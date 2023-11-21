EnQuest big-hitter to give first Prosper annual lecture in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EnQuest big-hitter to give first Prosper annual lecture in Aberdeen

And revamped business group has a new north-east chairman - Port of Aberdeen boss Bob Sanguinetti.

By Keith Findlay
Salman Malik, EnQuest's chief financial officer and managing director for corporate development, infrastructure and new energy.
Salman Malik, EnQuest's chief financial officer and managing director for corporate development, infrastructure and new energy. Image: Hans Marter

One of the top bosses at North Sea firm EnQuest, has been unveiled as the keynote speaker for a leading business group’s annual lecture in Aberdeen.

Salman Malik will address a bumper audience at the Prosper event at P&J Live on February 15.

Mr Malik is EnQuest’s chief financial officer and managing director for corporate development, infrastructure and new energy.

His lecture – followed by dinner and networking – will be the first to be held by the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) under its new trading name, Prosper.

Big date in north-east business diary

SCDI’s lectures have been a staple in the north-east business calendar since 2004.

Around 450 guests attended the last one in Februrary this year.

It featured Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin as keynote speaker and raised £4,180 for Aberdeen Foyer.

Port of Aberdeen is already backing the 2024 edition.

More details of the event and how to book, along with information about sponsorship opportunities, can be found on the event page of the new Prosper website at prosper.scot/events/annual-lecture-2024/

We felt it was essential we modernised and re-energised the way we present ourselves to the outside world.

Sara Thiam, CEO, Prosper

Membership organisation SCDI launched its new look and a change of name last month.

It said its new moniker was chosen to its influence, energy and “ongoing ambition to support economic innovation in Scotland”.

Business group is 92 years old.

Prosper chief executive Sara Thiam said: “SCDI was originally founded in 1931 and we are incredibly proud of our heritage as one of Scotland’s most important membership organisations.

“However, given the huge changes in Scotland’s economy, industry and society in recent years, we felt it was essential we modernised and re-energised the way we present ourselves to the outside world.”

Prosper chief executive Sara Thiam.
Prosper chief executive Sara Thiam. Image: Kenny Elrick /DC Thomson

Another key development at the business group recently saw Port of Aberdeen chief executive Bob Sanguinetti elected chairman of its north-east committee.

He will also represent the region on Prosper’s national board, helping shape policy recommendations to government and making sure they reflect north-east needs.

Prosper chairwoman Joanna Boag-Thomson said Mr Sanguinetti’s “incredible wealth of experience and exceptional skillset” would be a “huge asset” for the organisation.

Bob Sanguinetti, CEO at Port of Aberdeen.
Bob Sanguinetti, CEO at Port of Aberdeen. Image: Prosper

Port of Aberdeen’s boss took over the north-east chairman’s role from Andrew Ritchie.

Mr Sanguinetti said: “I look forward to playing my part in ensuring the phenomenal
potential of the Aberdeen city region is reflected in Scotland-wide strategic thinking.

“As both governments turn their attention to developing green industrial strategies, the north-east has a crucial role to play in delivering a successful transition to renewable energy, and the economic growth and jobs it promises.”

Sir Anton Muscatelli gig a sellout

Meanwhile, Prosper’s next Aberdeen event – one of its regular “influencer’s dinners” – is fully booked. World-renowned economist Sir Anton Muscatelli is speaker for Thursday’s event at The Chester Hotel. He will give a presentation and then take part in a Q&A session.

Sir Anton has been principal and vice-chancellor at Glasgow University since late 2009.

Conversation