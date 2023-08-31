Exclusive: Chinese company launches recruitment drive after moving into iQ Building in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Chinese company launches recruitment drive after moving into iQ Building in Aberdeen

COSL joins Wood and Spirit Energy in the office complex.

L-r property agent Graeme Nisbet, of FG Burnett, Donald MacLeod, operations manager, COSL and, Angus Powles, aaccount man,ager, COSL.
L-r property agent Graeme Nisbet, of FG Burnett, Donald MacLeod, UK operations manager, COSL and, Angus Powles, aaccount man,ager, COSL. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

Chinese oilfield services giant COSL plans to nearly double its headcount in Aberdeen after moving into the iQ Building on Justice Mill Lane.

It has taken 6,600sq ft of the office complex, which is also home to engineering and consultancy services company Wood and North Sea firm Spirit Energy.

COSL stands for China Oilfield Services Limited. It is majority owned by Chinese energy firm CNOOC, one of the largest offshore oil producers in the UK North Sea.

The subsidiary’s team in Aberdeen was previously based in offices on Bon Accord Square. It is part of the company’s Norway-based COSL Drilling Europe business.

COSL’s big growth ambitions for Aberdeen

Currently 19-strong, the Granite City-based workforce is forecast to grow to about 35 “over the short to medium term”, following the relocation to iQ earlier this month.

Donald MacLeod, UK operations manager, COSL, said: “We are thrilled to open our new modern office in the heart of Aberdeen. The central location of the iQ Building provides excellent access for our customers and to the city’s extensive amenities.

‘Positive’ feedback from staff

“The building accurately reflects our technological, collaborative and forward-thinking culture.

“Feedback from our staff has been very positive, both for the building and the location. We look forward to growing and supporting our UK customers from this befitting location.”

Inside COSL's new offices in Aberdeen. l-r Donald MacLeod and Angus Powles, of COSL, with FG Burnett's Graeme Nisbet.
Inside COSL’s new offices in Aberdeen. L-r Donald MacLeod and Angus Powles, of COSL, with FG Burnett’s Graeme Nisbet. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The office space was secured on behalf of COSL by Aberdeen-based commercial property consultancy FG Burnett.

Graeme Nisbet, director and head of agency, FG Burnett, said: “It was a pleasure acting on behalf of COSL from identification of the office space through to completion of the lease.

“COSL’s commitment to Grade A office space underpins the current trend by occupiers to secure first-in-class office accommodation. The iQ Building is an example of an office building originally designed for single floor occupiers but with the flexibility to adapt to multi-tenancy occupation.

More deals like it in the pipeline?

“The landlord at iQ had designs for single floor splits and, following COSL’s brief, we managed to secure a ‘plug and play’ solution exactly to their needs. We continue to act for a number of similar occupier clients negotiating excellent terms on their behalf.”

Hong Kong-listed COSL operates three modern drilling units in the North Sea and plans to deploy additional rigs and services in the region from 2024 onwards.

One of the Chinese group's semi submersible drilling rigs.
One of the Chinese group’s semi submersible drilling rigs. Image: Shutterstock

The estimated headcount growth in Aberdeen is part of an ambition to strengthen its foothold in the North Sea. The new offices were chosen to help drive that expansion.

COSL currently employs about 26,500 people globally, including around 450 in Europe.

The iQ Building is owned by Mapletree, a real estate development, investment, capital and property management company headquartered in Singapore.

Conversation