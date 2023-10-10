Luis Longstaff positive as Caley Thistle target climb up the Championship table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luis Longstaff positive as Caley Thistle target climb up the Championship table

Inverness collect a point against Partick Thistle and are getting set to face bottom-placed Morton.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
ICT's Luis Longstaff takes on Partick Thistle's Kerr McInroy. Image: SNS.
Winger Luis Longstaff is confident Caley Thistle will continue to kick clear of danger at the foot of the Championship.

Duncan Ferguson is only two weeks into the job, but a victory over Arbroath allied with the 0-0 draw with third-placed Partick Thistle on Saturday has lifted the Highland side up to ninth in the table – ahead of Morton on goal difference, and four points behind Ayr United.

Two weeks on Saturday, Inverness head to Cappielow to take on Dougie Imrie’s Morton in a crunch match to close out the first round of fixtures.

Luis Longstaff challenges Partick Thistle’s Kieran Ngwenya. Image: SNS.

Longstaff, signed in the summer by previous boss Billy Dodds, has been encouraged by the improvement since Ferguson arrived.

He said: “We definitely need to be patient.

“We picked up a win last week and a point this weekend. We’re heading in the right direction, but the new manager has only been here for two weeks.

“The reaction we’ve got in that time is pretty positive.

“Obviously, we do pay attention to where we are in the league, but there’s no point dwelling on it.

“It is going to take time to pick up the points, but the performances show it is going in the right direction.”

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

No ICT fear for trip to Cappielow

Inverness were one victory away from reaching the promotion play-offs last season after a strong second half to the campaign which also saw them reach the Scottish Cup final.

Longstaff, who was on loan at Cove Rangers in the Championship last term, insists they have no reason to fear the Morton clash at Cappielow as they seek to open a points gap over their opponents next Saturday.

He said: “We don’t fear anybody in the league. On our day, we’re up there with the best teams in the league, definitely. That showed last season as well.

“Morton is just another game against a team in our division. Yes, they’re below us on goal difference, but we’ll treat it like we’re playing someone at the top of the league.

“We’ll just play to the best of our ability and hopefully take three points.”

High energy training – every day

Former Liverpool youth Longstaff, 22, who was born in Darlington is, like many of his team-mates, reacting well to ex-Everton and Newcastle striker Ferguson being their new manager.

He said: “Since he has come in, it has just been brilliant, to be honest.

“The energy in training, every single day, has been huge. Normally when a new manager comes in you get that bounce for the first session, but it has been like that every single day.

“That’s down to us wanting to do that, but also him not letting us drop our standards.

“That shows in the performances, even though, against Partick, the final bit of quality wasn’t quite there.

“The effort, and everything else, was still there.”

Longstaff’s confidence is growing

Longstaff admits the early part of his Caley Jags career wasn’t easy – not helped by the team struggling for wins.

Now though, he is happy to be making a real impact, with Ferguson last week singling out Longstaff for his performance against Arbroath where he opened his ICT scoring account.

Longstaff added; “Obviously, at the start, I struggled a little bit. My performances weren’t really there.

“But I feel like I’ve started to grow in confidence over the last couple of weeks.

“I think the team is playing better as well, which makes you feel better about it as well.

“My confidence has grown and the whole team’s confidence has grown, and that’s bringing the best out of everyone.”

