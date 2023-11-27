Historic Inverness pub has £50k slashed from asking price after three years on market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic Inverness pub has £50k slashed from asking price after three years on market

The pub has seen performances from recognisable names including Amy Macdonald, The Proclaimers, Paolo Nutini and Billy Connolly.

By Alex Banks
Market Bar Inverness
The iconic Market Bar in Inverness has slashed its price again. Image: ASG Commercial.

An Inverness bar has seen a further £50,000 slashed down from its asking price after three years on the market.

The Old Market Inn (Market Bar) is on the market with a dropped price of £550,000 – despite reductions earlier this year.

The bar, which is tucked away behind the Victorian Market on Church Street, has history dating back to the 1740s.

Current owners, Ian and Pep Shepherd, have operated the bar for the past 40 years and are eyeing retirement.

Following first being listed at £695,000, it saw a drop of nearly £100,000 in March after struggling to find a new owner.

Famous faces hosted at Market bar

Market Bar has seen performances from recognisable names – including Amy Macdonald, The Proclaimers, Paolo Nutini and Billy Connolly.

Selling agent ASG Commercial has called it an “outstanding opportunity” which would suit a “hands on couple”.

The brochure states: “The Market Bar is an archetypal business within Inverness centre and is situated in a popular trading location.

“This traditional pub and music venue is a destination location for locals and tourists alike.

The bar currently employs five full-time staff to cater to its “loyal” customer base. Image: ASG Commercial.

“The current owners have operated the business for over 40 years operating this tradition facility successfully for the whole period.”

Market Bar consists of three floors and can accommodate up to 120 guests across its two bars.

The ground floor is currently the main bar while the first floor is used as a music venue.

The second floor lies empty and offers a development opportunity to new owners.

Profitable project available says selling agent

With a rateable value of £37,000, ASG Commercial claims it could “generate adjusted profits in excess of £100,000 per annum”.

The business is open seven days a week and employs six staff -five of which are full-time.

The ground floor bar has a real small bar feel with the building dating back to the 1700s. Image: ASG Commercial.

The brochure states: “The business benefits from an increasingly loyal local support plus a growing number of casual visitors.

“It is believed that that the Market Bar could drive trade to a higher level where new motivated owners were to take a hands-on role in the business.”

