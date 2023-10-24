Darren Dods urges Caley Thistle to narrow the gap with the teams above them in the Championship to avoid basement battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Darren Dods urges Caley Thistle to narrow the gap with the teams above them in the Championship to avoid basement battle

Inverness are only off the bottom of the Championship on goal difference - but ex-defender Dods is hopeful Duncan Ferguson can spark a push up the table quickly.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Former Caley Thistle defender Darren Dods
Former Caley Thistle defender Darren Dods is assistant manager at high-flying Lowland League side Cumbernauld Colts. Image: SNS Group

Darren Dods believes Caley Thistle risk being cut adrift and could end up locked in a Championship basement battle with Morton if they don’t reel in rivals above them soon.

The former ICT defender played with ICT for three seasons in the top-flight from 2004-2007.

And the 48-year-old would love to see his old club return to those levels, having been stuck in the Championship since their relegation six years ago.

A tough start to the campaign and exiting the Viaplay Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy early on led to Billy Dodds being replaced by Duncan Ferguson in the Inverness hotseat last month.

Four points secured thanks to a win at Arbroath and draw with Partick Thistle have moved them off the foot of the table – just ahead of Morton on goal difference.

Ton and ICT, whose Cappielow fixture was postponed at the weekend, are six points behind Queen’s Park and Dunfermline Athletic after their first eight games.

Time for Inverness to slice six-point gap on rivals

Fourth-placed Airdrie head to the Highlands this Saturday and Dods thinks the north team must make up ground on the Pars and Spiders above them as quickly as possible.

He said: “While it’s still quite early, you don’t want to be cast adrift at the bottom.

“Inverness want to pull as many teams towards the pack and then try to move towards mid-table. Two or three wins can make a massive difference.

“Morton had some decent results in the Viaplay Cup (before losing 2-1 to Rangers in the second round) and would have been confident going into the league season, but they have got off to a slow start.

“Queen’s Park, who were Championship runners-up last year, would have wanted to kick on, but they have been up and down. Airdrie got off to a good start, but have dropped a few points recently.

“At the top, Raith Rovers got off to a great start and now Dundee United are up there now and looking strong. They are four points clear of Raith at the top, but have played one more game.

“With the size of squad they have. Dundee United should be the team to finish top. They will drop the least points.”

Caley Jags were always catching up

With one point from their opening five league matches, Inverness sacked manager Billy Dodds and assistant Barry Wilson in mid-September.

It came two months after Dodds had guided the Highlanders to the Scottish Cup final, where they lost 3-1 to Ange Postecoglou’s treble-winning Celtic.

Dods says Caley Thistle were always chasing their tails over the summer in a bid to catch up on their fitter, fresher rivals.

He said: “The Championship went to the final day last year, with the title up for grabs (Dundee pipped Queen’s Park) and teams were trying to secure a top-four place.

“It has been difficult for Inverness because they had a four-week wait between their season finishing and the Scottish Cup final in June.

“While it was great to reach the cup final, having that four-week break didn’t help them and then they had a shorter break after the final, while the teams had a six-week run-in before the Viaplay Cup started. It was very stop-start for Inverness.

“Hopefully they can win Saturday’s game against Airdrie and aim to move on from there.”

Ferguson capture was great for ICT

Duncan Ferguson
Duncan Ferguson has been recruited as Inverness manager on a three-year deal. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Dods admits he didn’t expect Inverness to land a boss to replace Billy Dodds with such stature as former Scotland, Everton and Newcastle United striker Duncan Ferguson.

Ferguson, one of British football’s biggest names, has been interim boss of Everton in the Premier League, but after an ill-fated spell at Forest Green this year, this is only his second permanent job as a manager.

Dods added: “You would probably think Inverness might have gone for a Scottish-based manager, one of those mentioned in the press, but to appoint Duncan Ferguson, given his personality and aura, is great.

“Hopefully he can lift the players as well as attract other players when it comes to the transfer window.

He’s already taken in David Wotherspoon, who was let go by St Johnstone this year, maybe down to finances.

“David was excellent at St Johnstone and Duncan will hope to get the best of out of him during his short-term contract (until January).”

Lowland League progress for Colts

Dods is assistant manager of high-flying Lowland League side Cumbernauld Colts, working alongside boss and ex-Inverness player David Proctor.

Colts find themselves level on points with leaders East Kilbride, albeit having played three matches more.

Ex-Brechin City manager Dods, who also starred for Hibs, St Johnstone and Dundee United during his playing career, feels the Broadwood-based team are rising to the challenge after finishing 14th last term.

He said: “We’ve made a strong start to the season compared to last season where we started slowly and were in the bottom half of the league most of the year.

“We won our first couple of fixtures then had a wee dip, but we’ve steadily been picking up points.

“We’ve won four games in a row and we’re joint-top of the league, although East Kilbride have games in hand.

“We have two more matches then we’ll be halfway through the season.

“East Kilbride, with their finances and squad, will make it tough. But if we can stay up there challenging in second or third place, that would be an excellent season.

“We strengthened our squad over the summer with a couple of players in defence and midfield and kept the players we wanted to keep.”

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson: Keeping Caley Thistle up is my first target
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Jasperimage.
Caley Thistle Women manager credits greater player commitment for improved performances in SWF Championship…
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright, who died this week. Image: Robbie Stephenson/Shutterstock
Caley Thistle Duncan Ferguson on 'beautiful, caring' Everton chairman Bill Kenwright following his death
Former Dundee forward Cillian Sheridan has joined Inverness until January. Image: SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson on why he's turned to Cillian Sheridan for Caley Thistle spark
Ex-Celtic and Dundee forward Cillian Sheridan has joined Inverness, initially until January. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle snap up ex-Celtic and Dundee hitman Cillian Sheridan
Caley Jags defender Nikola Ujdur. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com
Caley Thistle's Nikola Ujdur revels in demanding training sessions ahead of Airdrie match
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after he scores to make it 1-1 against HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Downing PAOK could boost Aberdeen's European progression hopes - and also fuel…
Harry Lodovica scores the first of two Caley Thistle goals against Nairn County on Wednesday. Image: Jasperimage
Andy Skinner: Here's hoping Ross County and Caley Thistle are in North of Scotland…
Inverness have lost to Aidrieonians twice this season already, including in July's Viaplay Cup meeting. Image: Jasperimage.
Caley Thistle's new-found solidity under Duncan Ferguson can help them avoid third loss of…
HAMILTON, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 10: Inverness' Calum MacKay (L) and Hamilton's Michael Doyle in action during a SPFL Trust Trophy match between Hamilton Academical and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the ZLX Stadium, on December 10, 2022, in Hamilton, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Calum Mackay loan signing adds to Nairn County's attacking options

Conversation