Art gallery relocates to Aberdeen due to Huntly ‘dying a death’

A new art gallery has opened its doors in Aberdeen’s Rosemount area.

Gallery Rosemount is run by well-known art enthusiast Mark Gask.

The 62-year-old ran Huntly Gallery for 29 years but had to make the decision to close the shop and find a new location to keep his business afloat.

After looking at various locations, including Aberdeen’s Union Street, he decided on Rosemount.

Huntly ‘died of death’

He said: “Sadly the town of Huntly has somewhat died of death due to Covid and current trading conditions.

“The town has simply been crucified. In the final week myself, jeweller and carpet shop decided to give up the ghost.

“If I was going to survive the business I needed a new location. Rosemount has a very happening atmosphere and I was very aware of the fact that Belvidere Gallery was closing down.

“I thought it would be a nice idea to move nearby or close. Turns out I found somewhere two doors along.”

‘Unique’ artwork at Gallery Rosemount

Gallery Rosemount, based in Rosemount Place, offers a full picture framing service, home consultations and home loans of artwork.

Customers can also buy “unique” pieces created by Estonian artists from Mark’s sister gallery Rataskaevu 6 based in the capital Talinn.

The dad of one, who started his own business at the age of 15 selling art door-to-door, has owned the foreign gallery and cafe for four years.

He said: “I’ve always enjoyed travelling, historic places and art. I read an article telling me Talinn was going to be the next up and coming place if you were interested in architecture and art.

“So I decided to open an art gallery. I’m taking Scottish art to Talinn and vice versa. It’s working out really well.

“It gives me a bit of a competitive edge. It’s really cool and quirky and something people have never seen before.

“You can’t see it round the corner or a different gallery in Glasgow or Edinburgh. It’s completely unique to not only Scotland but the UK as well.”

Gallery Rosemount is open Monday to 10am-5pm Monday to Saturday.