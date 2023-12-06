Orkney boatyard expansion will double capacity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Orkney boatyard expansion will double capacity

The firm plans to construct a new shed, which will provide capacity to work on two boats at the same time.

By Alex Banks
The expansion will add five new highly skilled jobs to the island. Image: Burray Boatyard
The expansion will add five new highly skilled jobs to the island. Image: Burray Boatyard

An Orkney boatyard has secured funding towards a £236,000 expansion project.

Burray Boatyard plans to construct a shed, a new boat trolley, winch and an extension to the slipway.

The expansion is benefitting from funding worth up to £82,600 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Once completed, it will allow the firm to double its capacity and also create five new highly skilled jobs.

Burray Boatyard expansion benefits

The firm, founded by Sid Milton 2015, currently employs eight people who will carry out the expansion work.

HIE senior development manager for Orkney Maureen Shearer believes the project provides several benefits to the local area.

She said: “There are many social and economic benefits.

“It will create a new manufacturing facility for Burray Boatyard allowing it to continue to grow – which helps create and retain valuable local employment.

Burray Boatyard. Image: Google Maps

“The marine sector is an important part of Orkney’s economy.

“The emerging offshore wind sector is also likely to provide further opportunities for the business.

“So we’re really pleased to provide support to help them grow and create new jobs in Burray.”

Mr Milton said HIE’s funding helped to speed up the programme and grow the business.

Development completion

The Burray firm has had previous plans hampered due to a lack of space to expand manufacturing and other operations.

It will now be better-placed to meet a “strong market for demand” for its services.

Sid Milton, who founded the boatyard eight years ago. Image: HIE

The additional shed will provide capacity for bigger boats and allow work to be carried out on two boats at the same time.

The extra space will also give the business a new opportunity to manufacture bespoke boats of up to 82ft, fully kitted out to customer requirements.

Burray Boatyard has a strong local market base, which includes the major sea farm operators and harbour authority.

Conversation