodges expanding over two levels priced at £285,000 each.

Duart and Skibo Lodge Cedar Cladding are both one en-suite bedroom semi-detached lodges over two levels and are priced at £225,000 each.

All lodges have outdoor entertainment areas with elevated decking overlooking Loch Awe, hot tubs and private parking.

They are being sold fully-furnished and equipped to a very high standard, offering a ‘turn key’ investment.