Shot ‘n’ Roll: What do we know about the Trinity Centre’s new cinnamon roll shop?

The “first of many” new traders in the rejuvenated Trinity Centre has been unveiled as a local foodie favourite launches a sweet-toothed venture.

Shot ‘n’ Roll is expected to open in the former Debenhams premises in the recently purchased Union Street mall.

The local brand will sell freshly baked and loaded cinnamon rolls and specialist coffee.

It’s the latest boon for new centre owners Ardent Group, after convincing outdoor brand Trespass to extend their lease and the recent refit of HMV.

Debenhams never reopened in Aberdeen after Covid-forced closure and a buyout by online brand Boohoo. After months of uncertainty, its fate was sealed early in 2021.

Shot ‘n’ Roll: The pink, punk, cinnamon bun brand

Headed by the team behind the Aberdam and – until recently – Resident X brand, Shot ‘n’ Roll will look to make the most of the busiest stretch in the shopping centre.

Parxx, led by company director David Griffiths and property developer Michael Robertson, were also behind plans for the shipping container market Staxx in Aberdeen.

They are “confident” in taking the new venture into the centre, due to a lack of coffee shops and bakeries inside.

Around 4.5 million people pass through the Trinity Centre, between Union Street and Guild Street with the bus and railway stations, each year.

Social media marketing has already built up a following, with sneak peeks of hot pink paint being lashed onto the woodwork to a soundtrack of punk rock.

And now, the veil of mystery has been lifted – albeit only a little – over what’s in store for the former department store.

When will Shot ‘n’ Roll open in the Trinity Centre?

Shot ‘n’ Roll is currently taking over the former Costa cafe inside Debenhams.

It is expected to open in “mid-October”, creating 12 jobs.

Work to redecorate in a Barbie-like shade of pink is under way, with more to be done this weekend.

Award-winning Newburgh outfit Vegan Bay Baker has cooked up an exclusive recipe for Shot ‘n’ Roll’s cinnamon rolls.

They’ll be delivered and baked in-house each day, with staff devising new flavours in a rotating line-up.

Specialist coffee is being sourced from Countesswell roasters Figment, who are also helping to line up a host of guest roasters from around the world.

Are you excited for Shot ‘n’ Roll? Let us know in the comments below

The space in the mothballed department store allows space for 50 sit-in customers, as well as takeaway.

Open seven days a week, Shot ‘n’ Roll will run an online order and collection service, for boxes of one, two, four or six.

Trinity Centre owner ‘worked wonders’ turning around Shiprow

Shot ‘n’ Roll’s move into the Trinity Centre came about having worked with one of the new owners previously.

Parxx marketing manager Mike Henderson hailed Robert Keane, one of the bosses at Ardent Group and also at the Douglas Hotel and Ivy Lodge, for “working wonders” in transforming Shiprow.

He added: “We are proud to have contributed to that, successfully launching and growing Aberdam Dutch Fries there over the last two years thanks to their incredible support.

“Our investment in the potential of this space is all down to supporting the regeneration of our city centre.

“Shot ‘n’ Roll is a small independent start-up project born from a love of incredible coffee and epic cinnamon rolls.

“Guests can expect to see lots of changes and exciting developments in the early days as we build our vision in to something truly special which we hope the city can be proud of.”

Trinity Centre chiefs promise more to come before Christmas

Meanwhile, the new “really funky and punky brand’s imminent arrival has been hailed as another “exciting” development since the Trinity Centre changed hands.

Sarah Colquhoun, Ardent Group’s operations director, said: “A local independent start up, using so many local suppliers is great for the city, and the centre.

“Shot ‘n’ Roll has a great concept with so many twists on gooey, delicious goodness of these decadent cinnamon rolls.”

She added that the group was ardently encourage the mall’s businesses to work together to boost trade – promising Shot ‘n’ Roll would be the “first of many exciting openings” before the year is out.