OEUK celebrates those ‘driving innovation’ with its 2023 awards

This year's winners were awarded across eight categories.

By Ryan Duff
OEUK Awards 2023 winners.
OEUK Awards 2023 winners. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

The “brilliant, skilled people” of the energy sector were honoured at the Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) Awards at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Sponsored by Shell UK, the annual accolades champion those who have made an extraordinary impact on the industry in the past year.

This year’s winners were awarded across eight categories, ranging from apprentice of the year to outstanding contribution to energy security.

New awards introduced for 2023 recognised outstanding contributions to energy decarbonisation and energy security, as well as neighbour of the year gongs.

OEUK Awards 2023 winners:

  • Apprentice of the year – Nick Taylor, Harbour Energy
  • Early career professional of the year – Sarah Bolson, CNR International (UK)
  • Equality, diversity and inclusion – Harbour Energy
  • Outstanding contribution to decarbonisation – Asco
  • Outstanding contribution to energy security – Kellas Midstream
  • Supply chain company of the year (large enterprises) – Peterson Energy Logistics
  • Supply chain company of the year (small and medium-sized enterprises) – Imrandd
  • Neighbour of the year – Global E&C

The expertise of our people is driving innovation in clean energy solutions across the board.”

OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse said: “Our brilliant, skilled people work tirelessly to produce the energy off the coasts of Britain that powers not just our homes, transport, and industry, but the everyday products we need to live well.

“Our members are investing not only in homegrown oil and gas, but also to accelerate our expansion into renewable sources – enacting the change they want to see.”

Equality, diversity and inclusion winner Mavis Anagboso, of Harbour Energy.
Equality, diversity and inclusion award held aloft by Mavis Anagboso, of Harbour Energy. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Mr Whitehouse added: “As these awards show, the expertise of our people is driving innovation in clean energy solutions across the board. This sector is determined to create a sustainable future.

“That’s why it’s been so great tonight to recognise and reward the hard work and talent of our community, especially at a time when our sector is helping to ensure we deliver security of energy supply as well as moving the dial on decarbonisation.”

Paul Rushton, of Global E&C, with the neighbour of the year trophy.
Paul Rushton, of Global E&C, with the neighbour of the year trophy. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

The trade body’s awards night welcomed more than 450 attendees, with television and radio personality Gabby Logan hosting the event.

A total of 31 entrants made it through as finalists after a panel of judges considered more than 110 nominations from across the sector.

Simon Roddy, senior vice-president of upstream at Shell UK, said: “These prestigious awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of tonight’s winners and the whole sector.

“All those nominated are an amazing showcase of the talent we have in the North Sea.”

