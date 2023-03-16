Celebrated Inverness pub Market Bar has £100,000 slashed from asking price after two years on market

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Market Bar, an Inverness institution, has had nearly £100,000 slashed from its asking price after more than two years up for sale.

The property in the heart of the city is tucked away near the historic Victorian Market off Church Street.

Some recognisable names performed at the bar before they hit the big time, including Amy Macdonald, The Proclaimers, Paolo Nutini and Billy Connolly.

It has a long history dating back to the 1740s when it was a hostelry for revellers and weary travellers to the Highlands.

The current owners, Ian and Pep Shepherd, who purchased it in July 1982 and have operated the bar for 40 years, plan to retire following the sale.

They first put the bar up for sale back in 2020 for £695,000, but the pandemic is understood to have made it hard to find a buyer, so now the price has been dropped to £600,000

Market Bar is a staple of nightlife in Inverness

Market Bar consists of three floors, which could be developed further given proper planning permission.

The ground floor is the main bar area, the first floor is as a music venue for talented musicians visiting Inverness, and the second floor is currently unused.

The space across all floors can accommodate up to 120 guests and retains some original features giving customers a real sense of nostalgia when they enter.

One of the unique selling points of the Market Bar is its ability to host two different crowds; those interested in the music scene and those wanting a quiet drink at the bar.

The daily operations are overseen by a manager, Shirley Wyness, along with her hardworking team of five full-time staff.

The bar also sits along the popular Church Street, with its many bars widely regarded as the best spot to go for a night out in Inverness.

It also attracts a loyal local crowd with a steady stream of punters coming seven days a week.

ASG Commercial, which has listed the Market Bar for sale on its website, says the bar “would suit a hands-on couple and thereby could generate adjusted profits in the region of £150,000 per annum”.

It also says the business is profitable through its bar sales and presents an “easy-to-operate business model”.