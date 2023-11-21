EnQuest big-hitter to give first Prosper annual lecture in Aberdeen

One of the top bosses at North Sea firm EnQuest, has been unveiled as the keynote speaker for a leading business group’s annual lecture in Aberdeen.

Salman Malik will address a bumper audience at the Prosper event at P&J Live on February 15.

Mr Malik is EnQuest’s chief financial officer and managing director for corporate development, infrastructure and new energy.

His lecture – followed by dinner and networking – will be the first to be held by the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) under its new trading name, Prosper.

Big date in north-east business diary

SCDI’s lectures have been a staple in the north-east business calendar since 2004.

Around 450 guests attended the last one in Februrary this year.

It featured Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin as keynote speaker and raised £4,180 for Aberdeen Foyer.

Port of Aberdeen is already backing the 2024 edition.

More details of the event and how to book, along with information about sponsorship opportunities, can be found on the event page of the new Prosper website at prosper.scot/events/annual-lecture-2024/

We felt it was essential we modernised and re-energised the way we present ourselves to the outside world. Sara Thiam, CEO, Prosper

Membership organisation SCDI launched its new look and a change of name last month.

It said its new moniker was chosen to its influence, energy and “ongoing ambition to support economic innovation in Scotland”.

Business group is 92 years old.

Prosper chief executive Sara Thiam said: “SCDI was originally founded in 1931 and we are incredibly proud of our heritage as one of Scotland’s most important membership organisations.

“However, given the huge changes in Scotland’s economy, industry and society in recent years, we felt it was essential we modernised and re-energised the way we present ourselves to the outside world.”

Another key development at the business group recently saw Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti elected chairman of its north-east committee.

He will also represent the region on Prosper’s national board, helping shape policy recommendations to government and making sure they reflect north-east needs.

Prosper chairwoman Joanna Boag-Thomson said Mr Sanguinetti’s “incredible wealth of experience and exceptional skillset” would be a “huge asset” for the organisation.

Port of Aberdeen’s boss took over the north-east chairman’s role from Andrew Ritchie.

Mr Sanguinetti said: “I look forward to playing my part in ensuring the phenomenal

potential of the Aberdeen city region is reflected in Scotland-wide strategic thinking.

“As both governments turn their attention to developing green industrial strategies, the north-east has a crucial role to play in delivering a successful transition to renewable energy, and the economic growth and jobs it promises.”

Sir Anton Muscatelli gig a sellout

Meanwhile, Prosper’s next Aberdeen event – one of its regular “influencer’s dinners” – is fully booked. World-renowned economist Sir Anton Muscatelli is speaker for Thursday’s event at The Chester Hotel. He will give a presentation and then take part in a Q&A session.

Sir Anton has been principal and vice-chancellor at Glasgow University since late 2009.