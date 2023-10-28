New Frasers department store for Dundee fuels speculation in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Frasers department store for Dundee fuels speculation in Aberdeen

We examine the prospects for the brand coming to the Granite City.

Union Square, Aberdeen.
A deal struck last year to sell Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen fell through. Might Frasers Group step in and buy it?
By Keith Findlay

News of Dundee getting a new Frasers department store has got tongues wagging up the A90 in Aberdeen.

Could Frasers Group – whose brands include Frasers, House of Fraser, USC, Game, Sports Direct and Evans Cycles – follow suit and announce a similar opening in the Granite City?

Dundee was a relatively easier option for a new Frasers, compared with Aberdeen.

Overgate acquisition paved the way for new Frasers store

Frasers Group acquired Overgate Shopping Centre in Scotland’s fourth largest city earlier this year.

It is due to open a Frasers department store and several other brand outlets in the mall next year. About £5.5 million has been set aside to create the Frasers shop but this could be exceeded.

The former Debenhams department store in Dundee
The former Debenhams department store in Dundee will be home to a new Frasers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

One Aberdeen-based property expert, who asked not to be named, said Frasers Group had done the same in other locations around the UK – buying city centre shopping centres and then installing its own brands.

Frasers Group has missed or chosen not to pursue similar opportunities in Aberdeen.

It could have made a move for the Bon Accord Centre, which was acquired by EP Properties in a multi-million-pound deal earlier this year. EP Properties, led by Zakir Issa – brother of Mohsin and Zuber Issa, who own Asda in a joint venture with TDR Capital – is thought to have bought the mall from administrators for less than £10m.

The Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen
The Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

It is not known whether Frasers Group made a bid.

More recently, EP Properties swooped to buy the old John Lewis department store on George Street at a knockdown price of just over £270,000.

Aberdeen Multicultural Centre and Aberdeen Climate Action have proposed turning part of it into a continental-style indoor produce market.

The former John Lewis department store in Aberdeen.
The former John Lewis department store in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Another city centre shopping centre changed hands this year. In July it emerged that Robert Keane, who runs the Douglas Hotel, together with partner Mary Martin, had bought the Trinity Centre from Austrian bank Bawag.

Again, it is not known whether Frasers Group made a bid.

The former Debenhams store in the mall is still mostly vacant.

The Trinity Centre in Aberdeen.
The Trinity Centre in Aberdeen. Image: Jim Irvine /DC Thomson

One flagship option for Frasers Group remains – Union Square, which property giant Hammerson has been trying to sell.

It is more than a year since reports said Union Square was being sold to property investor Brookfield, owner of London’s Canary Wharf development, in a £140m deal.

But the transaction fell through, leaving the future ownership of Aberdeen’s largest shopping centre up in the air.

Retail expert says former John Lewis store may be option for Fraser Group

Andrew Turnbull, senior lecturer in retail and marketing at Robert Gordon University, said “all the pieces of the jigsaw were available” to Frasers Group in Dundee.

He added: “Clearly, the model to be employed there is one that has been successful elsewhere, so there is every reason to think it will work.

“Is there anywhere suitable in Aberdeen?  The empty John Lewis site on George Street, linking to the Bon Accord Centre, has been acquired but may offer such an opportunity.”

Retail entrepreneur Mike Ashley.
Retail entrepreneur Mike Ashley.

Frasers Group, controlled by retail billionaire and former Newcastle United Football Club owner Mike Ashley, sold Berryden retail park in Aberdeen earlier this year. The site was acquired, along with other UK retail properties, by California-based Realty Income for an undisclosed sum.

Derbyshire-based Frasers Group already has a presence in Aberdeen through some of its brands.

The Arnotts store on George Street, Aberdeen, in 1980
The Arnotts store on George Street, Aberdeen, in 1980. Part of the House of Fraser empire, it was one of Aberdeen’s most popular department stores in its day. Image: DC Thomson

But the Frasers name has been absent from the Granite City’s retail offering since August 2016, when a House of Fraser “concept store” in Union Square closed down.

Opened in October 2011, the buy-and-collect shop was the first House of Fraser in the city in nearly nine years.  The prestigious brand previously had a department store on Union Street for many years but it shut in January 2003, with more than 100 job losses.

Conversation