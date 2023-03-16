Celebrated Inverness pub Market Bar has £100,000 slashed from asking price after two years on market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Celebrated Inverness pub Market Bar has £100,000 slashed from asking price after two years on market

By Ross Hempseed
March 16, 2023, 10:57 am Updated: March 16, 2023, 1:41 pm
Market Bar Inverness
The iconic Market Bar in Inverness is up for sale. Image: ASG Commercial.

The Market Bar, an Inverness institution, has had nearly £100,000 slashed from its asking price after more than two years up for sale.

The property in the heart of the city is tucked away near the historic Victorian Market off Church Street.

Some recognisable names performed at the bar before they hit the big time, including Amy Macdonald, The Proclaimers, Paolo Nutini and Billy Connolly.

It has a long history dating back to the 1740s when it was a hostelry for revellers and weary travellers to the Highlands.

The current owners, Ian and Pep Shepherd, who purchased it in July 1982 and have operated the bar for 40 years, plan to retire following the sale.

The bar currently employs six full-time staff to cater to the steady flow of punters. Image: ASG Commercial.

They first put the bar up for sale back in 2020 for £695,000, but the pandemic is understood to have made it hard to find a buyer, so now the price has been dropped to £600,000

Market Bar is a staple of nightlife in Inverness

Market Bar consists of three floors, which could be developed further given proper planning  permission.

The ground floor is the main bar area, the first floor is as a music venue for talented musicians visiting Inverness, and the second floor is currently unused.

The space across all floors can accommodate up to 120 guests and retains some original features giving customers a real sense of nostalgia when they enter.

One of the unique selling points of the Market Bar is its ability to host two different crowds; those interested in the music scene and those wanting a quiet drink at the bar.

The daily operations are overseen by a manager, Shirley Wyness, along with her hardworking team of five full-time staff.

The ground-floor bar has a real small bar feel, with the building dating back to the 1700s. Image: ASG Commercial

The bar also sits along the popular Church Street, with its many bars widely regarded as the best spot to go for a night out in Inverness.

It also attracts a loyal local crowd with a steady stream of punters coming seven days a week.

ASG Commercial, which has listed the Market Bar for sale on its website, says the bar “would suit a hands-on couple and thereby could generate adjusted profits in the region of £150,000 per annum”.

It also says the business is profitable through its bar sales and presents an “easy-to-operate business model”.

