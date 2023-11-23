Buildings for sale in Aberdeen, offers in excess of £21 million sought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buildings for sale in Aberdeen, offers in excess of £21 million sought

The Grade A office complex is home to oil firm Taqa.

The offices for sale in Aberdeen.
This can be yours for at least £21m. Image: CBRE
By Keith Findlay

An Aberdeen office complex which is up for sale at offers in excess of £21 million is part of an “amazing success story in the Granite City, a property expert said last night.

Derren McRae, head of office for CBRE in Aberdeen, was speaking after it emerged the North Sea headquarters of Middle East oil firm Taqa are being marketed as a “long income office investment opportunity”.

Taqa is a sub-tenant of the two office buildings, which are currently owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments and let t0 Transocean.

Nearly 77,000sq ft of Grade A stock up for grabs at Prime Four

The property at Prime Four business park in Kingswells offfers a total of 76,994sq ft of Grade A office accommodation.

Mr McRae said: “Having owned these assets since phase one of the (business park) development was completed, with circa 10-year leases remaining on both buildings to strong tenants and against the backdrop of a positive occupational story at Prime Four, the institutional landlord has decided now is an opportune time to sell these attractive investment properties.

“We anticipate a strong level of investor demand.”

Derren McRae, head of office for CBRE in Aberdeen.
Derren McRae, head of office for CBRE in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson /DC Thomson

Mr McRae added: “Prime Four Business Park has been an amazing success story for Aberdeen.

“From the park’s inception a number of local, national and international companies made the decision to locate their UK headquarters there.

“Its developer (Drum Property Group) has delivered numerous high-quality bespoke office buildings, all set in an extremely attractive employee-centric setting.”

Prime Four business park.
Prime Four business park. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

He continued: “As a consequence of energy market fluctuations and new office working practices, there has been a degree of surplus office space available in the park over recent years.

“However, all of that space is now either let up or under offer – which means there is no ready-to-occupy space available at Prime Four. Across the country we are seeing companies looking to move offices to the best-in-class, environmentally sustainable buildings with strong amenities for staff.”

Prime Four business park has benefited from flight to quality

This is a trend which has favoured Prime Four, resulting in high levels of demand for any available space, Mr McRae said, adding: “Take up in the park has also not only purely been focused on the energy sector, as in recent years we have also seen professional service and IT companies join the growing list of occupiers based there.”

In its brochure for the buildings up for sale, CBRE said: “2023 has experienced very limited supply of office investments being brought to the market in Aberdeen, despite the attractive yield discount that the city has to offer compared to other UK centres.”

We anticipate a strong level of investor demand.”

Derren McRae, CBRE

The city’s office market is continuing to witness an “intensified flight to quality
in a post pandemic market”, the firm said, adding the availability of such accommodation is “likely to fall further as we move into 2024 and beyond”.

Aberdeen-based Drum has used Prime Four as a platform to deliver similar large scale commercial property developments across the UK.

Conversation