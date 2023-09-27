Man rushed to hospital after collapsing aboard fishing vessel near Barra

A 33-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after collapsing aboard a fishing vessel off the coast of Barra.

The call came in at 1.45pm after a man collapsed aboard the Irish fishing boat, Sean OG 2.

The 50ft vessel was around 19 nautical miles west of Barra in the Outer Hebrides when the incident occurred.

Stornoway coastguard rescue helicopter and Barra lifeboat crew were dispatched to the scene.

Lifeboat crewmen assisted in helping airlift the 33-year-old male off the fishing boat and onto the helicopter

The helicopter transported the man to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway for treatment.