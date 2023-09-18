Delays expected as car crashes into barrier near busy roundabout in Westhill

Delays are expected at a busy north-east roundabout after a car crashed into a roadside barrier next to a set of traffic lights.

The incident happened at Westhill Roundabout on the A944 Straik Road, southbound from Endeavour Drive, at about 12.30pm this afternoon.

It involved a light blue Nissan Micra on the main route to the Aberdeenshire town‘s Tesco, with a picture showing damage to the car itself as well as the barrier.

Debris can be seen scattered on the pavement.

The fire and rescue service confirmed that they did not attend the scene.

Police have been contacted for a response.