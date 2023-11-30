Business resilience to the fore at Winter Granite Expo near Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Business resilience to the fore at Winter Granite Expo near Aberdeen

The event was hailed as a 'great platform to network, build new contacts and promote business'.

By Keith Findlay
The Winter Granite Expo
The latest Granite Expo was the best-attended post-Covid. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A celebration of businesses either based in or with links to the north-east attracted hundreds of exhibitors and visitors to Ardoe House Hotel and Spa, near Aberdeen.

On visitor numbers alone, the Winter Granite Expo was the most successful event of its type that public relations firm Granite PR has hosted post-Covid.

The one-day event was billed as an opportunity for firms of all kinds to knowledge share, network and cross-sell.

It was sponsored by Douglas Bookkeeping Solutions, Carbon-Zero and Page Break Media.

Nothing beats face-to-face interaction.”

Craig Walker, editor, The Press and Journal and Evening Express

The event continued a long-running series which stretches back to 2011.

This year alone has featured four Expos in Aberdeen and Dundee.

The latest of them was the first certified carbon-neutral event in the series.

Opening it, Craig Walker, editor, The Press and Journal and Evening Express, said: “This is a great platform to network, build new contacts and promote business.

“Nothing beats face-to-face interaction.

“For us, it allows us to find out how we can help to promote business and to get feedback in our 275th anniversary year.”

Brian Johnstone, (Carbon Zero), Michal Silva (Page Break Media), Brett Jackson (Granite PR), Craig Walker (The Press & Journal/EveningExpress), Gary Pinchen (Ardoe House Hotel & Spa) and Stacy Edghill (Hibiscus Media & Events).
l-r Brian Johnstone, (Carbon Zero), Michal Silva (Page Break Media), Brett Jackson (Granite PR), Craig Walker (The Press and Journal/Evening Express), Gary Pinchen (Ardoe House Hotel & Spa) and Stacy Edghill (Hibiscus Media & Events). Image: Granite PR

Mr Walker added: “The north-east is full of entrepreneurs who show great resilience.

“The business community supports each other and is loyal – that’s an important part of what Granite Expo is about.”

The Granite Winter Expo at Ardoe House Hotel & Spa.
The Granite Winter Expo at Ardoe House Hotel and Spa. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The Granite Winter Expo at Ardoe House Hotel & Spa.
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Water rescue dogs Cindy and Yogi at he Granite Winter Expo.
Water rescue dogs Cindy and Yogi at the Winter Granite Expo. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Granite PR managing director and Expo creator Brett Jackson said business resilience was “to the fore” among attendees.

Mr Jackson added:  “We are delighted to round off a busy year of events with such a successful business showcase.

“The support of exhibitors, sponsors and delegates enabled the latest Granite Expo to underline the importance of coming together, in person, to celebrate all that is good about doing business in the north-east.

“We now look forward to 2024 when the Expo series will grow to cover more of Scotland than ever before.”

More from Business

Microsoft has committed to invest £2.5bn in the UK over the next three years (Niall Carson/PA)
Microsoft to invest £2.5bn in UK to boost AI plans
The Church of England Pensions Board has published a climate action plan (Alamy/PA)
Church pensions board publishes climate plan to align portfolio with net zero
Yorkshire Water has paid a record £1 million to environmental and wildlife charities after polluting Hookstone Beck (Environment Agency/PA)
Yorkshire Water pays out record £1m after polluting Harrogate watercourse
Anna and Piotr Kubiak inside their new tailoring and upholstery store in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Inverness tailoring and upholstery store opens
Mulberry partly blamed a ‘deteriorated’ economic climate for a widening loss (Mulberry / PA)
Mulberry reports ‘deteriorated’ economic climate as loss widens
Members of the RMT union have voted overwhelmingly to accept a deal to end their long-running dispute over pay and conditions (Owen Humphreys/PA)
RMT members accept deal to end long-running pay and conditions dispute
The number of house sales in October was 21% lower than the same month last year, according to the HMRC (Andrew Matthews/PA)
UK house sales tumbled by a fifth in October, HMRC says
Alfie and Valerie Cheyne, of Ace Winches
Alfie and Valerie Cheyne sell Ace Winches to Ashtead Technology for £53.5 million
Elon Musk has accused firms who have stopped spending on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, in response to antisemitic and other hateful material of engaging in ‘blackmail’ (Michel Euler/AP)
Musk swears at firms ‘trying to blackmail with money’ and says ‘don’t advertise’
Wilson Peters' overall champion sold for £4,800 to Kitson Butchers. Pictures by Ron Stephen.
Aberdeen Christmas Classic: Perthshire showman wins top awards

Conversation