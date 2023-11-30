Business resilience to the fore at Winter Granite Expo near Aberdeen

A celebration of businesses either based in or with links to the north-east attracted hundreds of exhibitors and visitors to Ardoe House Hotel and Spa, near Aberdeen.

On visitor numbers alone, the Winter Granite Expo was the most successful event of its type that public relations firm Granite PR has hosted post-Covid.

The one-day event was billed as an opportunity for firms of all kinds to knowledge share, network and cross-sell.

It was sponsored by Douglas Bookkeeping Solutions, Carbon-Zero and Page Break Media.

The event continued a long-running series which stretches back to 2011.

This year alone has featured four Expos in Aberdeen and Dundee.

The latest of them was the first certified carbon-neutral event in the series.

Opening it, Craig Walker, editor, The Press and Journal and Evening Express, said: “This is a great platform to network, build new contacts and promote business.

“Nothing beats face-to-face interaction.

“For us, it allows us to find out how we can help to promote business and to get feedback in our 275th anniversary year.”

Mr Walker added: “The north-east is full of entrepreneurs who show great resilience.

“The business community supports each other and is loyal – that’s an important part of what Granite Expo is about.”

Granite PR managing director and Expo creator Brett Jackson said business resilience was “to the fore” among attendees.

Mr Jackson added: “We are delighted to round off a busy year of events with such a successful business showcase.

“The support of exhibitors, sponsors and delegates enabled the latest Granite Expo to underline the importance of coming together, in person, to celebrate all that is good about doing business in the north-east.

“We now look forward to 2024 when the Expo series will grow to cover more of Scotland than ever before.”