Images show major oil spill training off Aberdeen as expert teams ‘prepare for the worst’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Images show major oil spill training off Aberdeen as expert teams ‘prepare for the worst’

The three-day counter-pollution training is being led by the MCA and is described as its "biggest rehearsal" of 2023.

By Lauren Taylor
The major training exercise was held near Aberdeen's north port. Images: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
The major training exercise was held near Aberdeen's north port. Images: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

A major training exercise testing the response to a “serious oil spill” is being held off Aberdeen.

After days of stormy weather, bright blue skies suddenly emerged as crews welcomed the P&J on board for a close-up look at the action.

The waves glistened in the warm sunlight as the Rib rocked gently from side to side about a mile from Aberdeen’s north harbour on Wednesday afternoon.

And although the North Sea was pleasantly calm, members of the Maritime Coastguard Agency’s (MCA) counter-pollution and salvage team were scrambling to action.

The vessels taking part in the major training operation. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

Luckily, this was just a training exercise and the crew was simulating the clean-up of a 750-tonne oil spill after two vessels collided.

The three-day counter-pollution training is being led by the MCA and is described as its “biggest rehearsal” of 2023.

How do teams tackle an oil spill?

Three vessels were involved in the mock clean-up, and it was all hands on deck to inflate a 656ft boom that would contain the oil spanning over four miles by a mile.

The crew deploying the boom. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

Another vessel then hooks the boom and pulls it around into a “U” formation to contain the oil slick.

Once the slick is contained, a skimmer would be used to pump up the oil to remove it— but sometimes helicopters will be drafted in for surveillance and to spray the area with a dissolvent.

This vessel would hook onto the boom and use it to contain the oil. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

Stopping oil spill from reaching the shore

According to Stan Woznicki, head of counter pollution and salvage, it is crucial to stop the oil from reaching the shoreline.

The huge inflatable boom, stretching over 650ft. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

This is because once the oil reaches the shore it can be absorbed, and the tide can carry the oil back out to sea.

With sea spray skimming over the side of the Rib, Mr Woznicki explained that it’s much easier to contain and collect oil while it is still at sea, but this work is all “weather dependent”.

Stan Woznicki, head of counter pollution and salvage for MCA. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

If the conditions are too harsh the mechanical containment and recovery won’t work, but in some cases, the sea will break up the pollution naturally and draw it away from the shoreline.

Speaking to me from the back of the vessel, the Aberdeen skyline in the background, he said: “You may have to leave it to nature to take its course…

“But we’ll help it wherever we can — if we can’t use mechanical containment and recovery, we may be able to use dispersals if it’s in the right location.

“The weather does play an enormous part in this, there are times when it might be marginal but you may have to make the effort to stop it from impacting somewhere more sensitive.”

The training exercise was a major operation involving multiple vessels. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

‘Once you’ve got oil in the water, there are no good options…’

The MCA works to prevent spills by inspecting vessels and ports regularly.

Although the polluter has a responsibility to clean up their own spills the team will help them and have the ability to respond to incidents quickly.

Mr Woznicki says prevention is better than cure. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

Mr Woznicki finished: “I’m afraid, once you’ve got oil in the water, there are no good options.

“That’s why we try all the time to make sure it doesn’t happen. We have lots of different tools we can use and some will be suited in some cases, and some won’t. That’s part of the art I suppose, knowing what just might work best to contain the problem.

“If you let Mother Nature do it, she will do it, but what she doesn’t like is a lot all at once. If we can break it up, or collect some of it, then the whole erosion process can be made more efficient.”

Why has training been carried out in Aberdeen?

MCA chief executive Virginia McVea has been on the water assessing the training off Aberdeen.

Virginia McVea, chief executive of MCA. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

She explained it’s useful for the teams to practice in situations that could “possibly come to pass”.

Ms McVea said: “That’s why we’re about one nautical mile off the coast of Aberdeen today, but operations for MCA deploy all around the coastline of the UK.

“We do everything we can to prevent this kind of situation with our survey and inspection of all the vessels and ports around the UK.

“But, should it happen, obviously the impact there could be on marine life, the coastline, industry, businesses, and people living along the coast is almost unthinkable.”

Ms McVea says the MCA is a “world leader” in counter-pollution. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

The MCA has specialist equipment in bases around the UK, including in Dundee, ensuring responses to incidents around the country are within 15 hours.

Ms McVea stressed teams are “normally much faster than that”, and will be on-site “almost immediately”.

The MCA exercise is being held just off the Port of Aberdeen and will run until Thursday involving a small fleet of vessels and about 50 people from various organisations.

Representatives from Port of Aberdeen, the Marine Directorate of the Scottish government and other oil spill response organisations from across the UK are among those involved.

Gallery: Port of Aberdeen South Harbour flooded with ‘smiley families’ for open day

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emma Johnston was back in court for stalking another partner. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial stalker flew from Middle East to be by victim's bedside in hospital
Dean MacLennan. Image: DC Thomson
Pet ban not 'particularly appropriate' for man who kicked dog in face
A house in Aberdeen all decorated for Halloween.
Aberdeen gran who has decorated garden for Halloween for 20 years cuts back amid…
Dogs like this Westie could soon be banned from Aberdeen University. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Dogs could be banned from Aberdeen University - in case they scare students
Construction work on "road safety improvements" starts on the A96 near the B977. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Two months of A96 roadworks planned at Kintore roundabout
Aberdeen Christmas market stalls being set up.
Why is it beginning to look a lot like Christmas ALREADY in Aberdeen city…
Cocaine
'I'm just a soldier': Man's plea after being caught with £153,000 of drugs
Mike Gaffney stretching out dough
Ellon residents 'miss Casa Salvatore' and want food and drink scene to match Inverurie's…
Grzegorz Plichta, the drink-driver who drank Jack Daniels behind the wheel in Aberdeen
Drink-driver hit parked car after swigging Jack Daniels behind wheel
A crash happened on the A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh road in Crimond. Traffic is being diverted. Image: Google Maps.
Road reopens after crash on A90 between Peterhead and Fraserburgh

Conversation