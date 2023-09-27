Art gallery relocates to Aberdeen due to Huntly ‘dying a death’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Art gallery relocates to Aberdeen due to Huntly ‘dying a death’

"In the final week myself, jeweller and carpet shop decided to give up the ghost."

By Kelly Wilson
Mark Gask has relocated his business to Rosemount after 29 years in Huntly. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mark Gask has relocated his business to Rosemount after 29 years in Huntly. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A new art gallery has opened its doors in Aberdeen’s Rosemount area.

Gallery Rosemount is run by well-known art enthusiast Mark Gask.

The 62-year-old ran Huntly Gallery for 29 years but had to make the decision to close the shop and find a new location to keep his business afloat.

After looking at various locations, including Aberdeen’s Union Street, he decided on Rosemount.

Huntly ‘died of death’

He said: “Sadly the town of Huntly has somewhat died of death due to Covid and current trading conditions.

“The town has simply been crucified. In the final week myself, jeweller and carpet shop decided to give up the ghost.

Mark is hopeful a move to Rosemount will see business survive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“If I was going to survive the business I needed a new location. Rosemount has a very happening atmosphere and I was very aware of the fact that Belvidere Gallery was closing down.

“I thought it would be a nice idea to move nearby or close. Turns out I found somewhere two doors along.”

‘Unique’ artwork at Gallery Rosemount

Gallery Rosemount, based in Rosemount Place, offers a full picture framing service, home consultations and home loans of artwork.

Customers can also buy “unique” pieces created by Estonian artists from Mark’s sister gallery Rataskaevu 6 based in the capital Talinn.

The dad of one, who started his own business at the age of 15 selling art door-to-door,  has owned the foreign gallery and cafe for four years.

Interior of Rataskaevu 6 Art Gallery & Art Cafe owned by Gallert Rosemount’s Mark Gask.

He said: “I’ve always enjoyed travelling, historic places and art. I read an article telling me Talinn was going to be the next up and coming place if you were interested in architecture and art.

“So I decided to open an art gallery. I’m taking Scottish art to Talinn and vice versa. It’s working out really well.

“It gives me a bit of a competitive edge. It’s really cool and quirky and something people have never seen before.

“You can’t see it round the corner or a different gallery in Glasgow or Edinburgh. It’s completely unique to not only Scotland but the UK as well.”

Gallery Rosemount is open Monday to 10am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

More from Business

Wickes to open a store in Westhill. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock
New Aberdeenshire Wickes to cost £10m and create 25 jobs
On the deck of the Knarr floating production storage and offloading vessel.
TechnipFMC, Odfjell and Altera win big Rosebank contracts
Ten former Wilko stores are set to reopen as Poundland outlets on Saturday after being bought out of administration by the value retailer (PA)
Poundland to reopen first 10 Wilko stores under its brand this weekend
Morrisons chief executive David Potts is to step down (Mikael Buck/PA)
Morrisons chief David Potts to step down after nine years
The Bank of England paused its run of base rate rises last week (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Average five-year fixed mortgage rate is edging back down towards 6% mark
The Royal Mint has reported an increase in the number of people investing in gold and silver (The Royal Mint/PA)
Gold and silver investments jump as people hunt for better returns – Royal Mint
HS2 boss Mark Thurston’s total remuneration for the last financial year was £676,763 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Forty-four HS2 officials paid at least £150,000 a year
Boutique cinema chain Everyman Media Group has said Barbie and Oppenheimer gave it a lift after a weaker start to the year (Everyman Media Group/PA)
Cinema chain Everyman recovers after Barbie and Oppenheimer boost
Credit card and personal loan costs for new borrowing have jumped in recent months, according to analysis by Moneyfacts (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Credit card and personal loan costs on the rise, website finds
Sub-prime lender Amigo owed millions of pounds to its customers (Amigo/PA)
Amigo loans expects to liquidate within months