Another Typhoon flypast scheduled above RAF Lossiemouth tonight

Planespotters have been alerted to expect a Typhoon flypast at RAF Lossiemouth this evening.

One of the jet fighters is expected to fly from north to south across the military base at about 7.40pm.

It is the second week in a row where there has been a Typhoon flypast at RAF Lossiemouth.

Last week three of the aircraft took part in the aerial display as part of a private event on the base.

It is not known why today’s flypast has been scheduled.

In a social media post RAF Lossiemouth urged anyone eager to see the event to be use public parking and not block any roads.

Warnings have also been issued that flypasts can be cancelled or changed at short notice.