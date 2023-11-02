Another busy and profitable year for Aberdeen property developer Drum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Another busy and profitable year for Aberdeen property developer Drum

Flagship central belt projects continue to drive growth

By Keith Findlay
Aberdeen firm Drum Property Group is behind prestigious central belt projects like this one, luxury flats at G3 Square in Glasgow.
Aberdeen firm Drum Property Group is behind prestigious central belt projects like this one, luxury flats at G3 Square in Glasgow. Image: Drum

Aberdeen-based developer Drum Property Group has reported another year of strong growth on the back of projects  across Scotland and beyond.

It said it continued to deliver “transformational” developments across the residential, leisure and business space sectors in its last full trading year.

Announcing pre-tax profits of £9m on turnover of £55m for 2022, Drum cited completion of the final phase of its £500 million Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow as one of its milestones of the year.

Student Loans Co milestone among highlights for Aberdeen firm in 2022

The last piece of the Buchanan Wharf jigsaw saw the “successful delivery” of new office headquarters for the Student Loans Company.

Drum also completed a residential complex of 220 flats in Finnieston, Glasgow.

Meanwhile, the firm’s residential-led regeneration project at Candleriggs Square in Sctland’s largest city is nearing completion. Scotland’s largest hotel, built for TSH, is due to open there in the new year.

Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow.
Drum’s Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow. Glasgow. Image: Drum

A 346-flat residential complex for Legal & General is slated for delivery later in 2024.

Drum is expected to submit a major planning application for its West Town development, the starting point for a western expansion of Edinburgh, in early 2024.

The company has also recently secured a new site in Leeds as it continues to grow its presence south of the border.

Drum’s past projects iiin it’s home city of Aberdeen include Annan House, now occupied by North Sea firm EnQuest.

Drum finance director Stuart Oag said: “The results from 2022 reflect the ongoing progress and delivery of strategic development projects across the country and help us to continue the expansion of our geographical footprint with confidence.

“The current construction activity will continue to deliver revenues through the next five-year period.”

Stuart Oag, finance director at Drum Property Group.
Stuart Oag, finance director at Drum Property Group. Image: Drum

Mr Oag said the company was also benefitting from low levels of debt, with “facilities to complete the pipeline of work in progress”.

He added: “Despite the challenging macro-economic backdrop, we are utilising the group’s significant cash reserves to ensure we are well placed to take advantage of new opportunities throughout the UK.”

Drum is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DPG Holdco, a company incorporated in March 2020 by owner and managing director Graeme Bone.

Aberdeen-based entrepreneur Graeme Bone, owner of Drum Property Group.
Aberdeen-based entrepreneur Graeme Bone, owner of Drum Property Group. Image: Newsline Scotland

Portfolio projects closer to home include Prime Four business park, in Kingswells, Aberdeen, which it continues to develop.

Drum’s total investment at Prime Four to date exceeds £300m and is expected to rise to in excess of £600m after more than 1.8 million sq ft of commercial accommodation is built in future phases of the park.

Prime Four business park.
Prime Four business park. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

North and north-east developments by the firm in recent years delivered buildings for the likes of Lloyds Register, Equinor, Transocean, Apache North Sea, Premier Oil (now Harbour Energy) and EnQuest in Aberdeen, as well as new Travelodges in Inverness and Elgin.

Drum’s latest full-year figures follow profits of £11.2m on turnover of £114m in 2021.

Conversation