DJ Alexander to open Peterhead office for workers flocking to area

The property agent is anticipating a surge in rental demand due to the Acorn project, which is creating 21,000 jobs.

By Alex Banks
Head of Aberdeenshire offices Aileen Merchant. Image: DJ Alexander
Head of Aberdeenshire offices Aileen Merchant. Image: DJ Alexander

A property agency has opened a new office in Aberdeenshire and has plans to rebrand its Aberdeen one.

DJ Alexander will add an office in Peterhead to serve an anticipated upsurge in rental demand in the coming year.

The firm said the decision to open a new office on Rose Street is in anticipation of an influx of people to the area.

The Acorn project will create carbon capture hubs and are part of a £1 billion Westminster government investment.

It will create an estimated 21,000 jobs by 2030 and sits three miles outside of the town.

DJ Alexander has ‘quality properties’ for Acorn project workers

Head of Aberdeenshire offices Aileen Merchant said the new office is an “excellent opportunity” to provide properties for the workers.

She said: “We believe that the Acorn project will attract people from across the UK many of whom will require rental properties.

DJ Alexander chief executive David Alexander. Image: DJ Alexander

“We have extensive experience of providing quality properties in the area and we believe that this will provide a fantastic opportunity for our firm to ensure that people who come to the town will find a welcoming home.”

Chief executive David Alexander added: “Our offices in Aberdeen and the surrounding area have been providing an excellent service for years.

“Our new opening in Peterhead is an indication of our commitment to the area now and in the future.

“Aileen and her team have the expertise and the determination to ensure that this influx of workers will find good quality homes.”

Oil and gas industry impact

DJ Alexander’s Aberdeen offices, located on Riverside Drive, will also undergo a rebrand from Stonehouse Lettings to “unify” its offices across Scotland.

The company believes new projects in the oil and gas industry are playing their part in guaranteeing local work.

Aileen added: “The rental market in the north-east has been booming for several years.

“I believe that with the uptick in activity in the oil and gas industry this will continue for many years to come.

“After years of uncertainty over the future of the oil and gas industry Aberdeen and the surrounding areas now see a strong future.

“Projects like Acorn and the development of the Rosebank oilfield will guarantee work for the next decade.”

DJ Alexander also offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, St Andrews, Aberdeen and Kenmay.

