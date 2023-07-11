New owner revealed: Businessman behind Shiprow revolution vows to turn around Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre

A businessman who has revitalised unloved areas of Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow has pledged to turn around the Trinity Centre.

Last week, we revealed that the mall had been sold after nine months on the market.

Robert Keane, who runs the Douglas Hotel with partner Mary Martin, today unmasked himself and ended days of speculation about the mystery buyer.

Robert has transformed the Shiprow lane next to his city hotel into a trendy food and drink destination.

The Irishman started the adjoining Malones in 2009, following it up with other successful branches in Scotland’s capital and Glasgow.

In the area surrounding their Aberdeen hotel, they have a hand in The Craftsman and Molly’s Bistro too.

The 67-year-old is also behind the rooftop bar at Edinburgh’s Waverly shopping centre and recently opened a new pub in the increasingly fashionable Leith area.

He runs the new Festival Village beer garden in Glasgow’s Merchant City too.

Many might wonder why anyone would want to purchase a shopping centre in today’s retail environment, especially on Aberdeen’s struggling Union Street…

But Robert, along with a dedicated team, believes he has the credentials to bring it back to “what it should be”.

In our exclusive interview, he reveals:

How ensuring a better food and drink offering could secure the centre’s future.

New traders are “standing by” and ready to move in as soon as possible

And what eye-catching changes could turn the mall into a destination

Why did new owner want to buy Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre?

Visitors walking around the Trinity Centre these days will still see staples like HMV and Primark.

There’s also a Poundland, which has helped to boost footfall since opening last September.

But there are plenty of empty units, and a Scottish gift shop called Thistle Gems soon to shut.

Across from a former Greggs, “closing down” signs are plastered across the Trespass outdoor clothing store too.

These signs of decline beg the question: Why buy the Trinity Centre?

Robert says: “Some people will say ‘we don’t believe in that area’…

“But we are local and we have a bit of experience at this sort of thing. We have done this in a number of places.

“We have seen what works in Edinburgh and Glasgow. We have done it there, and saw a similar opportunity in the Trinity Centre.

“It needs a bit of care and attention… But it can become a ‘go-to’ destination.”

Robert believes having a local company at the helm could make all the difference, rather than the “national firm” previously in charge.

And he hopes to soon have several empty units filled.

He explained: “Of course we are looking at quality local firms, who might want to look into opening a prime location in the city centre… We want to champion local businesses.”

But it won’t just be shops…

Robert is clear in his belief that shopping centres like this one will not survive if dependent on retail alone.

He knows it will take a bit more to lure people into the Trinity Centre.

“It can’t be just retail on its own”, he says.

“That doesn’t work any more. It needs to be a vibrant centre – and that’s where we are going.

“Some of those units could easily be adapted to become food and drink premises.”

When can we expect new arrivals?

Though the businessman is coy on the details, he tells us we can expect to see new traders taking on some of the vacant units “almost immediately”.

Robert reveals he has been in talks with the Our Union Street taskforce about his much-welcomed plans to bring new businesses onto the Granite Mile.

And he adds that the relaunched Trinity Centre will be “able to offer affordable units to the right operators”.

But what will new owner do about Debenhams?

In February 2021, as the Covid pandemic entered its second year, it was announced that Debenhams would not be reopening its Trinity Centre branch.

The department store had been the “anchor” destination at the Trinity Centre when it opened in 1984.

Its closure left a major gap.

And, inevitably, it led to other traders based nearby shipping out.

Understandably, its future is one of the main things Robert and his team have “under discussion” now.

He tells us: “We have a number of interested parties that are looking at it right now, for different types of operation.”

But he won’t be drawn on just what might be in store for the massive multi-storey space.

How will Shiprow spirit spread to city centre?

The developer’s past experiences will be used to shape the reborn Aberdeen arcade.

He says: “We are committed, we have been in the city centre for 20 years and we’ve been successful in it.

“The Douglas, before we took it over, was not what it once used to be and Shiprow was not even a place you would think about going.

“And now we have turned it into a place that’s going from strength to strength.

“Everybody talks about doom and gloom in Aberdeen but if you have the proper product then people still will come. We have proved that.”

Taking inspiration from both Aberdeen’s popular Ivy Lodge and venues they run elsewhere, would the new owners consider opening a rooftop bar atop the Trinity Centre?

The view over the recently revamped Union Terrace Gardens could be one thing that makes the idea more appealing.

Robert won’t rule out the idea of such an attraction; at the moment all ideas are on the table.

“We are looking at all possibilities,” he says.

But Robert explains that the operation would compliment rather than compete with Shiprow…

Whereas it has become a popular nightspot, the Trinity Centre’s food and drink offering would be aimed at families and frequented during the day.

Will new Trinity Centre owner do anything about steep stairway from Aberdeen train station?

About 30-40,000 people flood through the Trinity Centre every week, with the building acting as a thoroughfare between Union Street and the railway station, along with Union Square.

Robert says there has been a “big pick-up” since Covid – with some traders boasting very healthy figures.

But he wants his improved vision for the site to pin down some of those passersby, enticing them to use it as more than just a short cut.

And another option currently under consideration is how to improve that, with the steep staircase into the centre from Guild Street somewhat off-putting for those with limited mobility.

With its own car park, customers are still able to visit despite a car ban on the stretch of Union Street outside.

Partner Mary Martin added: “I am delighted to be part of this new venture, and with the exciting plans for Union Street within the City Centre Masterplan.

“The Trinity Centre, overlooking the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens, will play a prominent role with connectivity around the city centre.”

New owner of Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre tight-lipped about pricetag

The Trinity Centre was put up for sale last year, with property agent Sheridan Keane hailing it as a “prime” investment opportunity, with “repurposing potential”.

At the start of July, staff were told that a “local buyer” had come forward.

Finally, I ask the question everyone must be wondering – would Robert divulge just how much he stumped up for the mall?

“Absolutely not,” he laughs.

With an important milestone on the horizon next year, could it be that life begins at 40 for the reimagined Trinity Centre?

The Ardent Group’s operations director, Sarah Colquhon, said the firm would “always have its door open to new ideas”.

Inquiries should be directed to office@ardentholding.com