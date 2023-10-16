Two people rescued from water following multi-agency response in Ullapool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two people rescued from water following multi-agency response in Ullapool

Emergency services were made aware of the incident at the pier in Ullapool at about 1.30pm.

By Ellie Milne
Breaking news image.
Image: DC Thomson.

Two people have been recovered from the water following a multi-agency response in Ullapool.

Emergency services were made aware of “a person in the water” near the harbour at about 1.30pm.

Three coastguard rescue teams were dispatched to the pier area from Ullapool, Achiltibuie and Inverness.

They were assisted by the Lochinver lifeboat crew and the coastguard rescue helicopter from Stornoway.

Police, harbour authorities and paramedics were also in attendance.

Two people were rescued from the water and are now receiving treatment.

Officers confirmed inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Two rescued in Ullapool

A police spokesman said: “Around 1.20pm on Monday, October 16, we were called to a report of a person in the water at Ullapool Harbour, Shore Street, Ullapool.

“Emergency services attended and two people were rescued from the water.

“They are both receiving treatment and inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokeswoman from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency added: “HM Coastguard responded to a request for assistance from the Scottish Ambulance Service to an incident involving a person in the water at the pier in Ullapool shortly before 1.30pm today.

“Coastguard Rescue Teams from Ullapool, Achiltibuie and Inverness were sent, alongside the Coastguard helicopter from Stornoway and the RNLI lifeboat from Lochinver.

“Police Scotland, harbour authorities and the Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance.”

More to follow. 

Conversation