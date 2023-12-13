Jobs at record high for Aberdeen’s First Tech Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jobs at record high for Aberdeen’s First Tech Group

The energy services company was back the black in its last full trading year.

By Allister Thomas
Martin Suttie, chairman of First Tech.
Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

A year of “exponential growth” has seen jobs at First Tech Group reach their highest ever level.

The Aberdeen-headquartered energy services company now has 250 people on its books, compared with 140 a year ago.

As predicted by chairman Martin Suttie, First Tech recorded its “best ever year” in the 12 months to 30 April 2023.

Turnover nearly doubled to £45.5 million, from £23.8m in 2021-22.

Sales were boosted by the mooring specialist’s First Marine Solutions (FMS) and First Subsea subsidiaries claiming a larger market share in their sectors.

Pre-tax profits were £3.4m, reversing losses of £2.5m previously.

Half of group’s total revenue now comes from green energy projects

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation trebled to £7.39m, from £2.3m last time.

Around 50% of group revenue is now attributed to renewable energy activities.

“The good thing is it is not a one-off,” said Mr Suttie, pointing to jobs growth post year-end in 2023.

“We’re expecting to have a similar year in the financial year to April 30 2024,” he added.

We definitely have appetite to grow the business through the organic growth we’re seeing but also through M&A.”

Martin Suttie, chairman, First Tech

“More of the same” is the goal – and inorganic growth through acquisitions is on the cards.

First Tech highlights of 2022-23 included its acquisition of North Sea Compactors, a small business of four people which operates in the oil and gas and renewables sectors.

It complements the group’s First Integrated business.

“We definitely have appetite to grow the business through the organic growth we’re seeing but also through M&A (mergers and acquiistions),” Mr Suttie said.

He added: “I’ll be surprised if we don’t do another deal in the next two years.”

Fingertip control of processing at First Subsea's cable protection systems manufacturing facility in Lancaster.
Image: Agenda PR

Although First Subsea is “very international”, the rest of the group is focused firmly on the UK North Sea, making up around 75%-80% of its work.

First Tech said a £7m investment in its equipment rental fleet during 2022-23 showed a “long-term commitment” to the sector.

Elsewhere, FMS opened a new office in Glasgow to facilitate growth.

First Integrated is expecting a busier year for maintenance campaigns offshore.

Its training arm, First Competence, has been developing a virtual reality back catalogue.

Growth to continue for First Tech

Mr Suttie said: “We have just experienced our best year ever as a group and what ismost pleasing of all is that we are likely to consolidate that performance this year.”

FMS managing director Steven Brown said £50m turnover was an “achievable” group goal for 2024.

Mr Brown added: “Its particularly pleasing to see the investments we have made in our infrastructure, asset base and people bearing fruit.

“The group has now expanded to over 250 people from 140 this time in 2022.

“This combined with an extremely robust balance sheet positions us for future growth in 2024 and beyond.”

We’re a mooring business, and what could be more important in floating wind than mooring.”

Martin Suttie

The burgeoning floating offshore wind sector is expected to play a big role in First Tech’s future plans.

Mr Suttie added: “We’re a mooring business, and what could be more important in floating wind than mooring? It’s an absolute challenge to moor these huge structures into the most hostile of environments.

“We are experts in that through doing it every day with drilling rigs.”

Conversation