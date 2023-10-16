Two people rescued from water following multi-agency response in Ullapool

Two people have been recovered from the water following a multi-agency response in Ullapool.

Emergency services were made aware of “a person in the water” near the harbour at about 1.30pm.

Three coastguard rescue teams were dispatched to the pier area from Ullapool, Achiltibuie and Inverness.

They were assisted by the Lochinver lifeboat crew and the coastguard rescue helicopter from Stornoway.

Police, harbour authorities and paramedics were also in attendance.

Two people were rescued from the water and are now receiving treatment.

Officers confirmed inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “Around 1.20pm on Monday, October 16, we were called to a report of a person in the water at Ullapool Harbour, Shore Street, Ullapool.

“Emergency services attended and two people were rescued from the water.

“They are both receiving treatment and inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokeswoman from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency added: “HM Coastguard responded to a request for assistance from the Scottish Ambulance Service to an incident involving a person in the water at the pier in Ullapool shortly before 1.30pm today.

“Coastguard Rescue Teams from Ullapool, Achiltibuie and Inverness were sent, alongside the Coastguard helicopter from Stornoway and the RNLI lifeboat from Lochinver.

“Police Scotland, harbour authorities and the Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance.”

