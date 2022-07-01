Newly-enobled Sir Jim Milne inspires attendees at Granite Expo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newly-enobled Sir Jim Milne inspires attendees at Granite Expo

By Erikka Askeland
July 1, 2022, 11:12 am
Balmoral Group chairman Sir Jim Milne officially opened Granite Expo at the city's Ardoe House Hotel & Spa. Event founder Brett Jackson, right.
One of Aberdeen’s most prominent businessmen urged local entpreneurs to “never say die” to their dreams and ambitions.

Sir James Milne, chairman of Balmoral Group, spoke as he opened the Granite Expo event at the city’s Ardoe House Hotel & Spa.

The newly-enobled millionaire industrialist and philanthropist made a special return to the event ten years after he was last invited to meet attendees.

Attendees listen to speakers at Granite Expo 2022.

“Aberdeen city and shire has proven itself as a hotbed of invention and is blessed with a spirit of entrepreneurship and a very strong work ethic,” he said.

“This has been true for hundreds of years and I’m delighted to be amongst you, the future entrepreneurs of our region.

“You have chosen to be business people and, of course, a life in commerce is a life of ups and downs.

People say I must be very proud of what we have achieved but it’s quite the opposite, we are our own biggest critic at Balmoral.”

Sir Jim Milne

“Like all entrepreneurs, I am completely driven, always looking to do things bigger and better and, of course, facing the challenges that this presents.

“People say I must be very proud of what we have achieved but it’s quite the opposite, we are our own biggest critic at Balmoral.

“However, with vision, perseverance, tenacity, common sense and a ‘never say die’ attitude you can and will realise your dreams.”

Attendees of Granite Expo at Ardoe House Hotel.

Organisers of the one-day event confirmed it was was held for the tenth time in person, having returned to its traditional in-person format for the first time since the pandemic.

It hosted a number of established as well as up and coming SMEs.

Sir Jim, who was awarded the Knight Bachelor for services to business and charity in the Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours List, added: “Events like Granite Expo play an important role in showcasing north-east businesses of all shapes and sizes, and the wealth of entrepreneurship we have right on our doorstep.

“As we move forward from the pandemic and businesses work hard to recover, it is important to come together and learn about each other and from each other – and, although technology is great, nothing quite beats the personal experience of face-to-face interaction.”

Granite PR managing director Brett Jackson says face to face interacton is ‘crucial’. Photo by Michal Wachucik/ Abermedia

Granite PR managing director and event creator Brett Jackson said: “The connectivity which technology enabled both during the pandemic and since has been a lifeline for many businesses, but there remains a crucial role for in-person interaction and the success of today underlines that.

“We now look forward to taking the Expo series back to Dundee on November 16th and returning to Ardoe House Hotel & Spa for our Winter Granite Expo on November 30th.”

Granite Expo business showcase makes successful return ‘face to face’.

