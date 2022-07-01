Newly-enobled Sir Jim Milne inspires attendees at Granite Expo

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Aberdeen’s most prominent businessmen urged local entpreneurs to “never say die” to their dreams and ambitions.

Sir James Milne, chairman of Balmoral Group, spoke as he opened the Granite Expo event at the city’s Ardoe House Hotel & Spa.

The newly-enobled millionaire industrialist and philanthropist made a special return to the event ten years after he was last invited to meet attendees.

“Aberdeen city and shire has proven itself as a hotbed of invention and is blessed with a spirit of entrepreneurship and a very strong work ethic,” he said.

“This has been true for hundreds of years and I’m delighted to be amongst you, the future entrepreneurs of our region.

“You have chosen to be business people and, of course, a life in commerce is a life of ups and downs.

“Like all entrepreneurs, I am completely driven, always looking to do things bigger and better and, of course, facing the challenges that this presents.

“People say I must be very proud of what we have achieved but it’s quite the opposite, we are our own biggest critic at Balmoral.

“However, with vision, perseverance, tenacity, common sense and a ‘never say die’ attitude you can and will realise your dreams.”

Organisers of the one-day event confirmed it was was held for the tenth time in person, having returned to its traditional in-person format for the first time since the pandemic.

It hosted a number of established as well as up and coming SMEs.

Sir Jim, who was awarded the Knight Bachelor for services to business and charity in the Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours List, added: “Events like Granite Expo play an important role in showcasing north-east businesses of all shapes and sizes, and the wealth of entrepreneurship we have right on our doorstep.

“As we move forward from the pandemic and businesses work hard to recover, it is important to come together and learn about each other and from each other – and, although technology is great, nothing quite beats the personal experience of face-to-face interaction.”

Granite PR managing director and event creator Brett Jackson said: “The connectivity which technology enabled both during the pandemic and since has been a lifeline for many businesses, but there remains a crucial role for in-person interaction and the success of today underlines that.

“We now look forward to taking the Expo series back to Dundee on November 16th and returning to Ardoe House Hotel & Spa for our Winter Granite Expo on November 30th.”