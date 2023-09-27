Man rushed to hospital after collapsing aboard fishing vessel near Barra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man rushed to hospital after collapsing aboard fishing vessel near Barra

Emergency services were called out this afternoon.

By Ross Hempseed
Stornoway Coastguard Rescue Team
Coastguard rescue helicopter landing outside Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway. Image: Stornoway Coastguard Rescue Team .

A 33-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after collapsing aboard a fishing vessel off the coast of Barra.

The call came in at 1.45pm after a man collapsed aboard the Irish fishing boat, Sean OG 2.

The 50ft vessel was around 19 nautical miles west of Barra in the Outer Hebrides when the incident occurred.

Stornoway coastguard rescue helicopter and Barra lifeboat crew were dispatched to the scene.

Lifeboat crewmen assisted in helping airlift the 33-year-old male off the fishing boat and onto the helicopter

The helicopter transported the man to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway for treatment.

More from Highlands & Islands

Food and Drink owners in Nairn
Do food and drink places 'close too early' in Nairn? Locals have their say…
Traffic Pile Up at Calvine. Photograph showing a traffic pile up on the A9 at Calvine. 21 July 1973. H366 1973-07-21 Traffic Pile Up at Calvine (C)DCT Traces Through Time.
Why a roads group suggested banning lorries from A9 in 1974 to improve safety…
Interior of Shrek's Highlands home
Three lucky guests invited to stay at Shrek's secluded swamp in the heart of…
St Columba's Catherdral in Oban where a fire was lit.
Hunt for suspect after fire lit inside St Columba's Cathedral in Oban
Glentarff House will be used to help tackle an affordable homes problem
Old canal-side inn will help tackle Fort Augustus affordable housing issue
Boddam Lighthouse in Aberdeenshire is set to be hit by stong winds and rain.
How Storm Agnes will affect your area as flood alerts issued amid 80mph wind…
Port Ellen 40-year-old single malt whisky.
Ultra-rare whiskies: Yours for £35,000 (The Glenlivet) and £5,700 (Port Ellen)
Isle of Harris Distillery. Photo: Jane Hobson/Shutterstock
Whisky Galore (for approximately five hours): New Harris dram flies off the shelves
Fort William town centre.
Buses and bypasses set to be hot topics at Fort William town centre masterplan…
european wolf, gray wolf, Canis lupus lupus; Shutterstock ID 709622335; purchase_order: design; job: yl mag; 374043dd-d5ea-44bb-9b34-b10e8173a44c
Should wolves be reintroduced to the Highlands? Experts have their say on new documentary