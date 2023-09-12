Breaking: Shell completes exit of Cambo oilfield as Ithaca Energy buys out stake

Ithaca Energy will buy out Shell’s stake in the Cambo oilfield, becoming the 100% owner of the West of Shetland project.

A fresh sales process to find a new buyer for the Shell stake was launched in May, after the supermajor said it would not progress with the controversial project back in December 2021.

Out of that, it was hoped a new buyer could be found, or that Ithaca would ultimately take the remaining share.

Today, Ithaca announced it will now acquire the stake with “minimal near-term cost exposure,” subject to regulatory approval.

Alan Bruce, Ithaca Energy chief executive, said: “We are pleased to conclude the marketing process with Shell and to take full ownership of the Cambo development. Our primary focus continues to be the delivery of our BUY, BUILD and BOOST strategy, including the future development of Cambo, subject to fiscal conditions.

“We believe that Cambo has an important role to play in providing energy security and economic benefit to the UK, while reducing overall emissions intensity.”

Value of deal not announced

A Shell spokesperson said: “After comprehensive screening of the Cambo development, we concluded at the end of 2021 that we did not wish to move forward with the project at that time.

“Having now agreed the sale of our stake in it, we wish Ithaca every success in developing the field.”

Cambo is the second-largest untapped oil and gas discovery in the UK after Rosebank, which Ithaca also holds a stake in.

Both projects are major battle grounds for climate campaigners.

Cambo is estimated to hold up to 800m barrels of oil in-place, with the first phase expected to recover 170m barrels.

The value of the Shell deal has not been announced, but Ithaca said terms are payable on first oil, or receipt of payment to any subsequent farm-down of the stake by Ithaca, and is subject to Ithaca proceeding to a final investment decision and/ or the NSTA regulator providing development consent.

It means Ithaca may decide to pursue a further sale once this deal completes.

Windfall tax and project timeline

Ithaca has been highly critical of the current UK tax regime, saying last month that “there are no windfall profits” left in the industry.

The London-listed independent said the windfall tax had “severely dampened” investment.

Ithaca had at one point hoped to take a final investment decision on Cambo in the first half of 2023, however the firm warned that may be pushed back due to the levy.

It is not clear how this latest sale will impact the FID timeline.

Earlier this week,analysts from Jefferies removed the Cambo and Marigold projects from its core net asset value (NAV) assessment of Ithaca “due to lack of commercial progress.”