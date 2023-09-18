Delays expected as car crashes into barrier near busy roundabout in Westhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Delays expected as car crashes into barrier near busy roundabout in Westhill

The incident, involving a Nissan Micra, happened at about 12.30pm.

By Chris Cromar
Breaking news image.
The car and safety barrier has been damaged. Image: DC Thomson.

Delays are expected at a busy north-east roundabout after a car crashed into a roadside barrier next to a set of traffic lights.

The incident happened at Westhill Roundabout on the A944 Straik Road, southbound from Endeavour Drive, at about 12.30pm this afternoon.

It involved a light blue Nissan Micra on the main route to the Aberdeenshire town‘s Tesco, with a picture showing damage to the car itself as well as the barrier.

Debris can be seen scattered on the pavement.

The fire and rescue service confirmed that they did not attend the scene.

Police have been contacted for a response.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kirsty Camero of Second Home Studio + Cafe pictured in The Gym on Huntly Street
Two Aberdeen businesses 'glowing up' together at new city centre location
ScotRail train in Aberdeen station.
Food trolleys back on Aberdeen and Highland trains - but booze still banned
Stock market concept with oil rig background.
Mystery oil firm poised to snap up majority stake in near-80-million-barrel North Sea field
A number of sheep were killed in the incidents. Image: DC Thomson
Dog owner's Husky killed farmer's sheep and lambs worth £5,000
A big Manny's Pizza in Aberdeen, their shop on Howburn Place was where the crash happened
Aberdeen pizza-lover's one-way street mishap led to crash
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Liam Kerr, Carbon Financial Partners.
Your Money: Aberdeen expert says cash’s reign as king may be short-lived
Aberdeen Sheriff Court in Aberdeen where Kirsty Sutherlnad was conviced of offences in February 2023. .
Belly-wielding man sentenced over bizarre assault on police officer
Fishing boat near offshore wind farm.
Minister responds to fishers' anguish over North Sea wind farms
There's a new Caribbean takeaway on George Street
Aberdeen neighbours fighting Caribbean takeaway boss who has 'invaded garden to BBQ meals'

Conversation