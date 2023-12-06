Orkney boatyard expansion will double capacity

An Orkney boatyard has secured funding towards a £236,000 expansion project.

Burray Boatyard plans to construct a shed, a new boat trolley, winch and an extension to the slipway.

The expansion is benefitting from funding worth up to £82,600 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

Once completed, it will allow the firm to double its capacity and also create five new highly skilled jobs.

Burray Boatyard expansion benefits

The firm, founded by Sid Milton 2015, currently employs eight people who will carry out the expansion work.

HIE senior development manager for Orkney Maureen Shearer believes the project provides several benefits to the local area.

She said: “There are many social and economic benefits.

“It will create a new manufacturing facility for Burray Boatyard allowing it to continue to grow – which helps create and retain valuable local employment.

“The marine sector is an important part of Orkney’s economy.

“The emerging offshore wind sector is also likely to provide further opportunities for the business.

“So we’re really pleased to provide support to help them grow and create new jobs in Burray.”

Mr Milton said HIE’s funding helped to speed up the programme and grow the business.

Development completion

The Burray firm has had previous plans hampered due to a lack of space to expand manufacturing and other operations.

It will now be better-placed to meet a “strong market for demand” for its services.

The additional shed will provide capacity for bigger boats and allow work to be carried out on two boats at the same time.

The extra space will also give the business a new opportunity to manufacture bespoke boats of up to 82ft, fully kitted out to customer requirements.

Burray Boatyard has a strong local market base, which includes the major sea farm operators and harbour authority.